WWE Clash at the Castle live results: Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre
WWE heads to Cardiff, Wales this afternoon for its first major pay-per-view in the United Kingdom in more than 30 years. Clash at the Castle takes place at Principality Stadium in Cardiff. The show will be something of a homecoming for the Scottish-born Drew McIntyre, who challenges Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event.
Watch: Twins' Gary Sanchez had an extremely close call in on-deck area
Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is a pretty lucky guy right now. Lucky that his teammate did not accidentally take his head off with a swing in the on-deck circle. During the Twins' 5-1 win over the Chicago White Sox on Sunday afternoon, Sanchez was strolling along in front of the dugout through the on-deck area when he was nearly clubbed in the head by his teammate Giberto Celestino as he took his final on-deck swing.
