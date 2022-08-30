Read full article on original website
Related
mmanews.com
Adesanya Explains How Tuivasa Should Approach Gane Headliner
UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya has assessed what heavyweight contender Tai Tuivasa has to do to combat Ciryl Gane’s style. This week, the #3-ranked Tuivasa is in Paris, France, looking to continue his fine resurgence inside the Octagon, which has seen him rebound from a three-fight skid with an entertaining five-fight win streak, the victims of which were Stefan Struve, Harry Hunsucker, Greg Hardy, Augusto Sakai, and Derrick Lewis.
mmanews.com
8 Positives & 2 Negatives From UFC Paris
On Saturday night, the MMA leader returned to our screens for its latest Fight Night event, UFC Paris. For the first time in its history, the sport’s premier promotion said bonjour, salut, and c’est l’heure to the French fanbase. Talk of an event in the European nation immediately arose after the legalization of MMA there in early 2020, and following the setback of COVID-19, it finally happened.
mmanews.com
Vettori Predicts Adesanya’s Champion Days End On Nov. 12
Middleweight contender Marvin Vettori has stated he believes Alex Pereria will leave UFC 281 as middleweight champion of the world, not current divisional king Israel Adesanya. Talking to InsideFighting, Vettori had plenty to say on the upcoming middleweight title bout between the two-time foes and his forthcoming battle in Paris...
mmanews.com
Nate Diaz To Apply For Promoter’s License & Start Real Fight, Inc.
Nate Diaz may be ending his tenure in the UFC soon, but now he is looking to start a promotion of his own. UFC 279 will see the younger Diaz brother step into the UFC Octagon for what is widely believed to be the final time as he takes on the red-hot prospect Khamzat Chimaev. After a tumultuous relationship that saw him and UFC brass butt heads on numerous occasions, it seems that Diaz is fighting out his contract to pursue big fights against the likes of Jake Paul outside of the promotion.
RELATED PEOPLE
mmanews.com
UFC Paris Results & Highlights: Gane TKOs Tuivasa
UFC Paris took place today from the Accor Arena in Paris, France and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!. As the first-ever UFC event to be held in France, the main-event saw native Parisian Cyril Gane face off against fellow top-5 heavyweight Tai Tuivasa. While in the co-main, Robert Whittaker met Marvin Vettori in a battle for the middleweight number one contender spot.
mmanews.com
Gane Describes Feeling Of Headlining First France-Held UFC Card
UFC heavyweight contender Ciryl Gane has described his feelings ahead of the MMA leader’s first visit to France. After a long process to get mixed martial arts legalized on French shores, the UFC has the green light to stage events in the European nation, and it’ll do so in the capital city’s Accor Arena later today.
mmanews.com
Luke Rockhold Teases Uncertainty Surrounding UFC Retirement
Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold may not be fully committed to retiring from the UFC after all. Rockhold returned to the Octagon against former middleweight title challenger Paulo Costa at UFC 278. The two went back-and-forth and put on a ‘Fight of the Night’ performance with Costa earning a unanimous decision on the scorecards.
mmanews.com
Former UFC Veteran Ben Rothwell Gets First BKFC Assignment
Former UFC heavyweight Ben Rothwell will face Bare Knuckle FC veteran Bobo O’Bannon in his BKFC debut on October 1st. News of the Rothwell/O’Bannon matchup was first reported by MMA Fighting. Rothwell signed with BKFC following a long tenure in the UFC earlier this year. He was supposed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mmanews.com
Cormier To Masvidal: Are You Attacking Media DC Or Fighter DC?
UFC color commentator Daniel Cormier has advised Jorge Masvidal to be careful what he says, or he might find the “DC” of old responding. Like many retired fighters, former two-division champion Cormier finds himself in an analyst role following the conclusion of his career in 2020. As well as commentating on UFC events, the Louisianan also broadcasts his opinion on all things MMA during videos on his YouTube channel, à la Michael Bisping and Chael Sonnen, and his ESPN show alongside Ryan Clark.
mmanews.com
MMA Fighters React To Ciryl Gane Knocking Out Tai Tuivasa
Former UFC interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane put the home crowd into a frenzy with a knockout of Tai Tuivasa at UFC Paris. Gane and Tuivasa squared off in the UFC Paris headliner on Saturday. The two heavyweights promised to put on a show, and they delivered in a big way.
mmanews.com
An Oklahoma City Teen Won A MMA World Championship Title
There is a new 14/15-year-old International MMA Federation World Champion. The International MMA Federation (IMMAF) just concluded the 2022 Youth World Championships this past month. Young MMA fighters from over 22 countries got together in Abu Dhabi to compete to see who is the best. There are different age groups...
mmanews.com
Vettori Explains Biggest Difference Between Him & Whittaker
UFC middleweight contender Marvin Vettori believes there’s one significant factor that separates him from upcoming opponent Robert Whittaker. Today, September 3, 2022, the MMA leader will host its first event in France. The card’s co-main event is a worthy bout for the occasion, and even worthy of rivalling the headliner between Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa when it comes to intrigue and name value.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mmanews.com
Watch: Male Fighter Stops Transgender Woman In MMA Fight
A lightweight MMA bout at World Class Fight League 22 saw a male fighter defeat a transgender woman via strikes in the first round. WCFL 22 took place on June 4 in Tampa, Florida. The event featured an all-pro main card, but the array of amateur contests on the undercard included a fight between Shane Mistretta and Gita-Marie Figueroa, who is a transgender woman.
mmanews.com
Watch: Brazilian MMA Event Includes Demo On Weapon Disarming
Promotions like ONE Championship have taken the unique approach of including grappling, kickboxing, and Muay Thai bouts along with MMA on their fight cards, but one Brazilian promotion has gone a slightly different route. Goiana Vale Tudo held GVT 2 over the weekend and looking through the event’s fight card...
mmanews.com
UFC Matchmaking Bulletin (8/29-9/3): Perez Meets Albazi
MMA News has you covered with this week’s UFC matchmaking bulletin, featuring fights for rising flyweight Amir Albazi, featherweight prospect Melsik Baghdasaryan, the entertaining Billy Quarantillo, and in-form women’s 125lber Maryna Moroz. With UFC cards being held most weekends, Mick Maynard and Sean Shelby have their matchmaking work...
mmanews.com
Tai Tuivasa Makes Major Announcment About His Beer Company
Tai Tuivasa made a major announcement about his beer company during an appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani ahead of UFC Paris. Tuivasa has been using his newfound stardom to build a brand for his people “from the area” of Western Syndey. Tuivasa rocketed to stardom after folding Greg Hardy like a lawn chair at UFC 264. However, it was the unique celebration that captured the masses.
mmanews.com
GSP: Usman Made Crucial, Unforgettable Mistake Against Edwards
UFC legend Georges St-Pierre feels that Kamaru Usman‘s loss to Leon Edwards came to a single mistake which led to the UFC 278 head kick knockout. Usman looked well on his way to defeating Edwards at UFC 278 before getting knocked out unconscious with a head kick. It was the first loss of Usman’s UFC tenure and just the second loss of his entire professional career.
mmanews.com
UFC Paris Performance Bonus Winners
By all accounts, the UFC’s first trip to France appears to have been a success. The card provided some great action and finishes, not to mention the fact that local fighters went a perfect 5-0 on the night. With plenty of impressive performances to choose from, the card’s two...
Comments / 0