hawaiinewsnow.com
Applications for Honolulu EMT work/study program accepted Sept. 6
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services is looking to hire Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) for its Academy 4 Recruit Class. The application period opens midnight Tuesday, September 6, and closes at before midnight the following day. Hired applicants receive full pay and benefits, and participate in an EMT work/study training program for 40 hours per week.
Gas or groceries: How locals budget amid inflation
"And don't be afraid to shop cheap either. No one is going to judge you for it," UH Manoa student Riley Peterson said.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Mayor announces massive parade to celebrate Honolulu Little League, sports champions
HNN News Brief (Sept. 2, 2022) The city has announced new details on a parade that will honor the Honolulu Little League world champions. Movie tickets. Popcorn. Sodas. All just $3 on National Cinema Day. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Get ready for a great deal at Consolidated Theatres on...
KITV.com
New Law on to-go containers fully goes into effect Sept 5
HONOLULU (KITV)- Time is running out for food service businesses to go green. September 5,2022 the law kicks into place requiring Honolulu restaurants, food vendors, and food trucks to use only bio-degradable containers. Lobster, softshell crab, short rib. When Saigon Grill sends out food to go, it's now going out...
KITV.com
Hawaii's largest wave pool development plans for Ewa Beach divides some residents
EWA BEACH, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The world's biggest wave pool is set to be built on Oahu in Ewa Beach if a major developer gets its way. Elected officials held a Town Hall on Thursday led by State Sen. Kurt Fevella and Council Member Andria Tupola, appealing to the developer Haseko to come through with a development package that would address the needs of the community.
Popular botanical garden may soon require fee and reservations
A botanical garden on the Windward side popularized by social media may soon implement a reservation system to manage the influx of visitors.
the university of hawai'i system
New Zoo keiki meal named after award-winning Leeward CC culinary student
Leeward Community College culinary student Kaleb Molina can add having a dish named after him to his list of accolades. Kaleb’s Keiki Meal was unveiled at the grand opening of the Honolulu Zoo’s new Kapahulu Market on August 31, 2022. Molina’s Vegan Rigatoni Bolognese won the 7-Eleven healthy...
KITV.com
UPDATE | HECO restores power to Hawaii Kai residents after outage
Hawaiian Electric Company finally restored power around 4:00 p.m., after nearly 2,000 Hawaii Kai residents lost power mid-day Friday. The outage was reported around 12:46 p.m., with 1,865 people impacted, and was initially expected to be fully restored by 2:00 p.m.
hawaiinewsnow.com
YWCA Oahu’s Dress for Success Program suits up women for work and life
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In these tough times, all it can take is a sudden illness or accident to send someone into financial hardship. That’s what happened to Renee Imes of Kaneohe. “I may feel a little self conscious, but no more. It’s like I actually, I feel good wearing...
KITV.com
Blood Bank of Hawaii in dire need of universal type O blood
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- September marks 'National Disaster Preparedness Month', and this week is also 'National Blood Donation Week'. The Blood Bank of Hawaii is participating in the first-in-the-nation Blood Emergency Readiness Corps, connecting more than 30 blood centers around the country to help assist each other in times of disasters requiring mass blood transfusions.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Oahu businesses gear up for city’s restrictions on plastic food ware to go into effect
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Triple F Distributing in Pearl City has a range of takeout containers and it’s getting ready for next Tuesday when the city’s Disposable Food Ware Ordinance goes into into effect. It restricts the use of disposable single-use plastics. Ray Orozco, vice president of sales, shows...
We Need To Encourage More People To Pursue Higher Education
Higher education and professional training are often out of reach for those less fortunate. The American Association of University Women Honolulu improves gender equity and economic security by offering local scholarships and grants to traditional and nontraditional female students. Earlier this year, AAUW Honolulu invited Jenny Delos Santos to share...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Honolulu Fire Department nearly doubling number of drone pilots as need grows
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some Honolulu firefighters are training to also be drone pilots as the department looks to nearly double the amount of operators. Currently, 12 firefighters are part of that team but with the increased use for the technology, HFD wants to ensure there are more qualified pilots. HFD...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Open House: Beautiful ocean views from condo near Ala Moana Center and spacious condo in Nu’uanu
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of First Hawaiian Bank and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about First Hawaiian Bank, visit https://www.fhb.com/en/personal. If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open...
hawaiinewsnow.com
DOH orders illegal care home in Pearl City to shut down, pay hefty fine
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health has ordered an illegal care home in Pearl City to shut down and pay a hefty fine. The DOH issued the Notice of Violation and Order — NOVO — to Helen Ferrer, Millicents Ferrer, and TLC for the Elderly LLC, located at 1863 Hookupa St.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Celebration of life to be held for Tony Masamitsu, founder Tony Group
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Friends and family are remembering the life and legacy of Tony Masamitsu, the founder of Tony Group. Masamitsu died last month surrounded by his family. He was 94 years old. He and his wife opened the original Tony Honda in Japan. They moved their family to Hawaii...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Sea level rise prompts city to plan future oceanfront developments more inland
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With the sea level expected to rise about a foot over the next 30 years, the city wants to require future oceanfront developments to be built further in land. The plan could impact the construction of hundreds of homes planned along Oahu’s coastline. “This is a...
KHON2
Hawaii’s Finest is Brings Living808 Viewers Special Discount
Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers. For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide. Living808 viewers can take advantage of new clothing collections as well as upcoming performances.
A celebration ‘bigger and better than ever before’
HONOLULU (KHON2) — That's how Honolulu mayor Rick Blangiardi describes the parade for the 2022 little league world series champs. Everyone is on board for the celebration parade on Thursday, September 8.
The origins of the name Liliha
We all make use of our island roadways, but when was the last time you paid attention to their given names?
