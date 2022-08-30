ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

US105

You Can Apply Now for the Next Texas Game Warden Cadet Class

Let's take a look into the future and flash forward to October 2023. There you are in Hamilton, Texas, getting ready to embark on a 33-week training course that will lead you toward your dream of becoming a Texas Game Warden. You could turn that dream into a reality because...
HAMILTON, TX
US105

Strange But True: 6 Texas Towns With Names You Won’t Believe Are Real

These Texas towns have some of the oddest names you've probably ever heard, and the first thing you are probably wondering is, "How did they come up with THAT?" Some are funny, while others just leave you scratching your head in confusion. Once you get the history, it's a little easier to understand how a certain name stuck, but not always.
TEXAS STATE
US105

Everyone In Texas Is Winning the Texas Lottery

In the last few months, headlines have appeared all through Texas with winners of various Texas lotteries. Today is no exception, as the lottery announces a Laredo resident has won 3 million dollars, making it seem like everyone is winning the Texas Lotteries!. DJ JP is a fan of writing...
TEXAS STATE
US105

Look Out! Be Careful For The Labor Day Weekend Central Texas

Central Texas we wanna make sure that everyone has a great and safe holiday, plenty of hotdogs at the barbecue, family coming in from out of town, and just a great time all together. BE ON THE LOOKOUT FOR STATE TROOPERS THIS WEEKEND IN CENTRAL TEXAS. When driving home today...
TEXAS STATE
US105

Would You Say This is The Weirdest Tourist Attraction in Texas?

It's always fun to stop by a roadside attraction while traveling. Every state seems to have something a little odd that draws in the tourists. Buzzfeed listed the weirdest tourist attractions in each state and personally, I think there are weirder places in Texas than what they picked. Weird Tourist...
TEXAS STATE
US105

Is It Legal To Eat While Driving in the State of Texas?

Everyone does it, especially when you're starving and in a hurry However, it can cause some serious issues on the road, so we know it's not the safest choice...but is it legal in Texas?. Texas Driving Laws. Texas passed a law in 2017 to make texting while driving illegal for...
TEXAS STATE
US105

Should Texas Keep School Uniforms Or Should They Be Gone?

"Should I stay or should I go?" No I wasn't quoting The Clash. This is a question that some people have asked about school uniforms...are they necessary or should we get rid of them?. Now a school UNIFORM is different from a dress CODE. A school uniform is... well exactly...
TEXAS STATE
US105

Pat Green Will Quit Counting the Miles … Eventually [Interview]

A new Pat Green album is made better by knowledge of his last album, or any album from his 27-year-old collection. The groundbreaking Texan's fascinating journey began with an independent record titled Dancehall Dreamer in 1995 ("Of course, before that I sang at a lot of barbecue restaurants") and includes a still-controversial dalliance with mainstream country radio.
TEXAS STATE
US105

Texas Still Needs Your Help Finding These Top Wanted Criminals

We've discussed in the past criminals in Texas who are running from the law for the crimes they've committed. There's also many in Bell County who, at the time of writing, are also hiding. But there's a multitude of criminals in the state of Texas, and some don't always get the attention needed to be apprehended.
TEXAS STATE
US105

No. 1 Machine, David Adam Byrnes Readies Brand New Album

David Adam Byrnes is getting ready to release his brand new album, Keep Up With A Cowgirl. Leading up to release day he's steadily been dropping new songs on us, but we'll get or ears around all of it come September 30th. The project features a few songs that have...
TEXAS STATE
US105

Texas Teachers Can Receive Free Coffee From Dunkin On Sept. 1

We're a couple of weeks into the new school year and on behalf of us all here we already want to say to say THANK YOU for all the work that you do as educators especially during these trying times when more and more teachers are leaving the profession. Being a teacher is what many would call a "thankless job" but one company wants to show its Thanks!
TEXAS STATE
US105

Beware, Job Seekers: New Scam on the Rise in Texas

It's hard enough being unemployed. Now you have to worry about scams, too?. The Better Business Bureau South Texas is warning that internet scam artists are taking advantage of the people with the most to lose: those in need of a job. How the Scammers Operate. You would think applying...
TEXAS STATE
US105

TxDOT Says Improved Roads Are Coming To Texas

Governor Abbott & TxDOT today announced a record $85 Billion 10-Year Transportation Plan for the Texas Dept of Transportation. Governor Greg Abbott today announced the adoption of the Texas Department of Transportation's (TxDOT) 2023 Unified Transportation Program (UTP), advancing a record $85 billion, 10-year statewide roadway construction plan. The 2023 UTP reflects an unprecedented level of projected transportation funding dedicated to improving transportation safety, addressing congestion and rural connectivity, and preserving roadways for Texas drivers.
TEXAS STATE
US105

US105

ABOUT

US 105 New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

