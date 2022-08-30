ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Jae Crowder Pins Comments Of Miami Heat Fan Asking The Organization To Re-Sign Him: "Believe The Man. Pay The Man. Bring Him Back!"

Jae Crowder is an ideal veteran big-man for any contending team in the NBA. Not only does he play extremely gritty defense and acts as the enforcer for his team, but he is also capable of making big shots when called upon. He went to consecutive NBA Finals in 2020 and 2021, achieving the latter with his current team, Phoenix Suns.
MIAMI, FL
ClutchPoints

WATCH: Sonya Curry’s emotional plea to Warriors star Stephen Curry after Davidson honor

Stephen Curry marked another milestone in his life on Wednesday after the Golden State Warriors superstar earned his degree from Davidson. During Steph’s graduation ceremony, his mom  Sonya Curry was in attendance, and she delivered quite a message for her loving son. An emotional Sonya Curry took the stage as she addressed her son during […] The post WATCH: Sonya Curry’s emotional plea to Warriors star Stephen Curry after Davidson honor appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Basketball
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
State
New York State
Local
Washington Basketball
NBC Sports

US Open under heat as Serena Williams montages claimed ‘disrespectful’

Editor’s note (11 p.m. ET): Williams lost to Tomljanović on Friday night. She was interviewed about her legacy before Tomljanović did the traditional winner’s interview at center court. Every match Serena Williams has played at the 2022 U.S. Open has included a pre-match montage of the...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
A'ja Wilson
Person
Noelle Quinn
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: The real reason Nets’ Ben Simmons, Maya Jama break off engagement

It has been a rather tough offseason for Ben Simmons. After needing surgery to address his back injury, as well as going over the recent Brooklyn Nets drama, he now has some personal issues to deal with. According to a New York Post report, Simmons and fiancée Maya Jama have ended their engagement. While they […] The post RUMOR: The real reason Nets’ Ben Simmons, Maya Jama break off engagement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
Yardbarker

NBA Rumors: Indiana Pacers Asked For Russell Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker And Two First-Round Picks For Buddy Hield And Myles Turner

The Los Angeles Lakers recently made a big move for Patrick Beverley, landing the controversial point guard in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. The 17-time NBA champions are trying to become competitive again two years after winning their most recent championships. This offseason, they've been linked with several...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

‘I was getting slapped on the hand’: Nets star Kyrie Irving reveals traumatic experience from Catholic School

Kyrie Irving will go down as the owner of one of the best handles in the history of the sport. The fact that the Brooklyn Nets superstar is highly proficient in using both of his hands is perhaps the biggest reason behind his dribbling prowess. As it turns out, however, Irving actually went through quite a horrific experience as a kid for being ambidextrous.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wnba Playoffs#Seattle Storm#New Yorker#Espn#Mercury
Larry Brown Sports

Warriors taking shot on 2018 NBA draft bust

The Golden State Warriors will be trying to wave their magic wand with a former draft bust. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Wednesday that the Warriors have signed swingman Jerome Robinson to a one-year training camp deal. The 25-year-old will compete for one of Golden State’s final remaining open roster spots.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Bears march on with roster overhaul by bringing in ex-Patrick Mahomes protector

The Chicago Bears, like most rebuilding teams, are open to trying out whoever they can to get the team on the right track. The Bears have been active on the waiver wire, which landed them 2021 first-round pick Alex Leatherwood after he was let go by the Las Vegas Raiders. It’s not just young players that […] The post Bears march on with roster overhaul by bringing in ex-Patrick Mahomes protector appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Former NBA Big Man Scot Pollard Tells Kevin Durant To "Shut Up And Dribble": "I Heard That He Said He Wanted To Fire The GM And The Coach... You Just Got $190 Million Or Whatever."

Kevin Durant's trade request has been a topic of discussion all summer. There was a lot of speculation about which team he would end up on. However, all of that speculation ended when the superstar ultimately decided to stay with the team. Former big man Scot Pollard has recently criticized...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s first signature shoe gets release date

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s first signature shoe with Nike is set to be released, and if rumors are true, it’s coming soon. According a a report by Sole Retriever, Morant’s sneakers are scheduled to drop in the summer of 2023. While the sports giant has yet to release an early look at the shoes, the same reporting noted the plans to have three colorways for the signature shoes of the Grizzlies star: Phantom/Action Green, Cobalt Bliss/Citron Tint, and Game Royal/Black.
NBA
The Associated Press

Aces, Storm relying on defense in WNBA semifinal series

SEATTLE (AP) — A series featuring some of the best offensive stars in the WNBA has so far been defined by ... defense? Breanna Stewart and A’ja Wilson have played like the two best players in the league as Seattle and Las Vegas split the first two games of their WNBA playoffs semifinal series. But the games have come down to which team had the better defensive effort. The Storm were better in their 76-73 win in Game 1 by figuring out a way to keep Wilson from dominating. The Aces were better in Game 2, pulling out a 78-73 victory using a smaller lineup and limiting Stewart’s supporting cast. All of which has laid the groundwork for Sunday’s pivotal Game 3 with the best-of-five series shifting back to Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Klay Thompson is living his best life after winning fourth championship

Golden State Warriors superstar Klay Thompson is a vibe this offseason. After winning his fourth championship, the sharpshooter is just living his best life. Klay has been uploading videos of his offseason activities on Instagram, and his latest one just showed how much he is enjoying the time off before they return to defend their title in the 2022-23 season. Thompson had another fun ride at his boat as he danced to some music.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, And Julius Erving Once All Praised The 1996 Chicago Bulls On TV, Said They Were One Of The Greatest Teams Of All Time

The 1996 Chicago Bulls are widely considered the greatest team in NBA history. Winning 72 games as well as the championship, the Bulls celebrated Michael Jordan's first full season after his return from retirement in style. The team added Dennis Rodman to the roster along with a few key role players, making it one of the most complete outfits any franchise in the history of the league has put onto the court.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
196K+
Followers
108K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy