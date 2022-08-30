ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southwest Idaho woman gets jail, fines for Medicaid fraud

By Associated Press
 3 days ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A southwestern Idaho woman who pleaded guilty to defrauding the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s Medicaid program by falsely claiming services to participants with developmental disabilities has been sentenced to 180 days in the Ada County Jail and must repay more than $146,000 in criminal restitution.

Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced Monday 58-year-old Janna Lyn Miller of Kuna received the sentence Thursday in 4th District Court.

District Court Judge Samuel Hoagland also ordered Miller to pay $83,000 in criminal restitution as well as $2,000 in court costs. Officials recovered $64,000 in fraudulent payments before sentencing.

Miller also received a five-year suspended sentence with five years of probation. She will have to spend a minimum one year in state prison if she violates her probation.

In addition to the criminal restitution, Miller owes the state more than $234,000 in additional overpayments and related penalties. All told, she is responsible for paying more than $375,000 related to her company’s actions.

The attorney general's office said that Miller owned and operated Inclusion, Inc., a Meridian-based company that provided home health, supervised employment, mental health counseling and social support services to Idaho Medicaid participants with developmental disabilities.

Besides the main office in Meridian, the company also had offices in Sandpoint, Coeur d’Alene and Twin Falls.

The attorney general's office said Miller wrongfully obtained Medicaid funds by making false representations or directing workers to make false representations regarding services provided.

Miller's prosecution resulted from a coordinated effort by the U.S. Department of Health and Welfare’s Medicaid Program Integrity Unit, the Idaho Branch of the Office of the Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and the state attorney general’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho man with 12 lifetime DUIs receives life sentence, with possibility of parole after 13

BOISE, Idaho — A man found guilty of felony driving under the influence five times, and a total of 12 lifetime DUIs, is going to prison for at least 13 years. Ada County District Judge Peter Barton on Friday sentenced 54-year-old Kent Sams of Nampa to life in prison, with the possibility of parole after serving the 13-year fixed portion of his sentence.
Post Register

Former Idaho lawmaker Aaron von Ehlinger gets 20-year sentence

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Former Idaho lawmaker Aaron von Ehlinger has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping a legislative intern. He'll have to serve a minimum of eight years before he's eligible for parole. Once released, he's been ordered to register as a sex offender. After...
IDAHO STATE
The Associated Press

Idaho governor signs massive tax cut, education bill

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little late Thursday signed a massive tax cut and education spending bill made possible by the state’s projected $2 billion budget surplus. The Republican governor signed the bill after it made a speedy trip through the Legislature in a one-day special session, passing the House 55-15 and the Senate 34-1. The legislation has a $410 million annual increase through sales taxes for education as well as a $500 million income tax rebate this year. The bill also has an ongoing $150 million income and corporate tax cut by creating a 5.8% flat tax. Little last week called the part-time Legislature back to Boise due to high inflation, currently at 8.5%, which he said was harming taxpayers and the education system.
107.9 LITE FM

Are Idaho Schools the Latest Victims of Cancel Culture?

We think so, but by all means, decide for yourself. It was last spring that we believe cancel culture ravished a local district in southwestern Idaho. Monday, May 9th was a day that started like any other in the Gem State. Adults went to work, kids went to school, and trash collection along with the the U.S. Postal Service conducted business as usual. What made Monday, May 9th extraordinary was how it ended. That was the day the Nampa School Board sparked controversy throughout the nation when it voted to ban 22 books from district libraries. "Voted to ban 22 from district libraries," let that sink in for a moment. What happened? Did the world rotate backwards on its axis that day? No. Did America suddenly abandon the tenets of a free-thinking republic? Also no. But it appears the Nampa School Board did. Novels as famous as Margaret Atwood's "The Handmaid's Tale" along with 21 other literary works the school board deemed inappropriate were evicted from the district's school of thought. Our fervent instinct to fight the horrors of censorship is amplified by the Land of the Free underfoot and our tethers to the First Amendment.
Idaho State Journal

Idaho health care provider sentenced to jail for defrauding state Medicaid program

BOISE – Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced that an Idaho care provider was sentenced on Thursday, August 25, for executing a scheme to defraud the Idaho Medicaid program. Janna Lyn Miller, 58, of Kuna, pleaded guilty on May 12. Fourth District Judge Samuel Hoagland sentenced Miller to a suspended sentence of five years with one year fixed. She was placed on probation for five years. The court ordered Miller...
beckersspine.com

Idaho orthopedic surgeon arrested for alleged misconduct at practice

Orthopedic surgeon Stanley Waters, MD, was arrested for allegedly inappropriately touching multiple people at Americana Orthopaedics in Boise, Idaho, Idaho Statesman reported Aug. 29. The allegations stem from two separate reports made in July, the report said. According to Boise police, he allegedly touched "multiple victims." Dr. Waters was booked...
idahofreedom.org

Idaho Freedom statement on passage of House Bill 1

Gov. Brad Little and Idaho lawmakers had an opportunity to deliver something bold for taxpayers struggling with record-high inflation. They didn’t. And Idahoans are worse off for it. The governor, along with House and Senate leadership, again locked down the legislative process to deliver meager ongoing income tax relief....
NBCMontana

Billings man pleads guilty for trafficking meth in Montana, Idaho, Oregon

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Billings man admitted to trafficking methamphetamine in Montana, Idaho and Oregon and was sentenced to 15 years on Wednesday. Robert Allen Williams, 58, pleaded guilty in April to possession with intent to distribute meth and later led law enforcement on a high-speed chase before crashing near Laurel.
