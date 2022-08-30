Read full article on original website
Denise Johnson
5d ago
this is really strange I think anyway all of a sudden we're having all these strange diseases pop up I wonder why and I also wonder how I don't trust that Dr fauci I think he's behind a lot I still think a lot of this is to control the American people
Reply(5)
5
Related
iheart.com
Ragweed pollen level high, allergy season getting longer in Nebraska
(Omaha, NE) -- Ragweed season is now underway in Nebraska and Iowa, with rising levels of pollen. For allergy sufferers, it's getting worse. Studies show the pollen produced by ragweed has increased in both amount and potency over the past 40 to 50 years. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection...
kiwaradio.com
Director Of New Iowa Dept. Of Health And Human Services Says Merger Closes Gaps
Des Moines, Iowa — The director of the newly merged Iowa Department of Health and Human Services says the structure closes gaps in programs that were managed by two separate agencies. Iowa HHS director Kelly Garcia now oversees a full-time staff of 45 hundred and about thousand private contractors...
KCCI.com
First 2022 case of West Nile virus in Iowa confirmed
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services announced on Friday that the first case of West Nile virus infection was reported in 2022. The case was confirmed in a middle age adult (aged 41-60 years) from Buena Vista County. Humans get infected with...
Gov. Reynolds Helps Farmers With Harvest Proclamation
As I was driving back to Eastern Iowa, one thing I noticed was how much further along the corn was. While that was a result of some places getting in the fields earlier, the drought is also playing a big role in this. On this drive, I didn’t expect to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Can You Legally Bury Your Dead Pet In The Backyard In Iowa?
This is sadly something many of us deal with in our lives, but we probably don't ask ourselves this question a lot. The question "Can You Legally Bury Your Dead Pet In The Backyard In Iowa" is a bit complicated in surrounding states, but Iowa's law is pretty straightforward. Surrounding...
ourquadcities.com
Iowa pushes right & Illinois pushes left with constitutional amendments
November ballot measures would protect gun rights and unions. We will see an expansion of the Internal Revenue Service now that the Inflation Reduction Act is law. Voters in Illinois will decide in November whether to approve a constitutional amendment that protects unions. Iowa has its own constitutional amendment on the ballot. That decision will be whether to incorporate the Second Amendment into the state’s constitution.
Iowa Authorities: Man Has Stolen Vehicles in Six Different Counties
Authorities here in Iowa are searching for a man they say is behind a series of thefts of a wide variety of vehicles. The Sheriff's Office in Union County in south central Iowa, southwest of Des Moines, has released a statement asking for the public's help locating Daniel Floyd Edwards. They say Edwards has been tied to a wide variety of vehicle thefts in six different Iowa counties: Adair, Adams, Cass, Madison, Ringgold, and Union.
Iowans' life expectancy drops by more than 1 year
Data: Arias, et al., 2022, "U.S. State Life Tables, 2020"; Map: Simran Parwani/AxiosCOVID-19 drove Iowans' life expectancy down by 1.5 years from 2019 to 2020, according to newly released CDC data.Why it matters: The pandemic is taking a toll on our health as more Iowans are dying prematurely than expected.Increases in unintentional injuries, specifically drug overdose deaths, also contributed.By the numbers: Our life expectancy was 79 years in 2019, but dropped to 77.5 in 2020.Iowa did better than the rest of the country, which declined 1.8 years to 77.3 years old.The greatest declines in life expectancy were New York, with a 3-year drop, and D.C., with a 2.7-year drop. The lowest decline in life expectancy was in Hawaii, with 0.2 years.The big picture: Across the U.S., our life expectancy dropped a historic 2.7 years between 2019-21, according to preliminary 2020-21 data from the CDC.It's the largest two-year drop since the 1920s.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Western Iowa Town Named Most Obese in the Entire State
The Hawkeye State is known for many things: The Field of Dreams, the best corn in the world, the first in the nation caucuses, and, unfortunately, one of the higher rates of obesity in the entire country. According to 24/7 Wall Street, around 34% of all Iowans are considered obese,...
