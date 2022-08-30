ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 1

Related
KTUL

Moore woman starts business to cope with family tragedy

MOORE, Okla. (KOKH) — A mother in Moore is starting a business in hopes she'll recover from a tragedy. KimmyJo Wellman lost her 31-year-old daughter Alaura Crouse in June of 2022. Since then, grieving and making money hasn't been easy for Wellman. Fox 25 learned how she's getting by,...
MOORE, OK
KTUL

Fall enrollment begins for Osher Lifelong Learning Institute senior-adult classes

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Enrollment opened on August 29 for senior-adult educational classes in-person and online taught through Oklahoma State University Osher Lifelong Learning Institute. With more than 60 classes ub Tulsa, oklahoma City, Stillwater, Bartlesville, and online, OLLI provides engaging learning and social opportunities for people 50 or...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
KTUL

OU adds new tailgating areas - but will their tailgates compete with the SEC?

NORMAN (KOKH) — Football is finally back at OU, and thousands of sooner fans made their way to Norman this weekend to tailgate before the 2:30 pm kickoff. Tailgating and football is a tradition that goes hand in hand, and with OU moving to the SEC in a few years, many sooner fans are left wondering, will our tailgates compete?
NORMAN, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy