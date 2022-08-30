Read full article on original website
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Tuscaloosa County woman is sharing her near-miss with gunfire along Interstate 65 in Birmingham. Watch the video above to hear why Melissa Bush's commute to work was anything but ordinary.
This sprawling Lake Martin mansion was called Alabama’s most expensive home
You don’t have to get away from it all if you’re going to this Alabama mansion - it’s all been brought to you. This home on Willows End on Lake Martin was once billed as Alabama’s most expensive home when it hit the market for $10.5 million.
Secluded Alabama Airbnb Offers a Cave, Waterfalls, Lake Views
You won’t believe that this Airbnb is located in Alabama. This spot is truly one-of-a-kind because it offers super incredible views of Smith Lake, a cave that you can explore, and picture-perfect waterfalls. This super exclusive Airbnb is located in Houston, Alabama, and can fit 4 folks comfortably. You...
Home rental prices going up in Huntsville
University of Alabama-Huntsville employee Aimee Woodard’s goal in trying to find a rental home is to find one in good shape that fits her price range. Adding to her frustration is that if she renews her lease where she lives now, she’s going to be paying a bit more than she does now.
Labor Day swim guide: Beware high bacteria levels in these Alabama waterways
The Labor Day weekend will be a busy time on the Coosa and Cahaba Rivers in Alabama, but there may still be harmful levels of bacteria or other water quality issues to be aware of before jumping in. For the latest water sample results from multiple spots along those rivers,...
10 Alabama Cities Your Least Likely To Move To
This list of Alabama's 10 cities you are least likely to move to is based science, FBI crime data, and my opinion. The chances of becoming a victim of violence in this area is 1 in 94. Lincoln has the 16th worst property crime rate in Alabama, the number of...
wvua23.com
Wanna sell marijuana in Alabama? Here’s your chance to do it legally
Alabama has opened its application process for medical cannabis business licenses. If you’re interested in applying for a license in areas including medical cannabis cultivator, processor, dispensary, secure transporter, state testing laboratory or integrated facility, now’s the time to file a Request for Business Application with the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission.
SNAP Schedule: Alabama Food Assistance Benefits for September 2022
SNAP is a federal program that provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income households. In Alabama, the Food Assistance Division of the Department of Human Resources administers the SNAP program...
How much has tuition increased at Alabama, Auburn over the years?
How much does it cost to attend Alabama’s two largest public universities? More than it used to. According to data from the National Center for Education Statistics, tuition and fees at Auburn University - the more expensive of the two - came to $11,826 for in-state students for the 2021-2022 school year, and a whopping $31,986 for out of state students. That’s a 313% increase in raw dollars for in-state students since the 1999-2000 school year, and a 368% increase for out-of-state students.
WAAY-TV
Gov. Ivey awards $14.8 million to Scottsboro to enhance water, sewer infrastructure
The state of Alabama is making sure people in Jackson County have clean drinking water. Gov. Kay Ivey awarded $14.8 million to help Jackson County improve its water and sewer infrastructure. Ivey noted the state has aging infrastructure across the board. Roads and bridges are already getting an upgrade through...
Some North Alabama dispensaries hesitate to apply for medical marijuana licenses
While some dispensary businesses are eager to put in an application for a medical marijuana license, others are not.
violetskyadventures.com
Blue Springs State Park, Alabama’s Hidden Gem
This Alabama state park features two giant springs that flow from a natural aquifer below. Not only is this a great place to cool off on a hot summer day, the history of land surrounding these springs is also fascinating to learn about. About. Blue Springs has long been appreciated...
Here’s where teachers can get a free coffee Wednesday
One coffee shop is celebrating teachers on Wednesday, September 7.
ABC 33/40 News
Man carjacked at gunpoint, dog stolen at Cullman County gas station
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Phillip Lewis' car was stolen at gunpoint in Dodge City late last month. His pet dog, Little Dude, was inside the car when it was stolen and hasn't been seen since. "I was definitely afraid for my life," said Lewis. Lewis was pumping gas...
Tuscaloosa City Council OKs 34-Unit Northriver Condo Development
The City of Tuscaloosa approved a developer's plans to bring 34 condominium units, a new restaurant and a marina with a mercantile store to the Northriver Yacht Club at their meeting Tuesday night. The developer, NRYC Holding, LLC, is seeking to build the condo complex on the banks of Lake...
Union Says Warrior Met Coal Aims to Fire 40 Striking Miners in West Alabama
The union representing around 1,000 coal miners who have been on strike for nearly a year and a half said Friday that Warrior Met Coal is moving to fire several dozen strikers. In a Friday afternoon press release, the International President of the United Mine Workers of America said Warrior...
2 killed, 1 injured during shooting in Birmingham, Alabama police say
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Two people were killed and another was injured after a shooting in Birmingham, Alabama, on Saturday night, authorities said. The shooting was the city’s fourth homicide on Saturday, the fifth since Friday night and the 102nd of 2022, AL.com reported. According to the Birmingham Police...
fox13news.com
‘Oh my gosh!’: Curious golden retriever in Alabama spooks manatees — and herself
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. - "Oh my gosh!" shouted Sage Taylor, as she saw the water surrounding her golden retriever Flip erupt into a splashing frenzy Monday. A few minutes prior, Taylor and Flip had noticed a herd of about 8-10 manatees swimming in the waters off of Orange Beach, Alabama. However, observing the marine mammals from afar wasn’t enough for Flip.
wbrc.com
Brighton PD: Man runs through glass door at liquor store, officer hurt but OK
BRIGHTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Brighton Police officers said a man ran through a glass door into a liquor store on Bessemer Superhighway Friday night. Officers said an officer was hurt while trying to take that man into custody, but the officer was not seriously injured. It happened around 10:30 p.m.
alreporter.com
GreeneTrack has closed after tax ruling, other casinos will follow
After a July tax bill that was higher than monthly revenue, GreeneTrack casino in Eutaw closed for business over the weekend. GreeneTrack, the state’s second oldest dog track and only minority owned, non-Native American casino, was rocked in June by an Alabama Supreme Court opinion enforcing a 13-year-old tax assessment claiming the track owed more than $106 million in taxes and fees. The opinion also essentially implemented a new tax structure for electronic bingo casinos in the state, which stacked state taxes – for which the casinos had historically been exempt – on top of gaming taxes.
Comments / 0