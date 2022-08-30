Read full article on original website
Related
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Social Media Spotlight: A-Rod jokes about comeback
Since the start of the pandemic, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. Now that the 2022 regular season is nearing its conclusion, we’ll continue to see action from our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!
Pinstripe Alley
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 9/3/22
NJ.com | Brendan Kuty: The regular season has seen a lot of ups and downs as the Yankees have seen their AL East division lead shrink from 15.5 games to just five after Friday night’s lifeless loss. With bad play comes criticism, especially in New York. Here are six players who are now on the hot seat as we head towards the finish line. One of them, Josh Donaldson, did more than his share of contributing to failure on Friday with multiple errors and ugly at-bats.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees "Hitting Instructors/ Coaches" = Total MLB Inexperience!!
I began wondering how much experience, knowledge and expertise the Yankee "Hitting" Instructors/ Coaches had and what MLB teams and players they had previously coached. I was thinking I would find notable and competitive MLB teams that the current Yankee "Hitting Instructors" had connected with. I was totally shocked to discover only one instructor/ coach had any prior MLB experience. And he was an "assistant coach" currently with the Yankees. The Lead Hitting Coach had NONE, that’s like zero experience with MLB teams.
Pinstripe Alley
Yanks are a complete mess.
Fire Cashman…Fire Boone…Hal sell the team! We will never win with this three people at the helm…. The reliance on analytics to determine where to hit a batter is ridiculous. Emphasis on homerun power over putting the ball in play goes against the historical nature of what baseball is all about. Since when is having 3 or 4 300 hitters in your lineup with less power less valuable then a lineup that strikes out and swings for the fences? This team cannot get three hits in a row to save its life.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pinstripe Alley
More Boone Insanity
Well, they've posted tonight's line-up, and our genius manager still has IKF at shortstop. Peraza is up here for a reason -- he's a better fielder than IKF, and he hits much better with power. These three games with the Rays are critical. If we lose all three, then the probability of losing the division becomes very, very real.
Pinstripe Alley
We Still Need a Closer
Well, we actually won a game. If you wanted a heart attack, all you had to do was watch Holmes "save" the game. The last strike was an iffy call, but all those very hard-hit balls which placed the game in serious jeopardy were not. Holmes keeps throwing the same pitch to the same spots, and the league has caught up to him. Mariano Rivera he ain't.
Pinstripe Alley
Joe Blogs Serena and a PSA
I believe Joe Posnanski is the best (baseball) writer out there, and his Top 100 in the Athletic followed by Those Who Just Missed, is close to mandatory (enjoyable) reading. Here is a free sample from his recap of Serena Williams' final match. The tie-in? When last night's Yankees game...
Pinstripe Alley
The Aaron Judge Home Run Tracker: Game 133
Welcome back to the Aaron Judge Home Run Record Tracker! We’re taking a daily look at where Aaron Judge’s monster season tracks compared to some of the other historic single-season home run leaders in anticipation of Judge potentially joining their ranks. We’ll be going by Team Game because not every player’s seasons were in sync with the calendar days and everyone didn’t play all of the team’s games, which makes this our universal standard. Now, for Game 133:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees History: Wally Pipp’s wild walk-off
It was quite a moment of hilarity and schadenfreude when back on July 22nd, the Red Sox allowed a inside-the-park grand slam as part of a 28-5 loss to the Blue Jays. If you somehow haven’t seen the play, it was a fairly ridiculous sequence that involved a pretty bad defensive mix up.
Pinstripe Alley
The Rays are showing why the Yankees have no excuse for their collapse
The Tampa Bay Rays entered this weekend series against the New York Yankees with a chance to cut down the AL East lead to a mere three games. That they’d even have a shot at this point in the year would have seemed ridiculous as recently as a couple months ago.
Pinstripe Alley
Today on Pinstripe Alley - 9/4/22
It’s Sunday, and the Yankees will play a baseball game this afternoon. There is technically a chance they’ll win it. If they don’t, the Rays will sweep to pull within three games of first place in the AL East. It’s hard to describe what’s going on much more than that without launching into a diatribe. So, enjoy the baseball today, if you dare.
Pinstripe Alley
Andrew Benintendi to undergo surgery for broken hamate
The Yankees managed to eke out a narrow 2-1 victory over the Rays on Sunday to avoid a sweep and push their AL East lead back up to five games. It was stressful, but undoubtedly good news. Unfortunately, not all the news that emerged from the afternoon was positive. Immediately...
Pinstripe Alley
New York Yankees @ Tampa Bay Rays: Domingo Germán vs. Jeffrey Springs
Are we OK with calling this the beginning of the Oswald Peraza Era? I don’t think putting excessive pressure on the rookie is a good idea, but also I’m focused on turning the page from an awful August by the Yankees. I guess we’ll just need another name for it. How about September? (Thank you, blessed Gregorian calendar.)
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees 1, Rays 2: Aaron Judge homered; good news ends there
Aaron Judge homered and the Yankees’ pitching was pretty good, but the offense was a no-show. Tell me if you’ve seen this movie before. There were not a lot of good things to say about this New York ballclub heading into Saturday night’s game, and somehow, even with an extremely pessimistic expectation entering play, the Yankees continue to find ways to disappoint and dig themselves a deeper hole. They mustered just one hit outside of Judge in a 2-1 loss that brought the Rays to within four games in the AL East.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees 2, Rays 1: Judge leads way as Yanks eke out heart-pounding win
The Yankees were in desperate need of a win. With the AL East lead down to four games, a loss would mean the Yankees beginning the week just a series’ worth of games ahead, after having been up by a lot at various points of the season. In the...
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees prospects: Oswald Peraza homers in Triple-A farewell
C Josh Breaux 2-3 1B Ronald Guzmán 0-3 Mitch Spence 5.2 IP, 10 H, 4 R (4 ER), 2 BB, 5 K (loss) RF Ryan LaMarre 2-3, SF, RBI, SB — walk-off sac fly in 10th. 1B Chad Bell 1-3, HR, RBI, 2 K — 1st homer at Triple-A.
Pinstripe Alley
New York Yankees @ Tampa Bay Rays: Frankie Montas vs. Shawn Armstrong
The Yankees’ malaise continued on Saturday, losing 2-1 to the Rays, with the lone run coming on a ninth-inning Aaron Judge home run, when it was nearly too late. The loss saw them fall to just four games up on the Rays in the AL East, a long way away from what the lead once was. Today, they’ll need a win to keep that lead from dwindling even further.
Pinstripe Alley
Clay Holmes’ fluctuating release point is back to where it needs to be
In my opinion, slight changes in mechanics and movement can always tell the story of a player’s ups and downs throughout the course of a season. There is a reason why players go through ebbs and flows. Movement translates into success or failure. For pitchers, the fine details behind the way and direction in which they release the ball are enough to tell the difference between balls and strikes.
Pinstripe Alley
Oswald Peraza’s call-up only matters if Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s role diminishes
To the relief of almost everyone, the Yankees finally did it. They called up their No. 3 prospect, shortstop Oswald Peraza, as the 26-man roster expanded to 28 with the start of September. This all comes on the heels of a forgettable rubber match against the Los Angeles Angels that saw current shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa botch a routine groundball that would’ve had the bottom of the sixth inning at two outs with a runner on second instead of one out and two runners on. Instead, Gerrit Cole threw his self-proclaimed “worst fastball of the night” to 2021 MVP Shohei Ohtani, and he crushed it to give the Halos a 3-2 lead that held up.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Mailbag: Key pitching concerns, playing the kids, and Sonny Gray comparisons
Good afternoon everyone, it’s time for another edition of the mailbag. Remember to send in your questions for our weekly call by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com. MSP Giant asks: A postseason pitching opinion please. You only need 3/4 SPs in playoffs. Coles and Montes are a...
Comments / 0