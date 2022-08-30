Read full article on original website
pethelpful.com
Dog's Way of 'Presenting Himself' for Kitty Cuddles Is Impossible to Resist
There are plenty of signs dogs use to tell us they want some pets and snuggles. They might put their paw on our hands, demanding we pet them. Or maybe they'll sprawl out on top of us so that we can't ignore them. And honestly, it's not even that annoying because they're just so cute. We can't possibly turn them away! Although, it does seem like it's always us. Have they ever thought about trying these tricks with another living thing in the house? LOL!
26 hilarious pictures of animal antics from this year's Comedy Pet Photography Awards
The Comedy Pet Photography Awards highlight hilarious photos of pets, including surprised-looking cats, playful dogs, and ticklish horses.
dailyphew.com
Dumped Dog Finally Finds A Forever Home
There are far too many heart-shattering videos and pictures of evil (let’s be real) people abandoning their pets. We usually don’t cover these sorrowful stories on Bored Panda unless those furry friends got the happy ending they deserved. Luckily, this story is one of those with the happy endings.
pethelpful.com
Donkey Who Woke Mom Out of a Dead Sleep to Help a Goat in Distress Is a True Hero
When you hear about a middle-of-the-night livestock rescue, a dog is usually the hero at-hand. This time, though, a different kind of animal gets credit for being the hero we needed (and didn't deserve). The goat he saved deserved it, though, which is why we're so impressed with Waffles' quick thinking and persistence. He's such a good donkey!
WATCH: Bold Squirrel Refuses to Back Down When Bear Goes After Its Food
Nature is full of David and Goliath stories. The huge number of animals that reside in the forest makes it a survival of the fittest. A clip from the Disney+ documentary series American the Beautiful captured a unique moment of big versus small in nature. An angry squirrel is filmed...
pethelpful.com
Mom's Hilarious Attempt to Do Yoga With Her Bernese Mountain Dog Is Just the Best
We bet that any yogi would tell you yoga is a quiet time where you focus on centering yourself. The movement and breath work is a full-on exercise that also provides a sense of relaxation. Sounds great right? That is if you have the space to do it! For those of you who have kids or pets, it might not be as simple to get quiet time for a yoga session. Just take TikTok user @grizzly.bane's experience for example.
pethelpful.com
Chocolate Lab Puppy's Adorable Hop Into the Pool Instantly Made Us Smile
We know we've been trying to spend as much time as possible at the pool while it's still warm out. But we'd take a dip in the water even if it was freezing out if we could do it with one adorable Chocolate Lab puppy on TikTok. The pup went viral online recently for the adorable way she got into her owner's pool. Trust us, it's the joyful video you need to see today.
pethelpful.com
Cat's Reaction to Seeing a Balloon for the First Time Is Quickly Going Viral
It's not everyday that you get to truly stump your animal. But when it happens it can be sort of hilarious. Take a look at one cat on TikTok, who was truly perplexed by something his owner brought home one day. We guess this little guy had never seen a balloon before — and he definitely wasn't sure what to make of it.
pethelpful.com
Corgi's Precious Reaction to Meeting a Herd of Cows Is Just the Sweetest
You can take the dog from the herd, but you can never take the herding from the dog. Just look at sweet little Hudson! This floofy corgi boy is showing off his herding skills for his mama while out on a walk, and TikTok just can't get enough. @Hudsonthefluffyco knew...
pethelpful.com
Labradoodle's Response to Being Caught With a Live Chicken Is Just Priceless
Some stories just write themselves--like this one from @quirkynaturegirl. It stars Zephyr the Labradoodle and one poor, innocent chicken (don't worry, they weren't hurt!), but the hilarious man behind the camera played just as important of a role. No one had known it yet, but Zephyr the Labradoodle had taken...
pethelpful.com
Video of Bulldog Puppy 'Napping in the Oregano' Has People Falling in Love
Bringing home a foster dog is always a transition. The dog is in a new, unfamiliar location. They're most likely scared and shy. But eventually they warm up to their new, temporary family. They realize that there are nice people out there who love them. And as they get comfortable, it's nonstop playing, treats and quiet sleeping. They get so used to the lifestyle that they just plop down anywhere for a little snooze.
pethelpful.com
Dog's Elation Over an Inflatable Slip-n-Slide in the Yard Is Full of Absolute Joy
The summer months are the perfect time for outdoor fun, whether you're human or canine. If you think hard enough or get just a little creative, you can probably come up with tons of activities you can enjoy with your dog--but would you ever imagine that a slip-n-slide would make the list?
pethelpful.com
Rescued Mini Horse Sweetly Says 'Hello' to Much Larger Friend in Irresistible Video
We all love mini animals, such as an adorable, small dog or a precious, tiny kitten. Being smaller just automatically makes the animal cuter. This goes for mini horses as well, and a video of one mini horse in particular is almost too cute to watch!. TikTok user @randrranchminis is...
Making the best of a bad situation! Hilarious snaps capture people who can poke fun at dark situations - including an amputee with a tattoo saying 'one foot in the grave'
Sometimes you've got to have a sense of humour to get through the hard times in life, as these pictures show. Social media users from around the world captured people who would much rather laugh than cry, with the best examples rounded up on Defused.com and justsomething.co. A US man...
pethelpful.com
Senior Dog Sweetly Helps Terrified Foster Pup Feel at Ease and Our Hearts Can't Take It
Foster dogs can be timid and scared around new people and in new environments due to past trauma. As foster parents, we do everything we can to make these pups feel safe and loved, but sometimes, it's just not enough. One senior dog took matters into his own paws in order to help his foster brother feel more comfortable and the result is amazing.
pethelpful.com
Video of Cat and New Kitten Slowly 'Falling in Love' Is Beyond Precious
Bringing home a second pet can be such an exciting experience, but that doesn't mean it won't come with challenges. Even the most seasoned animal owners will find obstacles, and that's totally OK. Take @louie_and_fresno's story, for example!. These two feline brothers are the best of buds now, but it...
msn.com
Dog has a hysterical reaction to dinner
The insanely hysterical reaction of a dog to her meal. This hilarious video shows Cali, a dog, whirling around in excitement after seeing her food. This clip makes it abundantly clear how passionate Cali is about eating. She appears to be so ecstatic that she can't stop turning around repeatedly. "Cali, our golden retriever, always gets excited about dinner time!” Monicque Silva, the pup's owner, told us. “Watch her evening ritual of twirling for her food.” This footage was recorded on June 17, 2022. Name: Monicque Silva Location: Belmore, Australia.
pethelpful.com
Farm Goat's Unique Little Groans Have People Totally Obsessed
When one thinks about pets that make noise, dogs are usually the first to come to mind. Huskies, specifically, are known for their extensive vocal talent, but any species could give them a run for their money if they really tried. Enter: goats. These spunky little creatures can be both...
dailypaws.com
Watch This Mischievous Golden Prevent His Parents From Leaving by Laying in Their Driveway, Stealing a Treat
Most dog owners' departure routine gets much longer once they bring their pups home. Sometimes, getting the dog settled inside can produce inadvertent, hilarious results. Kobe the golden retriever (and Air Bud lookalike) apparently had no interest in letting his parents leave for a wedding on time. He even committed an act of thievery to keep them at home.
pethelpful.com
Golden Retriever's Jealousy Over His Brother's Post-Surgery T-Shirt Is Everything
Having two dogs can be an absolute joy. There are double the tail wags, twice the amount of cuteness, and your fur babies will always have a playmate. Some days, it can feel like a dream come true!. Other times, though, things may not go as smoothly--and that's OK! Jealousy,...
