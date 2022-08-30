We all love some pizza, especially in the middle of the night when none of our go-to pizza places are open. After a night out with friends and greats pizza sounds pretty good, doesn't it? What would you think if you could just swing by the ATM on the way home and pick up a pizza? It's a new thing starting to spread all over the United States. It's called PizzaForno. It is an ATM machine that dispenses hot fresh pizza or you can get a cold one to take home and bake yourself. Some even have picnic tables and drink vending machines by them so you can just stop and have a bite.

MIDLAND, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO