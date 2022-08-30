Read full article on original website
Rogers Park unveils new renovations
Hernando County Government and Parks and Recreation unveiled the newly remodeled Rogers Park after a four-week hiatus on Friday, August 12th, 2022. Some of the upgrades include a 200 linear foot seawall and sea cap, removal of the existing playground and installation of a brand new ADA compliant aquatica themed playground with soft, artificial turf.
Unfound Repairs At A Tampa AAMCO Repair Shop Subject Of Lawsuit Re-Filed In Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – An alleged faulty transmission repair at an AMMCO automotive service company has led to a personal injury lawsuit filed in the Hillsborough County court system and re-filed in Polk County. The suit was filed on August 28, 2022. According to the
Pinellas County reopens Section 8 housing voucher waitlist for the first time since 2020
Https://wmnf.s3.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/pinellashousingvouchers.wav. For the first time in two years, the Pinellas County Housing Authority has reopened its waitlist for Section 8 housing voucher applications. The online application portal for Section 8 vouchers in Pinellas County opened at 9 AM on Tuesday, August 30, and will remain open through Thursday, September 1,...
Around $3 million in cocaine, marijuana offloaded in Florida
The U.S. Coast Guard offloaded around $3 millions in narcotics in Miami Tuesday, a release said.
Roundabout Projects to Affect Polk County Traffic
Two roundabout construction projects will slow Lakeland and Lake Wales area traffic this month with detours. An ongoing Polk County roundabout project at the intersection of North Galloway Road and Sleepy Hill Road in unincorporated Lakeland will keep the intersection closed for two more weeks. The intersection is scheduled to reopen Friday afternoon, September 23. Until then, traffic will continue to be detoured during the closure, with westbound traffic on Sleepy Hill Road detouring north or south at Kathleen Road to bypass work zone. Eastbound Sleepy Hill Road traffic approaching intersection will divert northerly along Coogle Road. Northbound traffic along North Galloway Road will detour at Knights Station Road and southbound traffic will be redirected to Kathleen Road or Mt. Tabor Road to avoid closure. Congestion and delays can be expected, especially during peak-hour traffic.
Pinellas schools, education foundation partner with Tom Brady’s company
Tom Brady’s fitness company, TB12 Inc., and nonprofit TB12 Foundation have agreed to partner with Pinellas County Schools and the Pinellas Education Foundation on a curriculum redesign that will emphasize increased health and wellness for students. According to a news release, TB12’s certified body coaches will develop a pilot...
Dallas developer to build almost a million square feet of industrial space near Lakeland
A Dallas industrial developer has bought 73.66 acres of property in Auburndale and plans to build two facilities totaling 896,400 square feet. Dalfen Industrial did not disclose how much it paid for the property which is near Lakeland and has frontage along Interstate 4 nor the cost of the project.
Pasco residents want permanent fix soon, say pump doesn't help stop flooding
Pasco County has a stormwater pump on Westport Drive in Port Richey, but even with the pump on and a public works crew there, the street still floods.
Tampa landmark Urban Centre gets an update with modern perks
A $3.5 million renovation at one of Tampa’s premiere office buildings is meant to help tenants retain employees as they try to reimagine office life. Key takeaway: Urban Centre in Tampa is counting on $3.5 million in renovations to help tenants retain employees. Core challenge: With so much of...
Manatee County man hides from ‘heat’ in air conditioning vent, officials say
DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies in DeSoto County found a man hiding from them in an unusual place. Deputies say Justin Murphy, who has warrants out of Manatee County was discovered by officials who found him hiding in the vent compartment of an air conditioning unit. Deputies noticed something...
Beach access remains closed
MANATEE COUNTY – The battle between neighbors for beach access on 78th Street in Holmes Beach came to a close when a judge ruled against granting a temporary injunction to reopen the path to the sand. “It’s a really unfortunate situation,” Manatee County Circuit Court Judge Charles Sniffen said....
SUV hits, kills pedestrian in Pinellas County
A Palm Harbor man died early Saturday morning after being hit by an SUV, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Crooks pose as TECO employees, trick customers into paying them
It's a twist on an old scheme: crooks are pretending to be with your electric company and threatening to turn off your electricity if you don't pay immediately.
PASCO NEWS: New Port Richey shooting sends one person to the hospital
NEW PORT RICHEY, FLA - Pasco County detectives are searching for two men that shot a victim off Avery Road in New Port Richey Friday night and sent the victim to the hospital with non-life threating injuries. According to detectives, a suspect, possibly known as “Chico,” and an accomplice got...
Bicyclist seriously injured when motorist failed to yield in a St. Petersburg crosswalk
Investigators from the St. Petersburg Police Department are currently on-scene of serious injury crash involving a bicyclist. The call for service occurred at approximately 4:39 p.m. on Tuesday, August 30 2022 at the intersection of 5th Avenue N and 25th Street. Police say that a motorist was operating a gray...
87-year-old man killed, woman injured in Pinellas County crash
OLDSMAR, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was killed and a woman was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Oldsmar Friday, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said at around 6:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to Tampa Road and East Lake Woodlands Parkway to investigate the crash. According to deputies, Kay Johnson, […]
Gulfport Florida: Tampa Bay’s Own Hidden Treasure
Small, quirky and fun, Gulfport is a hidden gem in Pinellas County. Gulfport is the perfect, quaint, spot for your next day trip with someone special. Explore nature preserves, hit the beach, enjoy some live music, grab a cocktail and dine at some of Pinellas County’s most delicious restaurants – all without leaving the tiny town of Gulfport.
2 Tampa men busted for racing 100 mph down Gandy Blvd, deputies say
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Tampa men were arrested Tuesday for racing down Gandy Boulevard at speeds nearly twice the limit, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said 25-year-old Sebastian Moya Malaver and 44-year-old Jorade Jackson, both of Tampa, were clocked going upwards of 100 mph in a 50 mph zone. According […]
Florida pool contractor who stole millions, left massive holes in homeowners’ backyards gets 30 years
A Florida man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for operating a multimillion contracting scheme, Attorney General Ashley Moody announced.
Waterline failure washes out corner at Lakeland intersection
LAKELAND, Fla. — People should drive with care at the intersection of 10th Street and Wabash Avenue where a corner recently collapsed. The new waterline at the southeast corner was part of a larger, $5.1 million project that was completed in April, according to the city of Lakeland. The area now features a two-lane roadway, 6-foot wide sidewalks, street lighting, a traffic signal and more.
