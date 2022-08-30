Read full article on original website
Related
KTUL
Workers at Apple store in Oklahoma City's Penn Square Mall file for union election
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Workers at the Apple store inside Penn Square Mall have filed for a union election with the National Labor Relations Board with the goal of joining the Communication Workers of America. More than 70 percent of the group of more than 90 eligible workers have...
KTUL
Oklahoma City police release additional details on incident that left county deputy dead
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department released a community briefing on an incident last month that left an Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office deputy dead and another wounded. Police said officers responded to 2221 SW 78th Street shortly after 1 p.m. on August 22 after a report...
KTUL
Moore woman starts business to cope with family tragedy
MOORE, Okla. (KOKH) — A mother in Moore is starting a business in hopes she'll recover from a tragedy. KimmyJo Wellman lost her 31-year-old daughter Alaura Crouse in June of 2022. Since then, grieving and making money hasn't been easy for Wellman. Fox 25 learned how she's getting by,...
KTUL
Fall enrollment begins for Osher Lifelong Learning Institute senior-adult classes
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Enrollment opened on August 29 for senior-adult educational classes in-person and online taught through Oklahoma State University Osher Lifelong Learning Institute. With more than 60 classes ub Tulsa, oklahoma City, Stillwater, Bartlesville, and online, OLLI provides engaging learning and social opportunities for people 50 or...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTUL
OU adds new tailgating areas - but will their tailgates compete with the SEC?
NORMAN (KOKH) — Football is finally back at OU, and thousands of sooner fans made their way to Norman this weekend to tailgate before the 2:30 pm kickoff. Tailgating and football is a tradition that goes hand in hand, and with OU moving to the SEC in a few years, many sooner fans are left wondering, will our tailgates compete?
KTUL
Luther police: Meth and drug paraphernalia found during Friday night traffic stop
LUTHER, Okla. (KOKH) — Two people were brought to the Lincoln County Jail after a traffic stop in Luther on Friday night. Police said officers made a traffic stop in the 19000 block of E. Highway 66 for a defective motor vehicle violation. During the course of the stop,...
KTUL
Edmond police looking to identify Peeping Tom suspect seen outside teenager's window
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Edmond police are asking for help identifying a Peeping Tom suspect. Police said a father found footprints in the dirt outside his teenage daughter's window and set up an outdoor camera. The camera captured a man lurking around the house near Coffee Creek Blvd. and...
Comments / 1