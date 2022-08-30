Read full article on original website
Russell Springs man arrested following traffic stop on parkway
A Russell Springs man was arrested following a traffic stop on the Cumberland Parkway Tuesday night. According to a report from Kentucky State Police, 47-year-old Barry Joe Kerr was arrested and faces numerous charges. Kerr was charged with trafficking in fentanyl, methamphetamine, and an unspecified drug, along with possession of methamphetamine and another unspecified drug. Kerr also was charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun and possession of drug paraphernalia, along with other traffic charges.
Over 700 grams of meth seized, officer struck after high-speed chase in Pulaski Co.
The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office arrested two men after a high-speed pursuit in Pulaski County on Wednesday.
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest
On Tuesday, Aug. 30, a Kentucky State Police Trooper conducted a traffic stop on a 2011 Chevrolet Impala passenger car on Cumberland Parkway. The trooper observed the vehicle’s registration was not valid and the vehicle was driving recklessly headed eastbound on the parkway in Adair County. The vehicle was...
KSP: Jackson County woman charged with murder
JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) confirmed a Jackson County woman was arrested and charged with murder. The arrest comes after an investigation into the death of Mary King Abrams in late July. 43-year-old Karen Clemmons was taken to the Jackson County Detention Center. Clemmons...
One person arrested after shots fired in Hazard
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A heavy police presence was reported near downtown Hazard Saturday night. Officials said someone shot at police, and police returned fire. Police confirmed the shooter was later arrested. There are no reports of injuries. The identity of the shooter was not released. We will update this...
Narcotics seized from Scene of High-Speed Pursuit on KY 80 after K-9 Alert at Traffic Stop on Highway 914 in Pulaski County, arrested was a London, Kentucky Man and a Cambridge City, Indiana Man
SOMERSET, KY - Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is reporting that two men are in custody following a pursuit in Pulaski County. According to Sheriff Greg Speck, on Wednesday evening August 31, 2022, Detectives from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Narcotic’s Division were working traffic interdiction in southern Pulaski County. Detectives observed a suspicious white 2012 Ford F150 and ran the vehicle registration, discovering that the insurance on the truck could not be verified.
Corbin Man Arrested For Unlawful Imprisonment
Laurel County Sheriff John Root reports Deputies Dustin Saylor, Travis Napier and Skylar McFarland were dispatched to a complaint of an out-of-control man at a home off Palomino Trail. Upon arrival at the scene deputies learned that 39-year-old Slade Cansler had been arguing with a woman there. During the argument Cansler locked the woman out of the house and refused to let an 18-year-old girl and two 9-year-old children leave. The 18-year-old was able to flee the house, but the two 9-year-olds were determined to remain inside. After trying to make contact with Cansler to check on the kids they made entry and safely removed them. Cansler was taken into custody and while being escorted to the police cruiser he screamed, yelled, and cursed creating a disturbance in the neighborhood. He also allegedly threatened to kill the woman. Cansler was charged with attempted assault, terroristic threatening, unlawful imprisonment and menacing. He was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
Lexington man arrested in Laurel County on vandalism charges
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Lexington man is accused of vandalizing a business in Laurel County. On Tuesday morning, deputies responded to reports of a disturbance at the Holly Bay Campground’s greeting shack. When they arrived, they found the shack had been broken into and the suspect, Robert...
Richmond woman arrested locally on drug charges
A Richmond woman was arrested by Russell Springs Police on drug charges Tuesday evening, according to jail records. Rebecca M. Sowder, age 38, was taken into custody by Officer Vance Davis on possession of a controlled substance first degree, first offense (methamphetamine), trafficking in a controlled substance second degree, first offense (drug unspecified), and prescription of a controlled substance not in proper container, first offense. Sowder was also charged with an obstructed windshield or vision.
Two Children Removed From Locked Residence Off Palomino Trail In Laurel County, Kentucky By LSO Deputies Dispatched To Complaint Of Out-Of-Control Male
LONDON, KY (August 31, 2022) - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Dustin Saylor along with Deputy Travis Napier and Deputy Skylar McFarland arrested Slade Cansler age 39 of Corbin on Tuesday night August 30, 2022 at approximately 7:35 PM. The arrest occurred at a...
Kentucky State Police Post 7 Traffic Safety Checkpoint Announcement
RICHMOND, KY – The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post, which provides coverage for Madison, Clark, Estill, Lee, Owsley, Jackson, Mercer, Boyle, Lincoln, Garrard and Jessamine counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at locations approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be...
Woman Looking In Cars To Steal Things Arrested In Laurel County
Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting Deputy James Fox and Detective Jake Miller were dispatched to a trespass complaint at a business parking lot off US 25 about 4 miles South of London. Deputies were told that the suspect left the parking lot upon being asked to leave, however, returned and began looking in vehicles. The suspect, 44-year-old Amber Longhibler of Lancaster, admitted to deputies that she was looking in vehicles to steal something. Longhibler was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing. She was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
TWO TODDLERS FOUND UNSUPERVISED NEAR ROADWAY IN LAUREL COUNTY KENTUCKY RESULTS IN INVESTIGATION AND ARREST
LONDON, KY Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Wes Brown arrested Teia Carter age 35 of London on Monday afternoon August 29, 2022 at approximately 4:06 PM. The arrest occurred off London Dock Road, approximately 10 miles west of London after this subject was charged...
Knox County Police Make Arrest In Stabbing That Sent Man To Hospital
Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith says deputies arrested a man following a stabbing on 3rd Street in Barbourville. Investigators say it stemmed from an argument between 32-year-old Steven Broughton and 30-year-old Shawn Hamilton. During the argument, the two started fighting, which resulted in Broughton stabbing Hamilton multiple times. Hamilton was taken to Barbourville ARH and later flown to University of Tennessee Medical Center. At last report his condition was unknown. Officials with Knox County Schools and Barbourville City Schools were made aware of the situation and started lockdown protocols, but officials said no child was ever in danger. As a precaution, Lay Elementary and Knox Middle School did not have after-school activities, and no child was allowed to walk home from their respective school. Deputies said after the stabbing, Broughton fled the scene, but was later found on Turner Loop in the Gray community. He was charged with assault and lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
KSP to conduct traffic safety checkpoints
Kentucky State Police Post 15 in Columbia will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. These checkpoints will be conducted as part of Post 15’s highway safety efforts. Troopers will be...
4 arrested in connection to southern Kentucky ATM thefts
Four people have been arrested in connection to a string of business burglaries and ATM thefts in southeastern Kentucky.
KSP: Perry County inmate escapes custody
Kentucky State Police are searching for an escaped inmate in Perry County.
Monticello man arrested on federal indictment
Over the weekend, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Monticello man on a federal indictment arrest warrant, according to Z93 in neighboring Wayne County. Jimmy D. Lowe’s federal indictment warrant was related to an undercover narcotics investigation where methamphetamine was purchased from Lowe by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. The federal warrant was also related to an arrest of Lowe by the sheriff’s office where methamphetamine and a firearm were seized from him.
Inmate who walked away from worksite found
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Officers with the Hazard Police Department have found an inmate who walked away from a worksite Thursday afternoon. Police said they were told by the Kentucky River Regional Jail that 33-year-old Tommy Kuhl walked away from a work release program while weed-eating at the cemetery in front of Christopher Church of God.
A 17 Year-Old Girl is Found Dead in Campbell County
A 17-year-old girl is found dead in Caryville. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says the girl was found on Tennessee Street yesterday after being reported missing. WVLT reporting the girl was found in a family member’s home. A relative says he saw the girl just after midnight and said she seemed fine.
