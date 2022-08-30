ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 11

Karen Lewis
4d ago

wow another fool that is involved n caught into trumps web of lies n his cult. 45 is going down n in prison with or with out this fool.

Reply
4
Regina Veronica Love
4d ago

He would be smart to get a 20 million dollar retainer before he starts. Just so he knows he got paid first.

Reply
4
Related
The Independent

Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers

An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
POTUS
CNN

'Very damning letter': John Dean reacts to letter sent to Trump's legal team

Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean says the letter released by the National Archives showing it told former President Donald Trump’s legal team in May informing them that it was sharing hundreds of pages of classified material it had retrieved in January with the FBI, so that an assessment could be done on potential damage from how the classified documents had been handled, is very damning.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
MSNBC

Matt Gaetz targeted by MAGA monster he helped create

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., has made a career out of pushing conspiracy theories favorable to Donald Trump. He’s claimed, without evidence, that the FBI has engaged in an anti-Trump crusade, and he’s supported Trump’s baseless claims that voting fraud cost him the 2020 election. And now Gaetz...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Andrew Gillum
Person
Charlie Crist
Person
Donald Trump
Business Insider

Trump-backed Michigan attorney general candidate was 'one of the prime instigators' in a plot to breach voting machines, AG says

Michigan's AG is asking a special prosecutor to probe her Trump-backed opponent, Politico reports. GOP AG candidate Matt DePerno "orchestrated a coordinated plan" to breach voting machines, she said. Reuters reported that DePerno led a team that accessed a voting machine in an attempt to prove fraud. Michigan's Attorney General...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Voters reject Florida judge who denied teen an abortion because of her grades

The fight to preserve abortion rights is central to primary election campaigns in the wake of the US Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the constitutional right to abortion care, with a growing number of state laws outlawing abortion and severely restricting access.In separate elections on 23 August, voters in Florida ousted two officials who were widely criticised for their views on abortion rights.A judge in Florida’s Hillsborough County faced widespread condemnation for a January decision to deny a 17-year-old girl an abortion without parental consent, doubting her “intelligence or credibility” and citing her low grades in school.On Tuesday...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorney General#Solicitor General#Democrat#The Supreme Court#Foley Lardner Llp#Chris Kise Associates
The Independent

Trump repeatedly boasted he had secret information about Macron’s love life, report says

Former president Donald Trump has repeatedly boasted about knowing illicit details related to French president Emmanuel Macron’s love life, according to a new report. It comes after “Item 1a” on the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)’s list of documents seized from the former president’s Mar-a-Lago estate was revealed to be “info re: President of France”. Rolling Stone reported on Monday, citing two sources familiar with the matter, that Mr Macron’s personal life has been a subject of intense interest to Mr Trump for years. Mr Trump boasted to close associates, both during and after his time in the White...
POTUS
Daily Beast

Putin World Declares ‘Our Agent Trump’ Is Irreversibly Screwed

Concerns are swirling within the Kremlin and splashing onto the screens of Russia’s tightly controlled state media. Moscow’s grueling invasion of Ukraine and Washington’s potential designation of Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism are at the top of the list—but the upcoming U.S. elections are likewise causing some heart palpitations.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Daniella Cressman

Opinion: Judge Gives Donald Trump until Friday to Explain Why He Wants a Special Master to Review Classified Documents

Amid a whirlwind of scandals and investigations, Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate was recently searched by the FBI where over 300 classified documents were recovered. The former President has been coming up with excuse after excuse, struggling to find an effective strategy to protect himself legally and politically from the controversy surrounding him.
The Independent

Voices: Republicans responded to the Trump FBI raid and destroyed their chances in the midterms

Coming after the publication of the (redacted) affidavit that the FBI used to obtain a warrant to search ex-president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence, the weekend’s Sunday shows could have given Republicans the perfect chance to defend the former president.But instead of dispatching Jim Jordan to yell about Hunter Biden’s laptop on Fox News or dispatching ranking House Intelligence Committee member Mike Turner to CNN, Republicans had only two lawmakers show up to fight Trump’s corner.CNN’s State of the Union featured New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, who infuriated Republicans when he passed on challenging Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan in this year’s...
POTUS
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
164K+
Post
949M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy