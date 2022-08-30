Read full article on original website
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut RiverFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
What is the most dangerous month to drive?McCoy & McCoy Law FirmHartford, CT
Have a Drink & Help Keep Rhinos From Going Extinct: Local Family-Owned Zoo Hosts Wine Tasting FundraiserDianna CarneyMendon, MA
Free Outdoor Fitness Class at West Hartford’s Blue Back SquareConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
PERSONALITIES: Glastonbury musician is in the groove
GLASTONBURY — Local musician James Norkawich first started playing the piano at the age of 3, and has since had a long journey of enhancing his musicianship, leading up to new projects of honoring the past while looking to the future of music. wHO HE IS: Pianist, composer, arranger;...
Hearing on hybrid pot dispensary in Buckland Wednesday
MANCHESTER — The Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing Wednesday night on a proposed cannabis dispensary on Buckland Street. The applicant, Curaleaf, operates dispensaries in 17 states, including four in Connecticut in Groton, Hartford, Milford, and Stamford. In July 2022, Curaleaf applied to open a hybrid...
Local news covers shooting incident is in Manchester
It’s not unusual for a local newscast to open with the story of a shooting, but usually the incident takes place in Hartford or New Haven. On Thursday, however, the details of a shooting hit close to home — Manchester. The shooting of a 15-year-old on Manchester’s McKee...
Changes continue at Evergreen Walk
SOUTH WINDSOR — Several stores at the Promenade Shops at Evergreen Walk are inching closer to completion, while some have opened at their new locations. The new Shake Shack being built at the north end of the shopping area off Buckland Road broke ground in June and now has steel frames up at the site’s location.
Accounts differ in unvaccinated Coast Guard cadet departures
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Coast Guard Academy officials and a lawyer for several cadets are disputing each other's accounts of what happened to seven students before and after they were forced to leave the Connecticut campus last month after refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The New London academy said in a statement Thursday that school officials helped the seven cadets make travel arrangements and “funded travel to the location of their choice.” Officials also said all seven cadets are living in safe locations, either having returned to their families or staying with families of other cadets.
Cops: Man injured while riding moped
MANCHESTER — A moped driver was hospitalized Friday night after crashing into a utility pole on Summit Street. Police say a moped operated by a 35-year-old man left the road and scraped against a utility pole. The driver was sent to Hartford Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Lt. Ryan...
Cops: Mass. man with loaded gun charged with DUI in Windsor
WINDSOR — State police arrested a Massachusetts man Friday who they say had a loaded firearm while driving under the influence. Police say just after midnight Thursday, a patrolling state trooper observed a sedan traveling over 85 miles per hour on Interstate 91 north and conducted a traffic stop.
Connecticut man diagnosed with West Nile
A Connecticut resident tested positive for West Nile virus in August, the first case detected this year. Department of Public Health officials said Friday that the mosquito-borne disease was found during the second week of August. The patient, a male in his 70s living in New Haven County, was discharged from the hospital last week and is recovering at a rehab facility, they said.
Top Connecticut court orders new trial for murder convict
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut's highest court on Friday overturned a man's murder conviction and ordered a new trial, saying a state prosecutor improperly commented during closing arguments on the man exercising his right to remain silent before the trial. The state Supreme Court, in a 7-0 ruling, threw...
Somers cross country ushering in new era in 2022
SOMERS — The question Michael Szafir and his Somers High girls cross country team used to be faced with was who could replace Kylie Raymond. As the 2022 season fast approaches, the question is now who can replace Rachel St. Germain?. Szafir’s answer may lie with sophomore Stephanie Burzynski....
Police: Man stole from Andover post office
ANDOVER — State police have arrested a man who they say burglarized a post office in Andover in January. Erick Gomez-Rodriguez, 35, of New Britain was arrested Tuesday and charged with felony counts of burglary, larceny, and felony conspiracy to commit larceny, as well as possession of burglar tools.
South Windsor woman gets five years for scamming immigrants
A South Windsor woman who falsely claimed to be a lawyer and, with her husband, defrauded more than $326,000 from immigrants seeking legal status in the United States, was sentenced Thursday to five years in federal prison. DEFENDANT: Khatija Khan, 41, of South Windsor. GUILTY PLEAS: Mail fraud and conspiracy.
Flying to Jamaica: Spirit Airlines to offer nonstop flights from Bradley to Montego Bay
WINDSOR LOCKS — Beginning in December, Bradley International Airport will offer nonstop flights to Jamaica for the first time. The service, through Spirit Airlines, is scheduled to begin on Dec. 15 and will fly four times a week all year long into Montego Bay, Jamaica. “Connecticut has a significant...
Journal Inquirer
Police investigate death of man after trooper's stun gun use
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut state police are investigating a man's death four days after a state trooper shot him with a stun gun, authorities said Friday. Ryan Marzi, 38, of Hebron, died unexpectedly in his sleep on Aug. 28, according to an obituary prepared by his family. A memorial service was scheduled for Friday afternoon.
Police: Manchester man arrested for shooting, hitting teen with car
MANCHESTER — A local man has been charged with multiple counts of assault and other charges after police say he shot a 15-year-old boy and hit a 17-year-old male with his car Thursday night. According to police, the man, Jamie Garcia, 44, approached the teenagers and their friends on...
East Windsor voters approve project funding
EAST WINDSOR — Voters in a special town meeting Thursday voted to spend just under $1 million of the town’s general fund balance across four separate projects. The funds appropriated include $200,000 towards engineering studies for a new roof for the high school, $300,000 towards a new loader for the Public Works Department, $260,000 towards a new Public Works gas pump, and $150,000 towards the town’s open space fund.
West Stafford Fire Department awarded FEMA grant
STAFFORD — The West Stafford Fire Department has been awarded just over $18,000 in federal grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, officials announced last week. The funds come as part of FEMA’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant program, which awarded a total of $887,000 to five fire departments in...
Coventry council sets special town meeting on road funding
COVENTRY — The Coventry Town Council will hold a special town meeting Tuesday to discuss details of the appropriation of $4.865 million in bonds for major road work projects. Voters will then decide on the funding at a referendum on Nov. 8. The lion’s share of the bond appropriation...
Former Manchester firefighter gets max 25-year sentence in serial rape case
The former Manchester firefighter who raped four women and terrorized the community he worked in for years was sentenced Friday to 25 years in prison. Vernon Superior Court Judge Kathleen McNamara said that was the maximum sentence she was allowed to give Angelo Alleano Jr., although she acknowledged it wasn’t enough.
Fearn dials up first long-distance victory
STAFFORD — For the first time in his Stafford Motor Speedway career, Tom Fearn was dancing to the beat of a distance drum. Fearn took the lead from Kevin Gambacorta on the 13th lap and held off point leader Adam Gray over the last 10 laps to rack up the first extra-distance victory of his career in the Paradiso Insurance Late Model 50 Friday at Stafford Motor Speedway.
