Laurel County Sheriff John Root reports Deputies Dustin Saylor, Travis Napier and Skylar McFarland were dispatched to a complaint of an out-of-control man at a home off Palomino Trail. Upon arrival at the scene deputies learned that 39-year-old Slade Cansler had been arguing with a woman there. During the argument Cansler locked the woman out of the house and refused to let an 18-year-old girl and two 9-year-old children leave. The 18-year-old was able to flee the house, but the two 9-year-olds were determined to remain inside. After trying to make contact with Cansler to check on the kids they made entry and safely removed them. Cansler was taken into custody and while being escorted to the police cruiser he screamed, yelled, and cursed creating a disturbance in the neighborhood. He also allegedly threatened to kill the woman. Cansler was charged with attempted assault, terroristic threatening, unlawful imprisonment and menacing. He was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

CORBIN, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO