ringsidenews.com
Jade Cargill Claims Bryan Danielson Advised Her To Delete Twitter
Since her debut in AEW, Jade Cargill has been booked as an unstoppable force in the company. AEW has a ton of faith in her and clearly, Cargill is making the most of her opportunity. Bryan Danielson also helped her in a huge way. Cargill became the first-ever AEW TBS...
ringsidenews.com
Tony Khan Says That AEW Is Not ‘A Doll Factory’
AEW President Tony Khan is very passionate about pro wrestling and that is without question. However, Khan has the tendency of saying some very bizarre things that land him in trouble with the public eye. The company also has a lot of drama involving CM Punk. On top of that,...
WWE・
ringsidenews.com
Kayla Braxton Replaced For WWE Clash At The Castle Kick-Off Show Panel
Kayla Braxton is currently one of the highlights on WWE television for a lot of fans. Her interesting relationship with Paul Heyman has contributed to her popularity, but there is much more to her than that. She was also replaced recently from a gig she held down for a while.
WWE・
