ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Le Claire, IA

Comments / 0

Related
I-Rock 93.5

Rock Island Is Ready To Roll With Labor Day Parade On Monday

Organizers, residents, and city officials in Rock Island are gearing up for one of the best traditions in town: The Rock Island Labor Day Parade! This year's parade will have more than 100 entries, live music, and so much fun. Get ready because the 38th annual Rock Island Labor Day Parade is happening early Monday morning.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
I-Rock 93.5

Help Davenport Firefighters Fill The Boot For A Great Cause

Many of us are going to be enjoying a long three-day weekend with Labor Day happening on Monday. Before we enjoy the long holiday weekend, the Davenport Fire Department is out raising money for a great cause in its own unique way. Today and tomorrow, you can help Davenport firefighters "fill the boot" to raise money for MDA.
DAVENPORT, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Iowa Cars
City
Le Claire, IA
I-Rock 93.5

Comedy Sportz is Back-Here’s How to Join The Improv Troupe

Comedy Sportz QC is back. The improvisational comedy group has set up shop in The Spotlight Studio in Moline and is now looking to add more quick-witted performers to their roster. ComedySportz Quad Cities’ new owner, Bob Kelly, (who started with the troupe in 1999) and Director of Operations, Rick...
MOLINE, IL
I-Rock 93.5

Sweet Potato Ale Makes a Comeback This Week

Great news. One of our favorite seasonal beers has made its triumphant return. Sweet Potato Ale is back at Bent River Brewing Co. This medium-bodied wheat beer is brewed with sweet potato, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, allspice and clove. It's great by itself, but if you do have Sweet Potato half...
MOLINE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classic Car#Vehicles#Mississippi River#Car Show#Vehicle Shows#Vettes#Qc
I-Rock 93.5

The Rock Island Library Has A Lot Of Cool Free Events Coming Up

In honor of Library Card Sign Up Month, the Rock Island Library is pulling out the stops with unique, free events you can take advantage of. You may tend to gloss over library events but quit that. At the Rock Island Library you have a myriad of ways to learn, craft, and just have fun. Here are a few of the things they have coming up:
ROCK ISLAND, IL
I-Rock 93.5

Bettendorf Man Wins $50,000 From Scratch-Off

The Luck of the Quad Cities continues with yet another big scratch-off winner in our area. Todd Rands from Bettendorf won $50,000 in the 'Power Shot' scratch-off game. It's the game's sixth top prize. Todd got the winning scratch-off at at QC Mart, 2545 18th St. in Bettendorf and claimed his prize in the lottery's Cedar Rapids office on Monday, according to the Iowa Lottery. No word on what Todd plans to do with the dough.
BETTENDORF, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Cars
I-Rock 93.5

If You Dare, “Darker Side of Davenport” Walking Tours Will Be Next Month

"If there's something strange in your neighborhood, who you gonna call??" Definitely not me. To help you pregame for Halloween, the German American Heritage Center will be hosting "Darker Side of Davenport" walking tours. You have multiple opportunities to do the walking tour that will explore the spooky side of Davenport. If you choose to go on the quest, you're advised to wear running shoes. Don't be that person in the scary movie who isn't prepared.
DAVENPORT, IA
I-Rock 93.5

The Shelter Pet’s Weight Is It’s Adoption Fee at QCAWC in Milan

The Quad City Animal Welfare Center in Milan is working to clear the shelter this week and they have a great deal. Today (August 29th) and Wednesday, August 31st, you will be able to adopt an animal and your adoption fee for that pet will be whatever the pet weighs at QCAWC. So if it's an 11-pound cat like my orange tabby Milo, you would pay $11.
MILAN, IL
I-Rock 93.5

One Way vs. Two Way Street Discussion Continues in Davenport

To convert downtown roads to two-way or to abstain...that is the question. The Davenport City Council met this week and gave the green light to continue with the proposal to convert 3rd & 4th Streets in downtown Davenport to two-way. It came after a 2-hour long debate at the council meeting before they voted 6 to 4 to let the proposal move forward. It will have 2 more readings before the council before it's finalized, according to WHBF.
DAVENPORT, IA
I-Rock 93.5

I-Rock 93.5

Davenport, IA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
511K+
Views
ABOUT

I-Rock 93.5 plays the best hard rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Iowa and Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://irock935.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy