GA Today: Kemp blasts subpoena; prehistoric fish spawn in Rome

Georgia gubernatorial candidates casting blame for Atlanta Medical Center closure
ATLANTA — Georgia Democrats are quickly seizing upon Wellstar’s sudden announcement it was closing Atlanta Medical Center as a top campaign issue in the November elections. A group of Democrats led by gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams gathered across the street from AMC and blamed the closing on Republican...
Florida Gov. DeSantis leads a nationwide shift to politicizing school board races
Governor Ron DeSantis is reshaping school boards in Florida. He's exerting control over local school policies, including how they teach children about race and sexual orientation. Transcript. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. Something is happening to school board races. What used to be small, local contests are now attracting outside money and...
GPB morning headlines for September 2, 2022
A federal judge has ruled constitutional protections do not shield U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham from testifying before a special grand jury investigating possible election interference in Georgia. Atlanta Beltline officials have announced the results of a major study this week aimed at bringing the 22-mile pedestrian and biking trail closer...
Federal funds offer green solutions for divided Atlanta neighborhoods
Residents of Atlanta’s Sweet Auburn neighborhood are looking for solutions after facing decades of environmental harm caused by a highway dividing the neighborhood in the 1950s. GPB’s Amanda Andrews explains how funding from the Inflation Reduction Act could help. Kevin D. Jackson’s family has attended Wheat Street Baptist...
WMAZ
Stacey Abrams joins grieving family, Atlanta mayor, and Sen. Warnock to address mental health, poverty
ATLANTA — Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams wrapped up a long day of events, aimed at highlighting issues in the community. Two events on Wednesday evening pointed to parts of Abrams' campaign agenda, expanding Medicaid, addressing crime, and creating equal access for communities of color. Starting the day on a...
See where Georgians used drop boxes in the 2020 presidential election
Absentee ballot drop boxes were a pandemic-era addition to voting in Georgia used primarily in the 2020 presidential race and by voters of both parties. For the first time ever, you can now see where and when more than 550,000 Georgians used nearly 300 boxes across 112 counties. To get...
allongeorgia.com
Governor Declares State of Emergency for Chattooga and Floyd Counties
Governor Brian Kemp has issued a State of Emergency for Chattooga and Floyd Counties. “Following severe flooding in North Georgia today, I have declared a State of Emergency in Chattooga and Floyd Counties. As we work with local partners to address the damage in affected communities, Marty and I are asking all Georgians to join us in praying for the lives and homes impacted,” Governor Kemp posted on social media.
Republicans have invested millions in nonwhite voter outreach ahead of the midterms
In the heart of Atlanta's rapidly diversifying suburbs, Democrats have become a dominant force in local politics. But earlier this summer, Republicans gathered to stake their own claim in the community. Dozens of people packed a strip mall in Gwinnett County to celebrate the grand opening of the Republican National...
Atlanta Daily World
Event to Strengthen Tenants’ Rights in Georgia Planned for Aug. 31
A decade of underbuilding residential real estate and increased demand on multiple fronts has driven supply to record lows and rental rates and home prices to record highs. Weak eviction protections, habitability concerns, and market activity have renters, housing advocates, community activists, and researchers calling for stronger tenant protections in Georgia.
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens demands answers about Atlanta Medical Center shutdown
Atlanta officials say they were blindsided yesterday when Wellstar Health System announced it would be shuttering Atlanta Medical Center in Downtown Atlanta effective Nov. 1. The News: Wellstar announced yesterday that it would be closing Atlanta Medical Center, which it has operated since 2016. The announcement sent shockwaves through the city, and resulted in Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens demanding answers.
5 Great Burger Places in Georgia
When it comes to comfort food, all of us have something that they prefer and if your favorite comfort food is a juicy burger and some nice fries on the side then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, five amazing burger spots in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
Challenger accuses Raffensperger of covering up election interference
ATLANTA — Following reports of potential election interference in Coffee County, Democratic nominee for Secretary of State Bee Nguyen released the following statement:. “Any threat to our democracy must be taken seriously and investigated with the utmost priority, and it is unacceptable that Brad Raffensperger and the Secretary of State’s office have not been transparent with the public. Nearly 20 months have passed since credible allegations of election interference in Coffee County. I am deeply concerned that bad actors were given access to confidential election data and what that means for Georgia’s election security. Georgians can trust that as Secretary of State, I will work steadfastly to safeguard our free and fair elections by swiftly investigating any vulnerabilities in our system, holding bad actors accountable, and upholding free and fair elections.”
Clayton News Daily
Georgia nonprofit connected to Sen Raphael Warnock to receive federal COVID relief money to fight homelessness
(The Center Square) — Georgia is giving more than $62.4 million in federal COVID relief money to groups fighting homelessness and housing insecurity worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic. The state is allocating American Rescue Plan and State Fiscal Recovery Fund dollars to the 20 projects receiving money. The allocations...
Self-proclaimed ‘modern day Bonnie and Clyde’ use Georgians’ mail to steal $1.5M, prosecutors say
STATESBORO, Ga. — A South Carolina couple who call themselves the “modern day Bonnie and Clyde” have pleaded guilty to stealing mail from mailboxes in three states to get access to their bank accounts. Federal prosecutors say 33-year-old Michael Boatwright and his girlfriend, 29-year-old Michelle Napier, drove...
Democrat Mary Peltola defeats Sarah Palin in special election for Alaska House seat
Democrats scored a notable win last night in Alaska, defeating former Republican vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin in the process. Not for the first time this summer, Democrats won a special election for a House seat. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. This election came in a red state, Alaska. Democrat Mary Peltola...
Coronavirus variant-specific boosters will soon be available in Georgia. Here's who needs a shot
The FDA has given the green light to a new COVID-19 booster that targets newer variants of the virus. With the CDC’s endorsement, shots could be available in a few days. But one Atlanta area doctor says he is not recommending it for everyone. GPB’s Ellen Eldridge reports.
Atlanta Medical Center Downtown to shut down by November, officials confirm
ATLANTA — One of two level one trauma centers in metro Atlanta is closing, hospital officials confirmed on Wednesday night. Wellstar Health System announced their intention to close Atlanta Medical Center in Downtown Atlanta on November 1. In the meantime, they say they will gradually “wind down” services offered at the hospital.
1 person is dead and 9 are missing after a small plane crashed in the Puget Sound
LANGLEY, Wash. — One person was killed and nine people remained missing after a float plane crashed in the Puget Sound in Washington state on Sunday, the U.S. Coast Guard said. The agency said via Twitter Sunday afternoon that the plane was flying from Friday Harbor, a popular tourist...
Atlanta DA Fani Willis Gives Rappers ‘Free Legal Advice’: Stop Snitching On Yourselves In Lyrics
During a press conference on Wednesday, Willis had a stern message for gang members who reside in Fulton County, Georgia. The post Atlanta DA Fani Willis Gives Rappers ‘Free Legal Advice’: Stop Snitching On Yourselves In Lyrics appeared first on NewsOne.
WXIA 11 Alive
Why dangerous guardrails banned from Georgia highways are still on local roads
Blunt-end guardrails are dangerous. We've known that for decades. But, they are still on Georgia roads, and if you hit one, it could pierce through your car.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
ABOUT
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
