kymnradio.net
District prepares continuous improvement plans; Waterford Township donates Town Hall; Thomas warns against phone scams
As the Northfield Public School District prepares to return students to school next week, the Northfield School Board has been. hearing from the various educational entities within the district about their Continuous Improvement Plans, which highlight their goals for the year, showing where they are having success and where they expect to do better.
ArtZany: Men Knit – Derek Melby 09-02-2022
Today in the ArtZany Radio studio Paula Granquist welcomes knitter Derek Melby to talk about Men Knit and men’s knitting groups that are forming through Northfield Yarn. Are you a guy who knits or would like to learn to knit? Is there a guy in your life who knits or would like to learn to knit? Men’s knitting group(s) forming this fall. Crochet, cross stitch, embroidery, and other fiber arts welcome. More information coming soon.
