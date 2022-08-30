Fire Cashman…Fire Boone…Hal sell the team! We will never win with this three people at the helm…. The reliance on analytics to determine where to hit a batter is ridiculous. Emphasis on homerun power over putting the ball in play goes against the historical nature of what baseball is all about. Since when is having 3 or 4 300 hitters in your lineup with less power less valuable then a lineup that strikes out and swings for the fences? This team cannot get three hits in a row to save its life.

