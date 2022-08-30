Read full article on original website
laportecounty.life
#1StudentNWI: New school year, new clubs at La Lumiere!
Students have returned back to the beautiful La Lumiere High School (La Lu) campus, and this school community could not be more thrilled. The campus is full of students studying outside on the picnic tables and playing spike ball in their free time. Tennis and golf matches, soccer and volleyball games, and cross country meets have already begun, but that is not all that is going on.
laportecounty.life
Spotlight on the Lassen’s Resort
The Lassen’s Resort has been a cultural icon to the Cedar Lake community for over a century. Originally opening as a hotel on May 7, 1921, the building is still thriving over 100 years later. The biggest difference now is the interior, as those who step inside the Lassen’s Resort today will find a museum that tells the story of the cultural history behind the beloved Northwest Indiana town.
