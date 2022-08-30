Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Sioux Falls Diverging Diamond Interchange Project Update
Work is moving along on the Sioux Falls 41st Street and I-29 Diverging Diamond project. The expansion of 41st Street to the west of the interstate interchange is really taking shape in the latest drone video below. Pouring of concrete is done for nearly half of what will become the new roadbed for West 41st Street.
