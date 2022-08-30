ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmyra, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
khqa.com

Down Country hosts 2nd Charity Country Music Concert

PALMYRA, MO. (KHQA) — Country music blasted through the town of Palmyra this afternoon. Country music stars Michael Ray and Chris Janson took the stage at the Palmyra fairgrounds. The concert was bigger than just who was playing the music, it was Down Country's "#AWARENESS2ACCEPTANCE" Charity Country Music Concert.
PALMYRA, MO
1070 KHMO-AM

Local School Ranks Top 10 of Most Haunted in Illinois

Sometimes worrying about school work, projects, and reading assignments aren't the only things students need to be mindful of. I swear as soon as September hits my mind changes from summer fun to hauntings and where you can find them. Lucky for us, one of those haunted places is right here in Quincy. The Quincy Junior High School is an amazing, beautiful building and when people drive by it or even have the luck to walk inside it really does give off that castle vibe. But, like all castles, there is a legend of a haunting in the school.
QUINCY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hannibal, MO
Hannibal, MO
Lifestyle
City
Palmyra, MO
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Aug. 31, 2022

Jessica L Bezely (35) 639 York for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid Accident at 12th & Maine PTC 122. James Weber reported his 12 Kia was hit by another vehicle while parked at 2900 State on 8/22/22 104. Nadunt C Clay, 39, Quincy, was arrested on warrants for operating...
QUINCY, IL
kjfmradio.com

NECAC offering free meat for qualifying clients

PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — The North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) is helping to beat inflation by offering free meat to income-qualifying clients in eight Missouri counties. Pictured is NECAC’s Kayla Wasson loading frozen beef into a bag. The meat is available at NECAC Service Center food pantries in Lewis, Macon, Monroe, Pike, Ralls, St. Charles, Shelby and Warren counties.
PIKE COUNTY, MO
1070 KHMO-AM

See Inside an Off-the-Grid Treehouse Hidden Away in Rural Nauvoo

Want to get away from it all, but not have to get that far away? I found a crazy cool treehouse that's hidden away in rural Nauvoo that is as off-the-grid as you can get. This place is called the Captains Quarters hosted by Robert on Airbnb. If you love a sea-themed vibe in the trees, you will love this. Here's how he describes it on the Airbnb listing:
NAUVOO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#City Park#A Good Time#Wings 2022#Ribs#Bbq#Drinks#The Ribfest Wings
lewispnj.com

Murder Conviction For Mays

Marcus Mays, formerly of LaGrange, was found guilty of first-degree murder and seven counts of abuse or neglect of a child, and endangering the welfare of a child. Mays was arrested on Aug. 18, 2018, after a child in his custody was taken to Blessing Hospital with injuries the day before.
LA GRANGE, MO
ktvo.com

Iowa man arrested after officer-involved shooting in northeast Missouri

NEAR PARIS, Missouri — A western Iowa man is in custody following an officer involved shooting in Monroe County, Missouri. The shooting was reported just after 12:44 a.m. Saturday on Highway 15, south of Paris, Missouri. Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control...
PARIS, MO
1070 KHMO-AM

See 2 Missouri Drive-In Theaters That (Thankfully) Refuse to Die

There aren't many hanging on, but 2 Missouri drive-in theaters are still open this weekend for one simple reason: they refuse to die (and that's a good thing). As I've shared in the past, we're big fans of drive-in movie theaters - those of the past and ones we'd like to see reborn locally in the Hannibal/Quincy area. Sky-Hi Drive-In in Hannibal is just one of them.
HANNIBAL, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
Pen City Current

For the Record - Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

8/29/2022 - 8:10 a.m - Fort Madison police responded to a report of a property damage accident in the 500 block of 48th Street. 8/29/2022 - 4:34 p.m. - Fort Madison police responded to a report of a larceny/theft in the 2700 block of Avenue N. 8/30/2022 - 3:45 p.m....
FORT MADISON, IA
kchi.com

Booked Into Jail

Three bookings into jail are in the report from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Friday afternoon, Chillicothe Police booked 42-year-old Laura Beth Waterman into the Randolph County Jail for alleged probation violation on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child – involving drugs. Bond is set at $20,000 – Cash Only.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

One person dies in crash on Route H in Shelby County

In northeast Missouri’s Shelby County, one person was killed and another injured when a truck overturned on a lettered route on Thursday afternoon three miles south of Leonard, Missouri. Sixty-year-old Curtis Brazel of Brashear was pronounced dead at the scene by acting Macon County Coroner Gary Milner. His passenger,...
SHELBY COUNTY, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Pike County Sheriff’s Department blotter for Aug. 22-28, 2022

Jasen T Triplett M W 35 08/23/2022 18:30:51 20150135-014 Pittsfield Police Department720 ILCS 5.0/32-10 VIOLATION BAIL BOND. Pittsfield Police Department720 ILCS 5.0/40-2302-12 VIOLATION-ORDER OF PROTECTION. Emily L King F W 33Barry, IL 08/26/2022 08:26:59 08/29/2022 06:54:55 20210193-004 Pike County Sheriff625 ILCS 5.0/11-501-A DUI ALCOHOL/DRUGS. Timothy M Malone M W 42...
PIKE COUNTY, IL
wlds.com

Rural Roodhouse Man Found Unfit For Trial in Home Invasion from June

A rural Roodhouse man who broke into a home east of Roodhouse armed with a buck knife in late June has been found unfit to stand trial. 30 year old John J. Scheferkort is currently awaiting transport into the Illinois Department of Human Services after he was found unfit to stand trial in Greene County last week.
ROODHOUSE, IL
1070 KHMO-AM

1070 KHMO-AM

Hannibal MO
13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KHMO AM 1070 has the best news coverage for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy