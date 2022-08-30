Read full article on original website
Boys and Girls Club’s Summer Benefit Raises Over $150,000
ST. CLOUD -- The Boys and Girls Club's Summer Benefit was a huge success. The organization raised over $151,500, making it the highest-grossing event in the organization's history. A total of 683 people attended the Elton John tribute show featuring Anthony Shore and his 12-piece band back on August 4th...
Crawl, Walk & Pull At This Free St. Cloud Event – “The Whitney Sampler”
The Whitney Sampler Open House and Fundraiser is coming to The Whitney Senior Center on Saturday, September 15th from 4 to 7 pm. There is no cost to attend this free event, but free-will donations will be accepted. The event is open to the public and is a great way to support the future renovations of the Whitney Senior Center Courtyard happening in 2023.
St. Cloud Schools Hires More Than 50 this Summer; Still Looking for Bus Drivers
St. Cloud School District 742 has hired more than 50 new employees this summer in preparation for the new school year. That according to St. Cloud School Superintendent Laurie Putnam. She explains, like many others, they have had work force shortages which makes the more than 50 new employees a nice accomplishment. Putnam says that is more than normal. Putnam gives a lot of credit for the new hires to the human resources department and the work they did to recruit and hire new employees.
Local Girl Scout Troop Builds Dog Play Area for Humane Society
ST. CLOUD -- The Tri-County Humane Society has a new place for dogs to run and play outside of the shelter. Girl Scout Troop 636 has spent the summer building a dog play yard and are holding a ribbon cutting Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Troop leader Kari Boehmer says the...
FFA Celebrates 75 Years At The Fair
ST. PAUL -- This weekend, the FFA celebrates 75 years at the Minnesota State Fair. In addition to the weekend full of statewide competition from tractor driving to dairy judging, there are special events to remember 75 years at the State Fair. Friday at 7:00 pm, the kickoff for 75...
Which Minnesota Artist’s Estate Put A Stop To This Popular Companies New Energy Flavor?
If you've ever listened to me talk or know me even a little bit you know that I love Bang Energy. I've been a fan since I first discovered it probably eight years ago, maybe a little longer. Can't say I've actually kept track, I just know I've given that company plenty of money through the years, so if they ever are looking for a spokes woman, I would gladly accept.
The Weekender: Rock the Riverside, Comedy Night and More!
ST. CLOUD -- There is still time to get in one last weekend of fun before the kids head back to school. Enjoy an evening bike ride at Beaver Island Brewing, check out the Rock the Riverside music festival, visit the St. Cloud Farmers Market, share some laughs at Silly Beaver Comedy night, and enjoy live music on the patio at MT's. Read more in The Weekender!
Next-Gen Nursing Initiative Receives Funding
ST. PAUL -- Minnesota’s free Nursing Assistant Training Program will continue into 2023. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has announced a $2.4 million investment in the Next Generation Nursing Initiative, which provides Minnesotans free training, books, uniforms, and more. Since December 2021, the initiative has trained over 1300 Minnesotans to work in the state’s nursing homes, hospitals, and veterans’ homes.
Your Guide to Oktoberfest Celebrations Around St. Cloud
Oktoberfest is a German celebration that has taken some deep roots in American culture. The original Oktoberfest happens in Munich, Germany and is the world's largest Volksfest, featuring a beer festival and a traveling funfair. At the OG festival, the events run 16 to 18 days starting in mid- or late-September to around the first Sunday in October.
Talahi Elementary Gets School Supply Donation
UNDATED -- French Fry sales have turned into school supplies for an area school. Over 225 McDonald’s owners across Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan have donated $91,000 to the Roseville, Minnesota-based “Kids In Need” Foundation. The “Fries for Supplies” special ran in late July, with 10% of French...
Making Labor Day Weekend Plans Seeming More Like A Chore? Let Central Minnesotans Help!
Last weekend I had a good girlfriend of mine come to St. Cloud to pay a visit for the first time since I moved here almost exactly a month ago. Even though I am from Minnesota and have known this great state my whole life, I'm still new to this area as I grew up more North near Detroit Lakes, MN.
MN Department of Agriculture Seeks Budget Input
ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is looking for suggestions before building its budget later this year. The MDA is hosting two public input virtual meetings next week and an online form available through September 15th. Anyone impacted by the food system in the state is welcome to...
St. Cloud Selling Some Surplus Items for $1
ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud is selling off some old unused items. Next Saturday, September 10th from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at City Hall they will be hosting a sale of items remaining from the old Tech High School and City Hall. All items are $1 unless otherwise marked....
[PHOTOS]For Just $6M You Could Own This Minnesota House on an Island
It's fun to look at houses that are so out of my price range that it will "never happen". Like ever. But, it's fun to look and think "what if". Like what if I win the lottery? I still don't think I would buy this house, but imagine if you could...that would be cool. Maybe rent it out as a luxury VRBO. That's an idea.
Award Winning Country Duo Performs Final Show At Minnesota State Fair
Why would an incredibly successful duo throw away their amazing success together at the height of their career? That's the question that many people are asking after the very popular Florida Georgia Line played their last show together on the grandstand at the Minnesota State Fair Wednesday night. One thing...
This Northern Minnesota Bar Was Just Featured By Popular YouTube Star
If you are heading up North this weekend, maybe make a stop at this Northern Minnesota bar where a popular YouTube star recently reviewed the 'wildest' burger he has ever had. The bar is the Sunlite Bar & Grill in Detroit Lakes and the burger he tried was the Wild 'Elk-Bison-Beef-Bacon' burger.
St. Joseph to Present Draft Ordinance for THC Products in City
ST. JOSEPH -- The St. Joseph city council will get its first look at an ordinance regulating THC products in the city. During its regular meeting on Tuesday night, city staff will present a draft ordinance. The draft would require a license to sell any product containing THC, no license...
Informing Kids of the Dangers Awaiting Online
ST. CLOUD -- With access to the internet in the palm of our hands, parents are being reminded to pay attention to what your child is doing online. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says there is a growing trend of online predators wishing to harm kids in a variety of ways.
De-Stress With Pets At SCSU
ST. CLOUD - Students at St. Cloud State University had a chance to escape from the stress of the first week of classes Tuesday. “De-stress With Pets” is a “Healthy Husky” program where volunteers with the Central Minnesota Therapy Animal Association stop by with their animals. The event is scheduled to repeat weekly through October.
Bed Bath And Beyond Closing 150 More Stores
UNDATED -- Bed Bath & Beyond is taking some drastic steps to try to reverse its financial struggles. It is closing about 150 of its stores and cutting 20% of its workforce. What does that mean for our store here in St. Cloud?. WJON news has reached out to the...
