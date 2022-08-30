WATCH: LSU four-star tight end commit hauls in a long pass

Tayvion Galloway is a four-star, 6-foot-4, 225-pound tight end in the 2024 class from Chillicothe, Ohio, where he plays for Chillicothe High School. The Cavaliers are off to a hot start for the 2022 season as they have begun 2-0.

Galloway played a big role in the Cavs winning both of their games so far and as you can see by this catch, good luck trying to guard this guy as a linebacker or a safety. He is either faster than you or has a height advantage over you, sometimes both.

Galloway committed to the Tigers over the Michigan Wolverines. Galloway is the most recent commit of the 2024 class for Brian Kelly and the Tigers. He joins three other guys in a class that is currently ranked as the No. 3 class for 2024.

It is still a long time between now and his national signing day but I believe the Tigers will be getting a good one in Galloway.

List

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.