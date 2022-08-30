ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Deposit, MD

Garage, Three Vehicles Destroyed In Massive Port Deposit Blaze: Fire Marshal

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mXyIr_0hb6V0EM00
The fire destroyed a Port Deposit garage and three vehicles. Photo Credit: Office of The State Fire Marshal

A massive garage fire that broke out in Cecil County led to hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

At approximately 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, a crew of more than two dozen members of the Water Witch Volunteer Fire Company responded to a large garage fire in the 700 block of Jacob Tome Highway in Port Deposit.

Upon arrival, fire officials said that they found a large garage fully engulfed in flames that took approximately an hour to control, though crews remained at the scene for several hours to overhaul any hotspots that flared up.

The 32-foot by 36-foot garage and its contents were completely destroyed as well as three vehicles, according to the fire marshal.

It caused an estimated $250,000 ($100,000 to the structure, $150,000 to its contents) in damages.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Comments / 0

 

