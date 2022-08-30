ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, IN

wibqam.com

‘Person of interest’ sought after Terre Haute shooting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Police have identified a person of interest following a shooting Saturday night in the 1100 block of 8th Avenue in Terre Haute. Terre Haute Police are currently seeking the whereabouts of Richard “Tony” Sandlin in connection to the incident. “If you see...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wibqam.com

Three arrested in connection to a burglary

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Three people were arrested in connection to a burglary investigation in Greene County. The arrests happened on September 2nd, at around 9:30 a.m. According to a press release, a search warrant was executed by the GCSD and the Indiana Conservation Officers on a residence...
GREENE COUNTY, IN
wibqam.com

One arrested after incident at VCSC school

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to the Vigo County School Corporation, one person was arrested after a low-level threat that was not substantiated was made to Ben Franklin Elementary. VCSC said the building was secured and THPD arrived quickly. At no time was a child in danger, school...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
wibqam.com

The Little Italy Festival returns

CLINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The 57th annual Little Italy Festival is taking place this weekend in Clinton. This historic festival highlights the deep Italian heritage that is within the Vermillion County community. From the food, to the music, a piece of Italy is everywhere. Little Italy Festival Board Member...
CLINTON, IN
wibqam.com

Moon Lite Drive-In hosts fundraiser for local food truck

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Thursday night the community came together in support of a local food truck. The Moonlite Drive-In hosted a free movie fundraiser for Anna’s Hands Soulfood. Anna’s was vandalized and damaged in early July. Admission was free and the food truck was there...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wibqam.com

Street closures planned in Marshall

MARSHALL, Il (WTWO/WAWV) — Some streets in Marshall, Il will be closed for oil and chipping city streets on September 6th and 7th. During these projects, the streets will be closed anywhere from 30 to 60 minutes. Workers will coordinate with residents so vehicles are permitted to pass. Motorists...
MARSHALL, IL

