ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

GA Today: Kemp blasts subpoena; prehistoric fish spawn in Rome

By Sarah Rose, Kristi York Wooten, Khari Sampson
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 5

Related
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB morning headlines for September 2, 2022

A federal judge has ruled constitutional protections do not shield U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham from testifying before a special grand jury investigating possible election interference in Georgia. Atlanta Beltline officials have announced the results of a major study this week aimed at bringing the 22-mile pedestrian and biking trail closer...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Augusta, GA
City
Savannah, GA
State
Georgia State
County
Fulton County, GA
City
Rome, GA
Fulton County, GA
Government
City
Athens, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
allongeorgia.com

Governor Declares State of Emergency for Chattooga and Floyd Counties

Governor Brian Kemp has issued a State of Emergency for Chattooga and Floyd Counties. “Following severe flooding in North Georgia today, I have declared a State of Emergency in Chattooga and Floyd Counties. As we work with local partners to address the damage in affected communities, Marty and I are asking all Georgians to join us in praying for the lives and homes impacted,” Governor Kemp posted on social media.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Donald Trump
Atlanta Daily World

Event to Strengthen Tenants’ Rights in Georgia Planned for Aug. 31

A decade of underbuilding residential real estate and increased demand on multiple fronts has driven supply to record lows and rental rates and home prices to record highs. Weak eviction protections, habitability concerns, and market activity have renters, housing advocates, community activists, and researchers calling for stronger tenant protections in Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens demands answers about Atlanta Medical Center shutdown

Atlanta officials say they were blindsided yesterday when Wellstar Health System announced it would be shuttering Atlanta Medical Center in Downtown Atlanta effective Nov. 1. The News: Wellstar announced yesterday that it would be closing Atlanta Medical Center, which it has operated since 2016. The announcement sent shockwaves through the city, and resulted in Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens demanding answers.
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Georgia

When it comes to comfort food, all of us have something that they prefer and if your favorite comfort food is a juicy burger and some nice fries on the side then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, five amazing burger spots in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
GEORGIA STATE
The Albany Herald

Challenger accuses Raffensperger of covering up election interference

ATLANTA — Following reports of potential election interference in Coffee County, Democratic nominee for Secretary of State Bee Nguyen released the following statement:. “Any threat to our democracy must be taken seriously and investigated with the utmost priority, and it is unacceptable that Brad Raffensperger and the Secretary of State’s office have not been transparent with the public. Nearly 20 months have passed since credible allegations of election interference in Coffee County. I am deeply concerned that bad actors were given access to confidential election data and what that means for Georgia’s election security. Georgians can trust that as Secretary of State, I will work steadfastly to safeguard our free and fair elections by swiftly investigating any vulnerabilities in our system, holding bad actors accountable, and upholding free and fair elections.”
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Mobile Device#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Ga#Gpb News#Fulton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Athens
News Break
Politics
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
6K+
Followers
28K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy