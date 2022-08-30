NBA's 2022-2023 COVID-19 protocols include weekly 'surveillance testing' for unvaccinated players

A view of the NBA logo Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The countdown to tipoff of the 2022-2023 NBA regular season is now under 50 days. On Tuesday, reports came out regarding how the league will be handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

This will be the fourth season (third full season) since the pandemic began. Here are the protocols the Association will have in place.

According to a report from The Athletic, players will still be required by the Canadian government to be vaccinated or have a medical exemption to enter the country for games against the Toronto Raptors. There were 11 games during the 2021-2022 NBA regular season that were rescheduled due to COVID-19.

Opening night of the upcoming campaign is scheduled for Oct. 18 with a pair of contests featuring the Boston Celtics vs. the Philadelphia 76ers and the Golden State Warriors vs. the Los Angeles Lakers.