KSB
3d ago
Lisa’s hair is a beautiful shade of silver and it’s very becoming on her. Men journalists can have gray hair but women journalists can not. That’s misogyny!
No, No, No
3d ago
So the CEO says the firing was due to her grey hair causing lighting issues. Seems like they need to fix the lighting issue as there are many guests who appear on these news broadcasts with grey hair. Or there are underlying issues we are not privy to. Take your pick.
c f
3d ago
im 45 and had gray hair since late 20s. I look young for my age but still have people tell me id look younger or better if I dyed my hair. I love gray hair and she looks good with it. rediculous she got fired
TODAY.com
Firing of Canadian news anchor, reportedly due to gray hair, sparks controversy
The firing of Canadian news anchor Lisa LaFlamme from CTV News has sparked controversy online and companies to make statements on aging. LaFlamme, who was chief news anchor and senior editor for the station, was let go after 35 years at CTV, according to an Aug. 15 release. Prior to serving as an anchor, the 58-year-old was a national affairs correspondent.
CNN Parts Ways With Jeffrey Toobin After Sticking by Him
Jeffrey Toobin is no longer a paid legal analyst for CNN, the network he has worked for since 2002. “I wanted to let you know that after twenty years I’ve decided to leave CNN after my vacation,” he wrote in a letter to colleagues on Friday, which he reiterated on Twitter. “It was great to spend my last day on air, like so many before, with my pals at Sit Room, AC360 and Don Lemon Tonight. It’s been a privilege (and fun) being your colleague.” While it isn’t clear just yet if Toobin’s contract merely ran out, CNN’s statement about...
Joe Concha on CNN firing Brian Stelter: He 'sealed his own fate'
Fox News contributor Joe Concha argued Brian Stelter's "hubris and sanctimony" were the self-inflicted cause of his termination from CNN on "Fox & Friends" Friday. JOE CONCHA: Well, we could see this firing coming from 10 miles away. Brian Stelter sealed his own fate when he, somehow thinking he was untouchable, attacked a very important person at Discovery with what one could only call hubris and sanctimony. And remember, Discovery is the company who took over CNN. Here's Stelter earlier this year: "The people who say the Zucker era, CNN, was lacking in real journalism clearly were not watching CNN directly. And yes, I'm including John Malone in this one." So who is John Malone? He's Discovery's largest shareholder and one of the most powerful people in Stelter's incoming orbit. And this media correspondent basically calls him a misinformed idiot in public while making the laughable claim that the Zucker era featured real journalism and not the hyper-partisan, patronizing, and, quite frankly, cheesy performance art that we witnessed from some CNN talent over the last seven years. And there's a reason why CNN overall has lost 75% of its audience since Joe Biden took office. Ted Koppel predicted this would happen. He said When Trump leaves the stage, your ratings are going to go in the toilet. And Stelter lectured Koppel, a real journalist, on why he was wrong. That wraps up basically everything I'm trying to say here.
Don Lemon, Jim Acosta Expected to Stay at CNN Despite New, More Neutral Direction (Exclusive)
News network’s new CEO and chairman Chris Licht hasn’t planned beyond Brian Stelter and Jeffrey Toobin ousters. Don Lemon and Jim Acosta, two of CNN’s most opinionated and outspoken on-air journalists, are expected to stay at the network despite its new direction to a less overtly left-wing bent, an individual with knowledge of the network’s plan told TheWrap.
Popculture
'The Mole': Anderson Cooper Not Returning as Host
The Mole has seen a resurgence in popularity in the past year, many due to Netflix adding past seasons of the show to its service. The licensed stint was apparently so successful for Netflix that it has opted to reboot the former ABC reality competition. However, Anderson Cooper, the host most synonymous with the series, will not be back.
NFL・
Kellyanne Conway's 17-Year-Old Daughter Comes Out As Gay, Introduces Girlfriend In TikTok Video
Kellyanne Conway's daughter Claudia has publicly come out as gay on social media.In some TikTok videos, which were uncovered by Radar, Claudia, 17, gave fans a glimpse inside her love life by introducing her followers to girlfriend Valentina Olson, a singer-songwriter.“I just want to say, I am part of the LGBTQ community and this is my best friend Valentina, she’s an ally!" Claudia said in the clip. In various videos, the new couple are seen kissing, hanging out in a hot tub and taking a sunset stroll on the beach. As OK! previously reported, Claudia made headlines for her tense...
CNN could revamp its anchor lineup this fall with personalities such as Kaitlan Collins as news network attempts to pivot away from 'opinion-mongering personalities' after profits dropped below $1 billion for the first time since 2016
CNN is considering a revamp of its anchor lineup, with less reliance on opinionated anchors like Don Lemon - a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump - and Brianna Keilar, in favor of the likes of White House Chief Correspondent Kaitlan Collins, after profits were projected to fall below $1 billion, a first since 2016.
