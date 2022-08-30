ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Solar plans $185M investment in NW Ohio facilities

By By Luke Ramseth / The Blade
First Solar Inc. said Tuesday it plans to spend $185 million to grow production capacity of its northwest Ohio facilities in Perrysburg and Lake townships while also building a new $1 billion panel manufacturing facility in the southeastern U.S.

The Tempe, Ariz.-headquartered company said the $1.2 billion expansion would create 850 manufacturing jobs, but it would not say how many of those, if any, would be added in Ohio. A spokesman also declined to provide additional details of what the northwest Ohio expansions at its two existing plants — and one that is under construction — would entail.

The announcement was a reversal for First Solar, which earlier this summer said it did not plan to make new U.S. investments due to a lack of government backing. But then lawmakers did eventually pass the Inflation Reduction Act this month, which included big incentives for clean energy, including solar power.

“In passing the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, Congress and the Biden-Harris Administration has entrusted our industry with the responsibility of enabling America’s clean energy future and we must meet the moment in a manner that is both timely and sustainable,” Mark Widmar, First Solar​'s chief executive, said in a statement.

The southern manufacturing facility would be First Solar's fourth U.S. plant, and its first domestic facility outside Ohio. It is expected to open in 2025. The company also has manufacturing facilities in Malaysia and Vietnam, and it is building one in India.

First Solar said the $185 million Ohio upgrade and expansion would involve all three of its facilities — including the Lake Township plant that broke ground last summer and remains under construction. As of last year, the new facility — expected to be complete in the first half of 2023 — was expected to employ 700, on top of the 1,600 the company already employs in the state.

"It's a pretty substantial investment in Wood County,” said Wade Gottschalk, executive director of the Wood County Economic Development Commission, adding First Solar has been a “fantastic corporate citizen” for the county.

The expansions locally and in the South will mean the company will go from what was expected to be about 6 gigawatts of panel-manufacturing capacity next year in the U.S., to more than 10 gigawatts by 2025. One gigawatt is enough energy to power more than 700,000 homes.

In its announcement, First Solar executives mentioned a "record bookings backlog" for its thin film photovoltaic solar modules.

​But as recently as July, there was no sign First Solar planned to expand in the U.S. Back then, the  initial collapse of the climate change bill meant to incentivize solar and other clean energy led Mr. Widmar to tell Reuters that “there’s no policy, there's no direction, there's no indication for anyone to invest here in the U.S. for solar manufacturing."

A month prior, the company had hammered the Biden Administration’s announcement that it would waive tariffs on solar panel imports from Asia. The move was meant to loosen supply delays for panels, the majority of which are made overseas. But a company representative said at the time the move would only help China and its massive subsidized solar industry.

Fast forward to August, and Mr. Biden had signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law, approving a series of tax credits meant to juice the industry — including one aimed at domestic solar manufacturing.

“The passage of the IRA has delivered precisely the durable industrial policy foundation that we’ve long advocated for,” Mr. Widmar said Tuesday. “It is a comprehensive foundation that enables the solar industry as a whole.”

Two prominent Ohio Democratic lawmakers praised the investment and touted their work to advance the American solar industry.

“America’s energy future will be built right here in the heartland, and First Solar’s $185 million investment in Northwest Ohio is just the beginning,” U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D., Toledo), said in a statement reacting to the announcement. “From the Defense Production Act to the Inflation Reduction Act, I will work with anyone — Republican or Democrat — and pull every lever to invest in Ohio’s workers and Ohio’s companies.”

“We are already seeing the Inflation Reduction Act at work in our state, creating jobs and positioning Ohio to lead in new, growing industries,” said U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D., Ohio). “With its historic expertise in glass manufacturing, Northwest Ohio is leading the way in 21st-century energy manufacturing, with companies like First Solar making some of the best, most efficient solar panels in the world.”

