Manchester, CT

WTNH

Motorcyclist critically injured in Southington accident

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A Plainville man has been critically injured when his motorcycle and another vehicle collided on Queen Street in Southington early Saturday morning. Police say 31 year old John Reardon was riding his motorcycle north on Queen St. when just after 2 a.m. he collided with a southbound vehicle, being driven by […]
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Hearing on hybrid pot dispensary in Buckland Wednesday

MANCHESTER — The Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing Wednesday night on a proposed cannabis dispensary on Buckland Street. The applicant, Curaleaf, operates dispensaries in 17 states, including four in Connecticut in Groton, Hartford, Milford, and Stamford. In July 2022, Curaleaf applied to open a hybrid...
MANCHESTER, CT
Eyewitness News

Crash in New Britain shut down highway on Saturday

Waterbury Police say they are investigating a homicide at the Lit Ultra Lounge on West Main Street. Fire underway in Newington, multiple crews working. The fire impacted four homes, including the one where it started, according to the Newington Fire Department. CT reports first human case of West Nile virus...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

Trooper rescues dog found wandering on I-84 in Cheshire

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut State Police are searching for the owner of a dog that was found on a highway on Friday morning. State police received 911 calls about a dog found on I-84 in Cheshire between exits 26 and 27. Trooper Stella from Troop A arrived on the scene and was able to […]
CHESHIRE, CT
dailylifetravels.com

Mystic Pizza Restaurant CT

Mystic Pizza Restaurant is a local icon in Mystic, CT. It was established in 1973, and has been serving up mouth-watering pizza ever since. The iconic restaurant gained national attention in 1988, when it was featured in the hit movie Mystic Pizza starring Julia Roberts. The film put the local eatery on the map and it has been a popular tourist destination ever since.
STONINGTON, CT
WUPE

It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts

If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WTNH

Man in critical condition after Hartford shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting on Oakland Terrace on Sunday afternoon. The victim, a male in his 20s, was transported to the hospital for treatment. Hartford police believe that the shots came from a passing vehicle. Stay with News 8 for more updates as they become available.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Multiple storm grates stolen out of Hamden: Police

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are investigating after multiple storm gates were stolen out of Hamden in the past few weeks. The thefts occurred at various locations throughout the town and often on isolated streets, police said. Hamden police say the thefts create a serious hazard to anyone walking or driving near the basins and […]
HAMDEN, CT
Bristol Press

City of Bristol is giving away free furniture this Saturday

BRISTOL – The City of Bristol is giving away free furniture this Saturday as part of their annual “Trash to Treasure.”. The “Trash to Treasure” event will be held Saturday, Sept. 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the city’s public parking lot on Center Square parking lot off Hope Street, adjacent to the Bristol Health Medical Care Center’s parking lot, where the Farmer’s Market is held.
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

West Hartford PD warn of check-washing scam

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The West Hartford Police Department is warning about “check washing” scams. These con artists apparently change the payee names and often the dollar amounts on checks. Then fraudulently deposit them. Usually, they are stolen from mailboxes and literally washed in chemicals to clear the ink. Police say you can protect […]
WEST HARTFORD, CT
WPRI 12 News

4 RI beaches closed to swimming

The warning issued Thursday involved Scarborough State Beach (South) in Narragansett, Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth, the Surfer's Rock area of Second Beach in Middletown, and Conimicut Point Beach in Warwick.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
FireRescue1

2 Conn. firefighters assaulted by overdose patient on call

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. — Two Willimantic firefighters were treated at Windham Community Memorial Hospital after an overdose patient assaulted them Friday evening. According to Willimantic Fire Chief Marc Scrivener, the incident was reported at 6: 08 p. m. and occurred at the intersection of Pearl and Spring streets. He said...
WILLIMANTIC, CT

