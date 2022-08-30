Read full article on original website
MoDOT ready to hear public thoughts on I-229 project, public input session Thursday
Proposals for what should be done with the I-229 double decker bridge will be brought to the public by the Missouri Department of Transportation. A public meeting will be held at the Remington Nature Center in St. Joseph on Thursday. Northwest District Engineer Marty Liles says reception he’s heard to...
Missouri man injured after semi trucks swerve to avoid crash
BUCHANAN COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 1p.m. Thursday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Peterbilt semi driven by Kevin R. Owens, 31, Belton, and a 1993 International semi driven by Ronald D. Sinnock, 70, Beardstown, Illinois, were southbound on Interstate 29 in the St. Joseph city limits.
Missouri man dies after wrong-way crash with a semi
LIVINGSTON COUNTY—A Missouri man died in an accident just before 10:30p.m. Thursday in Livingston County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander driven by Michael B. Wiggins, 64, Chillicothe, was eastbound in the westbound lanes of U.S. 36 five miles west of Chillicothe. The Outlander and...
St. Joseph man convicted of illegal firearm possession in U.S. District Court
A St. Joseph man was convicted in federal court Wednesday of illegally possessing a firearm. Thirty-year-old Earl B. Penn was found guilty of one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, which carries a sentence of 15 years to life in federal prison without parole. Evidence shows...
Bishop LeBlond celebrates 50th and final year of Leblond Carnival
A long-lasting tradition in St. Joseph will celebrate its final year when the Bishop Leblond Carnival begins. The Leblond Carnival has taken over the parking lot of Bishop Leblond for 49 years and will celebrate its 50th year with this year’s carnival,. President of the St. Joseph Catholic Academy...
United Way of Greater St. Joseph Kicks Off Annual Fundraising Campaign
The United Way of Greater Saint Joseph kicked off its annual fundraising event Thursday morning. The 2022 Campaign Chair Scott Albers says the goal this year is to raise more money than last year. “Last year we raised a little over $2.6 million. We always like to raise the bar...