Popculture
Hoda Kotb Reportedly Being Forced out for MSNBC Replacement, But Here's the Truth
Morning shows gossip is a staple of tabloids, even if there is plenty of evidence disproving their headlines. Today Show anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb are the frequent targets lately, with constant rumors about a "rift" between the two. A more recent National Enquirer story claimed Guthrie was trying to push Kotb from the show and get her replaced with MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace.
Megyn Kelly drops F-bombs on Dr. Fauci during episode of podcast
Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly had a lot to say about soon to be retired Dr. Anthony Fauci during Wednesday's broadcast of her podcast, "The Megyn Kelly Show." Speaking on the topic of Fauci's statement that he "certainly would consider" stepping forward if issued a subpoena from Republican lawmakers regarding his role in the COVID pandemic, Kelly got a bit heated.
Original Fox News Channel anchor Uma Pemmaraju dies at 64
Founding Fox News Channel anchor Uma Pemmaraju has died at age 64. Pemmaraju was on the air when Fox News launched on Oct. 7, 1996. At the time, Pemmaraju was one of the only Indian-American anchors to reach national prominence, and she was beloved by viewers and Fox News colleagues alike.
George Stephanopoulos breaks social media silence to announce huge update after mocking GMA co-host Robin Roberts
GEORGE Stephanopoulos has returned to social media after weeks of silence to promote a brand new interview for Good Morning America. The anchor, 61, shared details of his chat with Major Tom Schueman and his Afghan translator Zainullah Zaki about their new book. His post on Monday - the host's...
On Her Way Out? Savannah Guthrie Sparks 'Today Show' Exit Rumors After Being Absent For A Seventh Day
Is Savannah Guthrie making her Today Show exit? The news anchor has sparked concern as Friday, August 26, marked the seventh day she's been absent from the NBC morning show amid ongoing rumors of a rift with coanchor Hoda Kotb. Guthrie has been missing in action from Today for an entire week while she soaks up some quality time on vacation with her husband and her kids. 'TODAY' FANS THROW SHADE AT SAVANNAH GUTHRIE FOR WACKY MOVES DURING ON-AIR SEGMENTAs OK! previously reported, despite acting chummy for the cameras, the two journalists reportedly cannot stand each other. According to an...
CNN Boss Warns ‘More Changes’ Coming After Media Star Gets the Ax
More changes are coming to CNN, network boss Chris Licht told staffers on Friday—and they may not “like” or “understand” these changes at all.During a Friday morning editorial meeting, Licht addressed the previous day’s dramatic announcement that CNN is ending its long-running Sunday media analysis show Reliable Sources, and that its star host Brian Stelter will exit the network.“We will continue covering media stories, including on TV, when warranted,” Licht emphasized, multiple sources said, in response to concerns that CNN may no longer cover media issues. He further explained that the Reliable Sources newsletter will relaunch under reporter Oliver Darcy...
Spared.... for now: Don Lemon and Jim Acosta are 'expected to stay' at CNN despite network turning its back on woke anti-Trump agenda as fired Brian Stelter airs his final show
CNN journalists Don Lemon and Jim Acosta are expected to stay at the network - for now - despite the recent decision to move away from opinion broadcasting and return to its 'more centrist' reporting roots. The decision to spare Lemon and Acosta was revealed to TheWrap by an individual...
Ryan Seacrest fans in shock after Live guest host throws major shade at his ‘IQ level’ in awkward moment on TV
LIVE with Kelly and Ryan guest co-host Ali Wentworth has shocked fans after throwing major shade at Ryan Seacrest's IQ level in an awkward moment on the show. The 57-year-old has been filling in for Kelly Ripa on and off on the morning program as the All My Children alum takes some vacation days.
CNN Staff Fears Right-Wing Billionaire Will Turn It Into a Dumpster Fire
This reporting appears in this week’s edition of Confider, the newsletter pulling back the curtain on the media. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here.The fallout from the firing of Brian Stelter and the cancellation of Reliable Sources continues this week. CNN insiders tell Confider that staffers cannot shake the feeling the shocking move was made to appease John Malone, a right-leaning billionaire, close friend of the Murdoch family, and key Warner Bros. Discovery board member who has made it well-known that he would like CNN to be more “centrist”—whatever that means. While Malone has denied he...
CNN Let Brian Stelter Go and Canceled His Show — Here's Why
The chief media correspondent at CNN, Brian Stelter, will appear in his final broadcast on Aug. 21. CNN’s new network boss Chris Licht is making some major programming changes, beginning with cutting Reliable Sources, a show about the media and its coverage. What happened to Stelter at CNN?. Article...
How ‘Loyal Dog’ Sean Hannity Went From King of Fox News to Has-Been
Oh, how the mighty have fallen.During the Trump administration, Sean Hannity was on top of the world. With the ouster of his longtime Fox News colleague and nemesis Bill O’Reilly in April 2017 over sexual misconduct allegations, Hannity quickly rose from second fiddle to the most-watched host in cable news. And he stayed there for years.Not only was the veteran Fox News host pulling in nearly four million viewers every night while cheerleading for Donald Trump, but he was also widely considered the then-president’s shadow chief of staff. When Trump wasn’t calling into his show for an “exclusive” interview, Hannity...