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: Horns Ferry bridge collapse
DES MOINES, Iowa — The 110-year-old Horns Ferry Bridge collapsed into the Des Moines River in 1991. The spectacular sight gave hundreds of Labor Day campers an extra treat during what would normally be a quiet weekend vacation. It also gave two teenagers the scare of their lives.
iowa.media
Noise, safety issues make rail merger a rotten deal for eastern Iowa
Railroad crossing sign. (Photo by Kateywhat/iStock/Getty Images. There are issues flying under the radar in our neck of the woods. Last year, Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern launched a corporate merger under the purview of the Surface Transportation Board (STB), a totally autonomous federal agency. As a result, the two railroads will triple their traffic through eastern Iowa – mostly crude oil from Canada headed for refineries in Mexico. As the regulatory process continues forward, not nearly enough Iowans are aware of the proposed merger. Further, I do not believe the railroads are too strong to resist.
New COVID booster vaccines approved as Iowa cases flatten
Two new COVID-19 vaccine mixtures that are thought to be more effective at preventing serious illness for currently circulating coronavirus variants were approved by federal regulators on Wednesday. Meanwhile, documented infections in Iowa increased slightly as hospitalizations held steady, according to state and federal data. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized two variations of […] The post New COVID booster vaccines approved as Iowa cases flatten appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCCI.com
Isolated/scattered stronger storms this evening
DES MOINES, Iowa — We're keeping our eye on the potential for a few more storms Friday evening across parts of Iowa. The main driver will be a cold front coming into northwest Iowa late today. A few thunderstorms will try to form ahead of this boundary early this evening, then travel southeast into central Iowa tonight.
Family sues state of Iowa in connection to son's death at Adventureland
ALTOONA, Iowa — A little more than a year ago, 11-year-old Michael Jaramillo drowned in the Raging River ride at Adventureland Park. Now, his parents are taking legal action against the state of Iowa. The news comes after his mother and father previously filed a wrongful death lawsuit against...
The Bird Flu Has Returned to Minnesota
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A predicted resurgence of the bird flu in Minnesota may be underway. The Minnesota Board of Animal Health today reported that testing has confirmed the presence of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in a commercial turkey flock in Meeker County. The testing was ordered after the owner of the flock reported an increase in deaths among the birds. State officials say the flock was immediately quarantined and has since been "depopulated" in an effort to halt the spread of the virus.
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska truck shop fined as part of national crackdown on emissions controls
OMAHA -- As part of a national push to reduce toxic vehicle exhaust — an effort that pits public health officials against automotive enthusiasts — the EPA has fined Nebraska, Iowa and Missouri-based truck repair shops, saying they were illegally helping consumers disable pollution controls. Husker Diesel of...
Feeling stuffy? Iowa's 2nd allergy season has arrived
CLIVE, Iowa — I haven't felt exactly 100% waking up the past week or so, and even felt it at the Iowa State Fair. Asking around the Local 5 newsroom, there were plenty of people who have been feeling it too. "Good Morning Iowa" Meteorologist Brandon Lawrence showed the...
Radio Iowa
Iowa beef plant developer calls Walmart’s move a ‘seismic shift’ for industry
Retail giant Walmart bought a minority share in a Nebraska beef packing plant on Wednesday, what an Iowa cattleman says is a “seismic shift” in the beef processing industry. Chad Tentinger, principal developer of Cattlemen’s Heritage Beef Company, says the move is historic — and it was inevitable....
Bottoms Up! Study Reveals Most Popular Shots in Minnesota and Wisconsin
If you go out to the bars or even to parties, chances are that shots were involved at some point, or at least being offered. Of course, everyone has their favorite shot and they always love to have others try it as well. But, what is the most popular shot...
It’s Been 40 Years Since a 12-Year-Old Iowa Boy Disappeared
If you lived in Iowa back in the early 1980s, then you no doubt remember the disappearance of Johnny Gosch. Johnny Gosch was a 12-year-old paper boy in West Des Moines who vanished from his paper route 1982. The case remains a mystery to this day, nearly 40 years later.
AM 1390 KRFO
Faribault, MN
19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://krforadio.com
Comments / 9