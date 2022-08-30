Today in the ArtZany Radio studio Paula Granquist welcomes knitter Derek Melby to talk about Men Knit and men’s knitting groups that are forming through Northfield Yarn. Are you a guy who knits or would like to learn to knit? Is there a guy in your life who knits or would like to learn to knit? Men’s knitting group(s) forming this fall. Crochet, cross stitch, embroidery, and other fiber arts welcome. More information coming soon.

NORTHFIELD, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO