Pets

pethelpful.com

Dog's Way of 'Presenting Himself' for Kitty Cuddles Is Impossible to Resist

There are plenty of signs dogs use to tell us they want some pets and snuggles. They might put their paw on our hands, demanding we pet them. Or maybe they'll sprawl out on top of us so that we can't ignore them. And honestly, it's not even that annoying because they're just so cute. We can't possibly turn them away! Although, it does seem like it's always us. Have they ever thought about trying these tricks with another living thing in the house? LOL!
PETS
dailyphew.com

Dumped Dog Finally Finds A Forever Home

There are far too many heart-shattering videos and pictures of evil (let’s be real) people abandoning their pets. We usually don’t cover these sorrowful stories on Bored Panda unless those furry friends got the happy ending they deserved. Luckily, this story is one of those with the happy endings.
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Donkey Who Woke Mom Out of a Dead Sleep to Help a Goat in Distress Is a True Hero

When you hear about a middle-of-the-night livestock rescue, a dog is usually the hero at-hand. This time, though, a different kind of animal gets credit for being the hero we needed (and didn't deserve). The goat he saved deserved it, though, which is why we're so impressed with Waffles' quick thinking and persistence. He's such a good donkey!
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Mom's Hilarious Attempt to Do Yoga With Her Bernese Mountain Dog Is Just the Best

We bet that any yogi would tell you yoga is a quiet time where you focus on centering yourself. The movement and breath work is a full-on exercise that also provides a sense of relaxation. Sounds great right? That is if you have the space to do it! For those of you who have kids or pets, it might not be as simple to get quiet time for a yoga session. Just take TikTok user @grizzly.bane's experience for example.
YOGA
pethelpful.com

Chocolate Lab Puppy's Adorable Hop Into the Pool Instantly Made Us Smile

We know we've been trying to spend as much time as possible at the pool while it's still warm out. But we'd take a dip in the water even if it was freezing out if we could do it with one adorable Chocolate Lab puppy on TikTok. The pup went viral online recently for the adorable way she got into her owner's pool. Trust us, it's the joyful video you need to see today.
PETS
pethelpful.com

Cat's Reaction to Seeing a Balloon for the First Time Is Quickly Going Viral

It's not everyday that you get to truly stump your animal. But when it happens it can be sort of hilarious. Take a look at one cat on TikTok, who was truly perplexed by something his owner brought home one day. We guess this little guy had never seen a balloon before — and he definitely wasn't sure what to make of it.
PETS
#Stanley Cup#Colorado Avalanche#Pups#Mascot#Cute Dogs Funny Dogs#Pet Lover#Dog#Kenfarol#The Saint Bernard
pethelpful.com

Labradoodle's Response to Being Caught With a Live Chicken Is Just Priceless

Some stories just write themselves--like this one from @quirkynaturegirl. It stars Zephyr the Labradoodle and one poor, innocent chicken (don't worry, they weren't hurt!), but the hilarious man behind the camera played just as important of a role. No one had known it yet, but Zephyr the Labradoodle had taken...
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Video of Bulldog Puppy 'Napping in the Oregano' Has People Falling in Love

Bringing home a foster dog is always a transition. The dog is in a new, unfamiliar location. They're most likely scared and shy. But eventually they warm up to their new, temporary family. They realize that there are nice people out there who love them. And as they get comfortable, it's nonstop playing, treats and quiet sleeping. They get so used to the lifestyle that they just plop down anywhere for a little snooze.
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Senior Dog Sweetly Helps Terrified Foster Pup Feel at Ease and Our Hearts Can't Take It

Foster dogs can be timid and scared around new people and in new environments due to past trauma. As foster parents, we do everything we can to make these pups feel safe and loved, but sometimes, it's just not enough. One senior dog took matters into his own paws in order to help his foster brother feel more comfortable and the result is amazing.
PETS
pethelpful.com

Video of Cat and New Kitten Slowly 'Falling in Love' Is Beyond Precious

Bringing home a second pet can be such an exciting experience, but that doesn't mean it won't come with challenges. Even the most seasoned animal owners will find obstacles, and that's totally OK. Take @louie_and_fresno's story, for example!. These two feline brothers are the best of buds now, but it...
ANIMALS
msn.com

Dog has a hysterical reaction to dinner

The insanely hysterical reaction of a dog to her meal. This hilarious video shows Cali, a dog, whirling around in excitement after seeing her food. This clip makes it abundantly clear how passionate Cali is about eating. She appears to be so ecstatic that she can't stop turning around repeatedly. "Cali, our golden retriever, always gets excited about dinner time!” Monicque Silva, the pup's owner, told us. “Watch her evening ritual of twirling for her food.” This footage was recorded on June 17, 2022. Name: Monicque Silva Location: Belmore, Australia.
PETS
pethelpful.com

Farm Goat's Unique Little Groans Have People Totally Obsessed

When one thinks about pets that make noise, dogs are usually the first to come to mind. Huskies, specifically, are known for their extensive vocal talent, but any species could give them a run for their money if they really tried. Enter: goats. These spunky little creatures can be both...
ANIMALS
dailypaws.com

Watch This Mischievous Golden Prevent His Parents From Leaving by Laying in Their Driveway, Stealing a Treat

Most dog owners' departure routine gets much longer once they bring their pups home. Sometimes, getting the dog settled inside can produce inadvertent, hilarious results. Kobe the golden retriever (and Air Bud lookalike) apparently had no interest in letting his parents leave for a wedding on time. He even committed an act of thievery to keep them at home.
PETS

