Karen Lewis
4d ago
wow another fool that is involved n caught into trumps web of lies n his cult. 45 is going down n in prison with or with out this fool.
Regina Veronica Love
4d ago
He would be smart to get a 20 million dollar retainer before he starts. Just so he knows he got paid first.
Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers
An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
Trump May Have Sold Classified Documents, Should Be 'Arrested': Kirschner
Kirschner said Friday that "things just went from bad to worse to unfathomably dangerous" after empty classified folders were found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
Lindsey Graham's moment of truth: After being ordered to testify, he faces a stark choice
Sen. Lindsey Graham faces his courthouse moment of truth. On Aug. 15, Atlanta federal District Court judge Leigh Martin May ordered Graham to testify before the special Fulton County grand jury investigating then-President Donald Trump's Jan. 2, 2021, phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. In that call,...
'Very damning letter': John Dean reacts to letter sent to Trump's legal team
Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean says the letter released by the National Archives showing it told former President Donald Trump’s legal team in May informing them that it was sharing hundreds of pages of classified material it had retrieved in January with the FBI, so that an assessment could be done on potential damage from how the classified documents had been handled, is very damning.
Florida Man Flies Banner With Special Message for Trump Over Mar-a-Lago
"Do something better with your time than defending a billionaire grifter who doesn't care about you," Thomas Kennedy tweeted regarding the banner.
Liz Cheney says she's 'disgusted' the names of the Mar-a-Lago raid FBI agents were leaked and accused Republicans of 'dangerous hypocrisy'
Liz Cheney said it was hypocritical for Republicans to say "back the blue" and then attack FBI agents "for doing their jobs" in the Mar-a-Lago raid.
Matt Gaetz targeted by MAGA monster he helped create
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., has made a career out of pushing conspiracy theories favorable to Donald Trump. He’s claimed, without evidence, that the FBI has engaged in an anti-Trump crusade, and he’s supported Trump’s baseless claims that voting fraud cost him the 2020 election. And now Gaetz...
Records Reveal That Trump Lawyers Copied Data From Election Systems In Multiple States
In efforts to find evidence of voter fraud and overturn the 2020 election results, Trump-affiliated lawyers, including Sidney Powell, sent teams to access data from voting systems in Georgia, Michigan and Nevada. The Lede. A subpoena of Atlanta-based forensics firm SullivanStrickler found records revealing that Trump-allied lawyers hired the firm...
Trump Attorney’s New Claim About Mar-A-Lago Causes Jaws To Drop On Twitter
Donald Trump claims all of the documents seized by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago were declassified and in “secure storage” at the resort. But one of the former president’s own attorneys didn’t exactly instill a lot of confidence about just how “secure” that storage was.
Trump-backed Michigan attorney general candidate was 'one of the prime instigators' in a plot to breach voting machines, AG says
Michigan's AG is asking a special prosecutor to probe her Trump-backed opponent, Politico reports. GOP AG candidate Matt DePerno "orchestrated a coordinated plan" to breach voting machines, she said. Reuters reported that DePerno led a team that accessed a voting machine in an attempt to prove fraud. Michigan's Attorney General...
Voters reject Florida judge who denied teen an abortion because of her grades
The fight to preserve abortion rights is central to primary election campaigns in the wake of the US Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the constitutional right to abortion care, with a growing number of state laws outlawing abortion and severely restricting access.In separate elections on 23 August, voters in Florida ousted two officials who were widely criticised for their views on abortion rights.A judge in Florida’s Hillsborough County faced widespread condemnation for a January decision to deny a 17-year-old girl an abortion without parental consent, doubting her “intelligence or credibility” and citing her low grades in school.On Tuesday...
‘Fox and Friends': Brian Kilmeade Says FBI Trump Raid Proves Presidents Shouldn’t ‘Blindly Back the Blue’
Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade ranted against the FBI Tuesday morning on “Fox & Friends” in defense of former President Donald Trump, in the aftermath of the bureau’s raid on his Mar-a-Lago residence. His comments were sparked by the retirement of FBI assistant special agent Timothy Thibault,...
“Lawyers are giggling”: Legal experts scratch their heads at Trump’s “very strange” new DOJ lawsuit
Former President Donald Trump on Monday filed a lawsuit demanding the return of documents seized by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago, arguing that the feds did not have sufficient reason for the raid even though they found 300 classified documents at Trump's home, according to The New York Times. The FBI...
Trump repeatedly boasted he had secret information about Macron’s love life, report says
Former president Donald Trump has repeatedly boasted about knowing illicit details related to French president Emmanuel Macron’s love life, according to a new report. It comes after “Item 1a” on the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)’s list of documents seized from the former president’s Mar-a-Lago estate was revealed to be “info re: President of France”. Rolling Stone reported on Monday, citing two sources familiar with the matter, that Mr Macron’s personal life has been a subject of intense interest to Mr Trump for years. Mr Trump boasted to close associates, both during and after his time in the White...
Gavin Newsom Mocked After In-Laws Donate to Ron DeSantis
Kenneth F. Siebel Jr. and Judith A. Siebel contributed $5,000 to support the Florida governor, a rival of their son-in-law, who is the governor of California.
Putin World Declares ‘Our Agent Trump’ Is Irreversibly Screwed
Concerns are swirling within the Kremlin and splashing onto the screens of Russia’s tightly controlled state media. Moscow’s grueling invasion of Ukraine and Washington’s potential designation of Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism are at the top of the list—but the upcoming U.S. elections are likewise causing some heart palpitations.
Opinion: Judge Gives Donald Trump until Friday to Explain Why He Wants a Special Master to Review Classified Documents
Amid a whirlwind of scandals and investigations, Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate was recently searched by the FBI where over 300 classified documents were recovered. The former President has been coming up with excuse after excuse, struggling to find an effective strategy to protect himself legally and politically from the controversy surrounding him.
Voices: Republicans responded to the Trump FBI raid and destroyed their chances in the midterms
Coming after the publication of the (redacted) affidavit that the FBI used to obtain a warrant to search ex-president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence, the weekend’s Sunday shows could have given Republicans the perfect chance to defend the former president.But instead of dispatching Jim Jordan to yell about Hunter Biden’s laptop on Fox News or dispatching ranking House Intelligence Committee member Mike Turner to CNN, Republicans had only two lawmakers show up to fight Trump’s corner.CNN’s State of the Union featured New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, who infuriated Republicans when he passed on challenging Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan in this year’s...
'Could be the thing that really takes him down': Conway on Trump's handling of documents
Conservative lawyer George Conway joins CNN’s Erin Burnett to discuss the DOJ’s move to unseal the warrant used by the FBI to search former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.
Donald Trump has repeatedly called for lengthy jail sentences for those who he claimed mishandled classified information
Former President Donald Trump has repeatedly called for the lengthy jailing of opponents of his who he claimed mishandled classified materials.
