There are plenty of signs dogs use to tell us they want some pets and snuggles. They might put their paw on our hands, demanding we pet them. Or maybe they'll sprawl out on top of us so that we can't ignore them. And honestly, it's not even that annoying because they're just so cute. We can't possibly turn them away! Although, it does seem like it's always us. Have they ever thought about trying these tricks with another living thing in the house? LOL!

PETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO