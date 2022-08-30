Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is a pretty lucky guy right now. Lucky that his teammate did not accidentally take his head off with a swing in the on-deck circle. During the Twins' 5-1 win over the Chicago White Sox on Sunday afternoon, Sanchez was strolling along in front of the dugout through the on-deck area when he was nearly clubbed in the head by his teammate Giberto Celestino as he took his final on-deck swing.

