Poll: Black Americans see racism as a persistent challenge, and few say the country's racial reckoning has brought change

By Jennifer Agiesta, Ariel Edwards-Levy
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Pavel
3d ago

Yet they don’t see fatherless homes or rampant violence in their communities as a problem. Perhaps more George Floyd statues would help.

old guy Ben
3d ago

Maybe they should accept personal responsibility for their own lives and stop playing the victim. It’s always someone else’s fault for their problems. Start with two parent families and responsible parenting.

TheThumper
3d ago

where is all the racism blacks keep harping about? I don't see it. blacks and whites and asians and hispanics are all afforded the exact same opportunity. some choose to use it. others choose the "but I'm a victim" route. the opportunity is there.

