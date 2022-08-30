ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

hernandosun.com

Rogers Park unveils new renovations

Hernando County Government and Parks and Recreation unveiled the newly remodeled Rogers Park after a four-week hiatus on Friday, August 12th, 2022. Some of the upgrades include a 200 linear foot seawall and sea cap, removal of the existing playground and installation of a brand new ADA compliant aquatica themed playground with soft, artificial turf.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
WMNF

Pinellas County reopens Section 8 housing voucher waitlist for the first time since 2020

Https://wmnf.s3.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/pinellashousingvouchers.wav. For the first time in two years, the Pinellas County Housing Authority has reopened its waitlist for Section 8 housing voucher applications. The online application portal for Section 8 vouchers in Pinellas County opened at 9 AM on Tuesday, August 30, and will remain open through Thursday, September 1,...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Roundabout Projects to Affect Polk County Traffic

Two roundabout construction projects will slow Lakeland and Lake Wales area traffic this month with detours. An ongoing Polk County roundabout project at the intersection of North Galloway Road and Sleepy Hill Road in unincorporated Lakeland will keep the intersection closed for two more weeks. The intersection is scheduled to reopen Friday afternoon, September 23. Until then, traffic will continue to be detoured during the closure, with westbound traffic on Sleepy Hill Road detouring north or south at Kathleen Road to bypass work zone. Eastbound Sleepy Hill Road traffic approaching intersection will divert northerly along Coogle Road. Northbound traffic along North Galloway Road will detour at Knights Station Road and southbound traffic will be redirected to Kathleen Road or Mt. Tabor Road to avoid closure. Congestion and delays can be expected, especially during peak-hour traffic.
POLK COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Pinellas schools, education foundation partner with Tom Brady’s company

Tom Brady’s fitness company, TB12 Inc., and nonprofit TB12 Foundation have agreed to partner with Pinellas County Schools and the Pinellas Education Foundation on a curriculum redesign that will emphasize increased health and wellness for students. According to a news release, TB12’s certified body coaches will develop a pilot...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Tampa landmark Urban Centre gets an update with modern perks

A $3.5 million renovation at one of Tampa’s premiere office buildings is meant to help tenants retain employees as they try to reimagine office life. Key takeaway: Urban Centre in Tampa is counting on $3.5 million in renovations to help tenants retain employees. Core challenge: With so much of...
TAMPA, FL
amisun.com

Beach access remains closed

MANATEE COUNTY – The battle between neighbors for beach access on 78th Street in Holmes Beach came to a close when a judge ruled against granting a temporary injunction to reopen the path to the sand. “It’s a really unfortunate situation,” Manatee County Circuit Court Judge Charles Sniffen said....
HOLMES BEACH, FL
WFLA

87-year-old man killed, woman injured in Pinellas County crash

OLDSMAR, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was killed and a woman was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Oldsmar Friday, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said at around 6:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to Tampa Road and East Lake Woodlands Parkway to investigate the crash. According to deputies, Kay Johnson, […]
OLDSMAR, FL
Tampa Bay Date Night Guide

Gulfport Florida: Tampa Bay’s Own Hidden Treasure

Small, quirky and fun, Gulfport is a hidden gem in Pinellas County. Gulfport is the perfect, quaint, spot for your next day trip with someone special. Explore nature preserves, hit the beach, enjoy some live music, grab a cocktail and dine at some of Pinellas County’s most delicious restaurants – all without leaving the tiny town of Gulfport.
GULFPORT, FL
WFLA

2 Tampa men busted for racing 100 mph down Gandy Blvd, deputies say

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Tampa men were arrested Tuesday for racing down Gandy Boulevard at speeds nearly twice the limit, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said 25-year-old Sebastian Moya Malaver and 44-year-old Jorade Jackson, both of Tampa, were clocked going upwards of 100 mph in a 50 mph zone. According […]
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Waterline failure washes out corner at Lakeland intersection

LAKELAND, Fla. — People should drive with care at the intersection of 10th Street and Wabash Avenue where a corner recently collapsed. The new waterline at the southeast corner was part of a larger, $5.1 million project that was completed in April, according to the city of Lakeland. The area now features a two-lane roadway, 6-foot wide sidewalks, street lighting, a traffic signal and more.
LAKELAND, FL

