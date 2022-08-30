Morning Briefing: UC Irvine boasts uptick in grants, awards; firefighters battle fire near San Gabriel Dam; fast food workers bill passes

Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
Magnitude-3.6 earthquake strikes near Jurupa Valley
JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (CNS) — A small earthquake struck near Jurupa Valley Saturday, possibly being felt in parts of Riverside, Orange, Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties. The magnitude-3.6 quake was recorded a few seconds before 10:05 a.m., about 3.1 miles northwest of Jurupa Valley, according to the U.S....
spectrumnews1.com
Man to stand trial for allegedly perpetrating double murder in Corona theater
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (CNS) — A 21-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a couple on a date at a Corona movie theater must stand trial on two counts of first-degree murder and other offenses, a judge ruled Friday. What You Need To Know. Joseph Jimenez allegedly gunned down Anthony Barajas,...
spectrumnews1.com
USC, UCLA ease water rules for fans amid high heat
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Thousands of fans will descend on the Rose Bowl and Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Saturday as UCLA and USC begin their football seasons, and officials at both stadiums are making adjustments to help attendees cope with the heat anticipated to bake both venues. UCLA will...
spectrumnews1.com
At Knott's Scary Farm, the food is just as scary as the mazes
BUENA PARK, Calif. — The fried frog legs were bent like a splayed bowlegged diver propped up in the middle of a shallow plate of brown sausage and rice. The black shredded seaweed on top of the crab sushi roll appeared like spider legs on a porch step. One...
