Canton Starts Season With 14-12 Victory Over Madison County Rival Velma Jackson, Goal Is To Win First Playoff Game In School History

Vicksburg, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Vicksburg High School football team will have a game with Warren Central High School on September 02, 2022, 17:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
mississippiscoreboard.com
PriorityOne Bank High School Pick ‘Em
Veteran sportswriter and high school football expert Robert Wilson is doing the Priority One Bank predictions column each week during the high school football season on teams from Hinds, Madison, and Rankin Counties. Robert had a 24-7 record (77.4 percent) last week and has a 33-8 record overall (80.4 percent) this season.
More than 100 licenses for medical marijuana dispensaries in 29 Mississippi counties have been issued. Is one located in you community?
In a little more than two months, 104 businesses in Mississippi have been issued Cannabis Dispensary Licenses in the state of Mississippi. Below is a list of licenses issued as of Sept. 1, 2022. As of July, 19 of Mississippi’s 82 counties are listed on the Mississippi State Department of...
vicksburgnews.com
Funeral arrangements announced for Warren County Lt. Sam Winchester
Funeral arrangements for Warren County Lt. Sam Winchester have been announced. The Homegoing Celebration is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Sep. 10 at noon. The celebration will be held at the Vicksburg city Auditorium at 901 Monroe Street, Vicksburg, MS. Funeral services will be held at W.H. Jefferson Funeral Home...
mississippifreepress.org
Mississippi Actress Starts Campaign to Help Fund Youth Arts Program in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss.—Amia Edwards, 8 years old at the time, gathered in the living room with her mother and siblings. It was movie night, and the night’s pick was “The Color Purple.” The movie arrived at the scene with Sophia’s monologue at the dinner table, where she had finally broken her silence after prison and abuse made her a shell of herself. It was in this scene that Sophia came alive and was born again.
wtva.com
Clay County man shot and killed in Greenwood
GREENWOOD, Miss. (WTVA) - A Clay County man was shot and killed late Tuesday night in Greenwood. Leflore County Sheriff Ricky Banks said two people were shot at a home on Canary Cove. He said three people were at the home at the time of the shooting. Leflore County Coroner...
'Take A Vacation. Enjoy Great Places To Grab A Burger This Labor Day Weekend Or Any Weekend Around Jackson, Mississippi'
Flickr (I do not own rights to this photography) I love the idea of barbeque in the backyard on Memorial Day. Sometimes though it gets a little hot and you've had a long week. This year I decided I'm going out for a nice protein sized burger. I compiled a list of places. I found these online and wanted to share them with you. Here's the list I found. I will be going to number #3, so wait for it. So many places on my bucket list. Here goes to them.
Brandon police chief to resign effective Sept. 30
BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – William Thompson announced he will resign his position as the Chief of Police for Brandon, Mississippi, effective September 30, 2022. According to Thompson, he accepted an opportunity to work and travel internationally. He has been with the Brandon Police Department for the past nine years. Previously, he was with the Jackson […]
Tennessee Tribune
Regions Bank and the Regions Foundation Launch Response for Mississippi Water Crisis
JACKSON, MS. – Sept. 2, 2022 – The Regions Foundation, an Alabama based nonprofit initiative funded primarily by Regions Bank, on Friday announced a $25,000 grant to the United Way of the Capital Area in support of the Jackson Water Crisis Relief Fund. In addition, Regions Bank announced a range of special bank services to assist customers in the area who are directly impacted by the crisis.
CNBC
'Significant gains' made in fixing Jackson, Mississippi's water crisis
Mississippi's capital city, Jackson, is still suffering from a water crisis. But after days of work on the plant and combined efforts from the city, state and federal governments, 'significant gains' have been made toward returning the city's water service.
Mississippi man arrested for July 4 home burglary and shooting
A Mississippi man has been arrested in connection with a July 4 house burglary and shooting. Vicksburg Police arrested Quinderion Mixon, 24 of Vicksburg, Monday in connection with a residential burglary and shooting that occurred at the Beechwood Park Apartments at 201 Berryman Road on July 4. Mixon was charged...
vicksburgnews.com
Four from Vicksburg arrested in Richland for robbery after setting up an online purchase
Four individuals from Vicksburg were arrested in Richland on Aug. 25, for robbery. On Aug. 25, at 3:02 p.m., Richland police officers were dispatched to the Budweiser Distribution Center at 1939 Davis Johnson Drive in Richland. According to Chief Nick Mclendon, an individual had agreed to purchase a Playstation for $120 from someone they met at an online marketplace. Soon after arriving at the agreed upon location, Shakori Reagan from Vicksburg, no age given, “Snatched $120 from the victim while the other three sat in the car.”
vicksburgnews.com
WATCH: Man wanted in brutal Rankin County robbery and beating captured in Vicksburg
A man wanted by Rankin County law enforcement for robbing and beating a Rankin County senior citizen was captured by an alert Vicksburg Investigator. The robbery and beating took place earlier this evening in Rankin County. The suspect, as yet unnamed, knew the victim and believed the victim carried large amounts of money. According to a law enforcement source with Rankin, the suspect pulled up to the home of the 74-year-old man who came out to speak with him. About 30 minutes later, according to the source, the wife of the victim went out to check on her husband and found him lying on the ground severely injured.
Walmart, Salvation Army to distribute water in Mississippi city where water was deemed undrinkable
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Walmart and the Salvation Army of Jackson will distribute water to neighbors in need on Wednesday. Neighbor in Jackson were left with little to no potable drinking water after last week’s flooding from the Pearl River. The flooding caused issues at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility. Salvation Army […]
Man shot during armed carjacking at Jackson car wash
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is in critical condition after he was shot during an armed carjacking in Jackson on Thursday, September 1. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said Dushawn Lewis was shot while he was robbed of his car at the car wash near Capital and Prentiss streets. Two men dressed in black clothes […]
WLBT
Felon and former Facebook live host William ‘Napolean’ Edwards indicted for murder
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hinds County grand jury has indicted William Ervin Edwards, the man whose social media personas include “The Cipher” and Napoleon, for first-degree murder in the May shooting death of a community activist. Specifically, the 55-year-old Edwards faces one count of first-degree murder by...
deltanews.tv
The Delta Water Situation
GREENVILLE-GREENWOOD-CLEVELAND - Experts continue to call the water situation in Jackson, dire, as it recovers from too much water in the streets.... and not enough coming out of faucets. But before you jump to the conclusion that what's going on in Jackson has anything to do with the delta... hear...
MSNBC
Hayes: Jackson water crisis is ‘utter failure’ of GOP-led Miss. government
Hayes: Jackson water crisis is 'utter failure' of GOP-led Miss. government
Emergency pump installed at Mississippi water treatment plant
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba announced on Wednesday that an emergency rental pump was installed at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility. He said there have been challenges at the plant due to the chemistry of the water. On Wednesday morning, the plant was down to 40 PSI. Lumumba said many […]
WLBT
Man shot, killed on Highway 49 in Simpson County
SIMPSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man was shot and killed on Highway 49 in Simpson County on Saturday night. Simpson County Sheriff Paul Mullins says the 28-year-old victim was found shot in the torso around 11:20 p.m. According to Simpson County Coroner Terry Tutor, the victim is undergoing an...
