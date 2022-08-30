ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

I-29 Ramp Closure Coming to Harrisburg Exit

Motorists who regularly use the Harrisburg exit on Interstate 29, south of Sioux Falls, are going to be looking for an alternate route for a day. The South Dakota Department of Transportation has announced plans to temporarily close both the northbound and southbound off-ramps at Exit 71, effective Thursday, September 8.
Traffic
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Ah Nuts! Brookings Is STILL Experiencing a Lug Nut Problem

A trending challenge on social media is STILL driving people nuts in the Brookings, South Dakota area. Someone or a group of people are still loosening the lug nuts on vehicles in and around Brookings, and residents are becoming more and more concerned as a result. Dakota News Now reports...
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Roll Up Your Sleeve, South Dakota Needs Blood

Earlier this year we reported on the blood crisis across the country as supplies were critically low. This week once again the call is going out for blood donors. Wednesday through Friday, August 31-September 2 you are encouraged to roll up your sleeve and donate blood during the 7th annual All-American Blood Drive.
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Two Sioux Falls Intersections to Close Temporarily

An ongoing major road constriction project in Sioux Falls is going to force the closure of pair of intersections in the southeast part of town. Starting Monday (August 29), the South Dakota Department of Transportation will shut down the intersections at 41st Street with Madelyn and Meadow Avenues as crews prepare and place concrete. Both intersections are scheduled to reopen at the end of the workday, Friday, September 2.
KXRB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

