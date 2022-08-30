Photos from every year of Brett Kern's career with Titans

It was the end of an era for the Tennessee Titans on Monday afternoon after it was announced the team was parting ways with its long-time punter, Brett Kern.

While it’s certainly sad to see him go, the move wasn’t a total surprise, as rookie punter Ryan Stonehouse really came on strong in camp and the preseason, forcing the Titans’ hand.

Kern will no doubt land on his feet somewhere else, and that place could be with the Buffalo Bills, who have already reached out to the veteran.

Let’s take a trip down memory lane with some photos from every year of Kern’s career going back to his days as the punter for the Denver Broncos.