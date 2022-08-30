Read full article on original website
Related
Motorcyclist critically injured in Southington accident
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A Plainville man has been critically injured when his motorcycle and another vehicle collided on Queen Street in Southington early Saturday morning. Police say 31 year old John Reardon was riding his motorcycle north on Queen St. when just after 2 a.m. he collided with a southbound vehicle, being driven by […]
Hearing on hybrid pot dispensary in Buckland Wednesday
MANCHESTER — The Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing Wednesday night on a proposed cannabis dispensary on Buckland Street. The applicant, Curaleaf, operates dispensaries in 17 states, including four in Connecticut in Groton, Hartford, Milford, and Stamford. In July 2022, Curaleaf applied to open a hybrid...
NewsTimes
Since 2016, nearly 900 vehicles have struck train bridges: Here’s how some CT towns compare
The situation, inconvenient as it is, is not at all uncommon in Connecticut. There were 876 incidents of vehicles striking railroad bridges in Connecticut from 2016 through 2021, according to data from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. “Bridge strikes are happening too often,” Josh Morgan, spokesperson and communications manager for the...
Identity of Waterbury homicide victim still unknown
The shooting occurred at the Lit Ultra Lounge Saturday morning just before 2. Waterbury Police and the CT Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are working to positively identify the homicide victim.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eyewitness News
Crash in New Britain shut down highway on Saturday
Waterbury Police say they are investigating a homicide at the Lit Ultra Lounge on West Main Street. Fire underway in Newington, multiple crews working. The fire impacted four homes, including the one where it started, according to the Newington Fire Department. CT reports first human case of West Nile virus...
Local news covers shooting incident is in Manchester
It’s not unusual for a local newscast to open with the story of a shooting, but usually the incident takes place in Hartford or New Haven. On Thursday, however, the details of a shooting hit close to home — Manchester. The shooting of a 15-year-old on Manchester’s McKee...
Newington, Connecticut fire spreads to multiple homes with injuries reported after ‘explosion in garage’ on Audubon Ave
MULTIPLE people are injured after a fire spread to multiple homes following reports of an explosion in a Connecticut neighborhood. Police confirmed that two fires erupted on the same Newington street, injuring multiple people and damaging vehicles in the area. Fire crews were called to the scene on Audubon Avenue...
Trooper rescues dog found wandering on I-84 in Cheshire
CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut State Police are searching for the owner of a dog that was found on a highway on Friday morning. State police received 911 calls about a dog found on I-84 in Cheshire between exits 26 and 27. Trooper Stella from Troop A arrived on the scene and was able to […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut River
In Spring, Connecticut entered into moose-sighting season. The moose population is small compared to black bear and bobcat populations in the state, but that doesn't mean there hasn't been sightings in the past several months.
‘Welcome to CT’ sign stolen in Voluntown
Someone stole one of the 'Welcome to Connecticut' signs you see driving into the state from Rhode Island.
dailylifetravels.com
Mystic Pizza Restaurant CT
Mystic Pizza Restaurant is a local icon in Mystic, CT. It was established in 1973, and has been serving up mouth-watering pizza ever since. The iconic restaurant gained national attention in 1988, when it was featured in the hit movie Mystic Pizza starring Julia Roberts. The film put the local eatery on the map and it has been a popular tourist destination ever since.
A Look at the Historical Remains of Connecticut’s Seaside Sanatorium for Children
On the coast of Long Island Sound in Waterford, Connecticut, sits what's left of the Seaside Sanatorium. As you stand on the shoreline at 36 Shore Drive, looking out at the Sound, you can feel the relentless wind and the spray of the waves. Built in 1934 on 36 acres,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts
If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
Man in critical condition after Hartford shooting
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting on Oakland Terrace on Sunday afternoon. The victim, a male in his 20s, was transported to the hospital for treatment. Hartford police believe that the shots came from a passing vehicle. Stay with News 8 for more updates as they become available.
Multiple storm grates stolen out of Hamden: Police
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are investigating after multiple storm gates were stolen out of Hamden in the past few weeks. The thefts occurred at various locations throughout the town and often on isolated streets, police said. Hamden police say the thefts create a serious hazard to anyone walking or driving near the basins and […]
Bristol Press
City of Bristol is giving away free furniture this Saturday
BRISTOL – The City of Bristol is giving away free furniture this Saturday as part of their annual “Trash to Treasure.”. The “Trash to Treasure” event will be held Saturday, Sept. 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the city’s public parking lot on Center Square parking lot off Hope Street, adjacent to the Bristol Health Medical Care Center’s parking lot, where the Farmer’s Market is held.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
West Hartford PD warn of check-washing scam
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The West Hartford Police Department is warning about “check washing” scams. These con artists apparently change the payee names and often the dollar amounts on checks. Then fraudulently deposit them. Usually, they are stolen from mailboxes and literally washed in chemicals to clear the ink. Police say you can protect […]
4 RI beaches closed to swimming
The warning issued Thursday involved Scarborough State Beach (South) in Narragansett, Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth, the Surfer's Rock area of Second Beach in Middletown, and Conimicut Point Beach in Warwick.
Reckless Driver Going 110 MPH Nabbed After I-84 Pursuit Ends In Tolland, Police Say
A Connecticut man is facing charges for allegedly fleeing the scene of an accident before leading police on a high-speed highway chase that topped 100 miles per hour. The ordeal began at around 3:15 p.m. Sunday, July 10, when Massachusetts State Police in Worcester County attempted to stop a Nissan Altima in the town of Charlton.
FireRescue1
2 Conn. firefighters assaulted by overdose patient on call
WILLIMANTIC, Conn. — Two Willimantic firefighters were treated at Windham Community Memorial Hospital after an overdose patient assaulted them Friday evening. According to Willimantic Fire Chief Marc Scrivener, the incident was reported at 6: 08 p. m. and occurred at the intersection of Pearl and Spring streets. He said...
Comments / 0