Nate Diaz may be ending his tenure in the UFC soon, but now he is looking to start a promotion of his own. UFC 279 will see the younger Diaz brother step into the UFC Octagon for what is widely believed to be the final time as he takes on the red-hot prospect Khamzat Chimaev. After a tumultuous relationship that saw him and UFC brass butt heads on numerous occasions, it seems that Diaz is fighting out his contract to pursue big fights against the likes of Jake Paul outside of the promotion.

UFC ・ 4 HOURS AGO