Delaware And Otsego Counties Police Blotter: August 31
All crimes described in police media releases are allegations. Named suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. Delaware County deputies with help from New York State troopers arrested Rolland F. Billadeau and charged him with harassment. Billadeau is accused of pushing and striking a victim during a domestic dispute.
90’s Country Hitmaker Will Bring ‘Joy” Holiday Tour To Upstate NY
As we start to see the first hints of fall, the first hints of the holiday season are also starting to pop up. I know what you are thinking! Let's stop the season train and enjoy these last few weeks of summer. And I am all in!. That said, the...
‘The Anti-Rent War': When Delaware County, New York Was The Epicenter Of Land Conflict
The COVID-19 Pandemic caused many problems for so many people. One of the unintended consequences (I think) was the Covid-19 Eviction Protection For Tenants in New York State. It protected tenants from being evicted if they didn't pay their rent, if they suffered a financial hardship because of COVID-19. The only way that a tenant could be lawfully evicted is if the owner brought a court proceeding and obtained a judgement of possession from the court.
UHS Delaware Valley Hospital Has Selected The 2022 Cutest Baby Winner
Gracelyn Cronk of Walton won first place in this year’s UHS Delaware Valley Hospital cutest baby contest. Gracelyn is the daughter of Shannon Hitt. There were 71 entries of babies 2 years old and younger, according to a media release from the hospital received by CNY News. Beckett, son...
Remains Found in Otsego County Identified as Laura Rous
New York State Police say they have positively identified the human remains found in a remote area of Otsego County earlier this month. Investigators say the remains are that of Laura Rous, a 38-year-old woman from Otego. The woman's body was discovered on Monday by two people who were walking...
