Nashville, TN

Photos from every year of Brett Kern's career with Titans

By Mike Moraitis
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sXMpN_0hb644pY00

It was the end of an era for the Tennessee Titans on Monday afternoon after it was announced the team was parting ways with its long-time punter, Brett Kern.

While it’s certainly sad to see him go, the move wasn’t a total surprise, as rookie punter Ryan Stonehouse really came on strong in camp and the preseason, forcing the Titans’ hand.

Kern will no doubt land on his feet somewhere else, and that place could be with the Buffalo Bills, who have already reached out to the veteran.

Let’s take a trip down memory lane with some photos from every year of Kern’s career going back to his days as the punter for the Denver Broncos.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OmiPZ_0hb644pY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XcN6J_0hb644pY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TLhdh_0hb644pY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06cKx8_0hb644pY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RZcJw_0hb644pY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=297oNC_0hb644pY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46MLnB_0hb644pY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VRn7j_0hb644pY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hQwnA_0hb644pY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m8JUg_0hb644pY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uphmZ_0hb644pY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qeDYO_0hb644pY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aP9BU_0hb644pY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tt5Yw_0hb644pY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GdAnl_0hb644pY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M6jJr_0hb644pY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L8hUV_0hb644pY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=134k2L_0hb644pY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PtI26_0hb644pY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AKlhJ_0hb644pY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZrriC_0hb644pY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DV7eb_0hb644pY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Wey0_0hb644pY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10QWx4_0hb644pY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hko4Z_0hb644pY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TH4kc_0hb644pY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uNPAU_0hb644pY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fZbIA_0hb644pY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22E5Ig_0hb644pY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ye3Ap_0hb644pY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CMgaY_0hb644pY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mMHo5_0hb644pY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CWZn5_0hb644pY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JJn0O_0hb644pY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JZ8Dn_0hb644pY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bnl30_0hb644pY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VHY7a_0hb644pY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xrnMV_0hb644pY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Npc3m_0hb644pY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aRtDc_0hb644pY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XkUSo_0hb644pY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46WYOd_0hb644pY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xkQg3_0hb644pY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n15sB_0hb644pY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=117GYa_0hb644pY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DoHvq_0hb644pY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gGPEd_0hb644pY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PeqHI_0hb644pY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lNkkl_0hb644pY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mgoWw_0hb644pY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zBKYT_0hb644pY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o32jC_0hb644pY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23O3hX_0hb644pY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z6Pc4_0hb644pY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fGTBr_0hb644pY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wCmCC_0hb644pY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VoUgq_0hb644pY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GZbOm_0hb644pY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SdI4b_0hb644pY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kKZDi_0hb644pY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GwkRx_0hb644pY00

