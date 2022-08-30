ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, CT

Journal Inquirer

Hearing on hybrid pot dispensary in Buckland Wednesday

MANCHESTER — The Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing Wednesday night on a proposed cannabis dispensary on Buckland Street. The applicant, Curaleaf, operates dispensaries in 17 states, including four in Connecticut in Groton, Hartford, Milford, and Stamford. In July 2022, Curaleaf applied to open a hybrid...
MANCHESTER, CT
Journal Inquirer

Cops: Man injured while riding moped

MANCHESTER — A moped driver was hospitalized Friday night after crashing into a utility pole on Summit Street. Police say a moped operated by a 35-year-old man left the road and scraped against a utility pole. The driver was sent to Hartford Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Lt. Ryan...
MANCHESTER, CT
Journal Inquirer

Accounts differ in unvaccinated Coast Guard cadet departures

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Coast Guard Academy officials and a lawyer for several cadets are disputing each other's accounts of what happened to seven students before and after they were forced to leave the Connecticut campus last month after refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The New London academy said in a statement Thursday that school officials helped the seven cadets make travel arrangements and “funded travel to the location of their choice.” Officials also said all seven cadets are living in safe locations, either having returned to their families or staying with families of other cadets.
NEW LONDON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Changes continue at Evergreen Walk

SOUTH WINDSOR — Several stores at the Promenade Shops at Evergreen Walk are inching closer to completion, while some have opened at their new locations. The new Shake Shack being built at the north end of the shopping area off Buckland Road broke ground in June and now has steel frames up at the site’s location.
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
Journal Inquirer

Connecticut man diagnosed with West Nile

A Connecticut resident tested positive for West Nile virus in August, the first case detected this year. Department of Public Health officials said Friday that the mosquito-borne disease was found during the second week of August. The patient, a male in his 70s living in New Haven County, was discharged from the hospital last week and is recovering at a rehab facility, they said.
NEW HAVEN COUNTY, CT
Journal Inquirer

Police: Man stole from Andover post office

ANDOVER — State police have arrested a man who they say burglarized a post office in Andover in January. Erick Gomez-Rodriguez, 35, of New Britain was arrested Tuesday and charged with felony counts of burglary, larceny, and felony conspiracy to commit larceny, as well as possession of burglar tools.
ANDOVER, CT
Journal Inquirer

Police investigate death of man after trooper's stun gun use

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut state police are investigating a man's death four days after a state trooper shot him with a stun gun, authorities said Friday. Ryan Marzi, 38, of Hebron, died unexpectedly in his sleep on Aug. 28, according to an obituary prepared by his family. A memorial service was scheduled for Friday afternoon.
HEBRON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Top Connecticut court orders new trial for murder convict

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut's highest court on Friday overturned a man's murder conviction and ordered a new trial, saying a state prosecutor improperly commented during closing arguments on the man exercising his right to remain silent before the trial. The state Supreme Court, in a 7-0 ruling, threw...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Journal Inquirer

West Stafford Fire Department awarded FEMA grant

STAFFORD — The West Stafford Fire Department has been awarded just over $18,000 in federal grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, officials announced last week. The funds come as part of FEMA’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant program, which awarded a total of $887,000 to five fire departments in...
STAFFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Somers cross country ushering in new era in 2022

SOMERS — The question Michael Szafir and his Somers High girls cross country team used to be faced with was who could replace Kylie Raymond. As the 2022 season fast approaches, the question is now who can replace Rachel St. Germain?. Szafir’s answer may lie with sophomore Stephanie Burzynski....
SOMERS, CT
Journal Inquirer

Coventry teen charged with DUI after crash

A Coventry teenager has been charged in a single-car accident on Stonehouse Road in June, when he and his passenger suffered serious injuries. Dylan Deluco, 18, was charged last month with second-degree assault with a motor vehicle, illegal operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, and failure to drive on the right.
COVENTRY, CT
Journal Inquirer

Fearn dials up first long-distance victory

STAFFORD — For the first time in his Stafford Motor Speedway career, Tom Fearn was dancing to the beat of a distance drum. Fearn took the lead from Kevin Gambacorta on the 13th lap and held off point leader Adam Gray over the last 10 laps to rack up the first extra-distance victory of his career in the Paradiso Insurance Late Model 50 Friday at Stafford Motor Speedway.
STAFFORD, CT

