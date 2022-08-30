ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Cardinals releasing LB Chandler Wooten, hope to bring back to practice squad

By Jess Root
 5 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals and the rest of the NFL must trim their rosters down to 53 players by Tuesday afternoon. Some Cardinals cuts have already been announced and other reported.

One of the young players who stood out in the preseason will not make the team.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the Cardinals are releasing linebacker Chandler Wooten, an undrafted rookie out of Auburn.

Wooten played well in the preseason and, if he clears waivers, the Cardinals intend on re-signing him to the practice squad.

It was going to be difficult for him to make the final roster. The Cardinals currently have five players at linebacker who are likely locks for the roster — Isaiah Simmons, Zaven Collins, Nick Vigil. Tanner Vallejo and Zeke Turner.

Simmons, Collins and Vigil are starters. Vallejo was a starter last year and is a player the coaches trust a lot. Turner is an ace special teams player who has some of the versatility defensively that Simmons has.

But he clearly still has a future if he isn’t claimed off waivers. If he is brought back to the practice squad, he will get to continue to develop and perhaps have an opportunity later this season or in future seasons.

