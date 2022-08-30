Read full article on original website
khqa.com
Down Country hosts 2nd Charity Country Music Concert
PALMYRA, MO. (KHQA) — Country music blasted through the town of Palmyra this afternoon. Country music stars Michael Ray and Chris Janson took the stage at the Palmyra fairgrounds. The concert was bigger than just who was playing the music, it was Down Country's "#AWARENESS2ACCEPTANCE" Charity Country Music Concert.
See a Cabin and Lake Hidden Away in the Woods Near Camp Point
Wanna get away? I found an option. It's a rustic cabin hidden away in the woods near Camp Point and it includes a lake filled with fish. It appears this Airbnb option near Camp Point, Illinois is hosted by Adam. Here's a snippet of how he describes this cabin on Airbnb:
Local School Ranks Top 10 of Most Haunted in Illinois
Sometimes worrying about school work, projects, and reading assignments aren't the only things students need to be mindful of. I swear as soon as September hits my mind changes from summer fun to hauntings and where you can find them. Lucky for us, one of those haunted places is right here in Quincy. The Quincy Junior High School is an amazing, beautiful building and when people drive by it or even have the luck to walk inside it really does give off that castle vibe. But, like all castles, there is a legend of a haunting in the school.
See 4700 Acres North of Moberly Known as “Trophy Country”
There is a part of northern Missouri that almost looks like Minnesota or maybe even Scotland. It's over 4,700 acres located north of Moberly that is referred to as "Trophy Country" and there are lots of reasons for that. This property called "Trophy Country" ended up on my radar thanks...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Aug. 31, 2022
Jessica L Bezely (35) 639 York for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid Accident at 12th & Maine PTC 122. James Weber reported his 12 Kia was hit by another vehicle while parked at 2900 State on 8/22/22 104. Nadunt C Clay, 39, Quincy, was arrested on warrants for operating...
kjfmradio.com
NECAC offering free meat for qualifying clients
PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — The North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) is helping to beat inflation by offering free meat to income-qualifying clients in eight Missouri counties. Pictured is NECAC’s Kayla Wasson loading frozen beef into a bag. The meat is available at NECAC Service Center food pantries in Lewis, Macon, Monroe, Pike, Ralls, St. Charles, Shelby and Warren counties.
See Inside an Off-the-Grid Treehouse Hidden Away in Rural Nauvoo
Want to get away from it all, but not have to get that far away? I found a crazy cool treehouse that's hidden away in rural Nauvoo that is as off-the-grid as you can get. This place is called the Captains Quarters hosted by Robert on Airbnb. If you love a sea-themed vibe in the trees, you will love this. Here's how he describes it on the Airbnb listing:
These 2 Missouri Drive-In Theaters Have Stood the Test of Time
Technology may have pushed some of these outdoor cinemas to the brink, but the passion of movie fans has proven greater in some parts of Missouri as I've learned of two more drive-in theaters that have stood the test of time. Over the weekend, I shared 2 Missouri drive-in movie...
IN THIS ARTICLE
lewispnj.com
Murder Conviction For Mays
Marcus Mays, formerly of LaGrange, was found guilty of first-degree murder and seven counts of abuse or neglect of a child, and endangering the welfare of a child. Mays was arrested on Aug. 18, 2018, after a child in his custody was taken to Blessing Hospital with injuries the day before.
muddyrivernews.com
Blessing Health to close hospital in Keokuk on Oct. 1, will focus on clinic-based outpatient care in region
KEOKUK, Iowa — In response to consistently low demand for inpatient and emergency room care, Blessing Health will close its hospital in Keokuk, Iowa, on Oct. 1 and focus its healthcare resources in the region on clinic-based outpatient care. The announcement was made in a press release sent to local media Thursday morning.
ktvo.com
Iowa man arrested after officer-involved shooting in northeast Missouri
NEAR PARIS, Missouri — A western Iowa man is in custody following an officer involved shooting in Monroe County, Missouri. The shooting was reported just after 12:44 a.m. Saturday on Highway 15, south of Paris, Missouri. Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control...
See 2 Missouri Drive-In Theaters That (Thankfully) Refuse to Die
There aren't many hanging on, but 2 Missouri drive-in theaters are still open this weekend for one simple reason: they refuse to die (and that's a good thing). As I've shared in the past, we're big fans of drive-in movie theaters - those of the past and ones we'd like to see reborn locally in the Hannibal/Quincy area. Sky-Hi Drive-In in Hannibal is just one of them.
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri woman and child injured in Wednesday morning crash
KNOX COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri woman and child were injured in a Wednesday morning crash in Knox County. It happened around 7:45 a.m. on Route K, about 1.5 miles east of Baring, Mo. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, an SUV driven by a...
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri man killed, 1 injured, in rollover crash Thursday afternoon
SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was killed and another injured when the trash truck they were in ran off the road. It happened around 1:30 p.m. Thursday on Highway H, about 3 miles south of Leonard in Shelby County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol...
Pen City Current
For the Record - Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022
8/29/2022 - 8:10 a.m - Fort Madison police responded to a report of a property damage accident in the 500 block of 48th Street. 8/29/2022 - 4:34 p.m. - Fort Madison police responded to a report of a larceny/theft in the 2700 block of Avenue N. 8/30/2022 - 3:45 p.m....
kchi.com
Booked Into Jail
Three bookings into jail are in the report from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Friday afternoon, Chillicothe Police booked 42-year-old Laura Beth Waterman into the Randolph County Jail for alleged probation violation on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child – involving drugs. Bond is set at $20,000 – Cash Only.
Moberly woman hit by car, killed on Interstate 70 in Cooper County
A Moberly woman was hit and killed while standing on Interstate 70 eastbound in Cooper County on Friday morning, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. The post Moberly woman hit by car, killed on Interstate 70 in Cooper County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kttn.com
One person dies in crash on Route H in Shelby County
In northeast Missouri’s Shelby County, one person was killed and another injured when a truck overturned on a lettered route on Thursday afternoon three miles south of Leonard, Missouri. Sixty-year-old Curtis Brazel of Brashear was pronounced dead at the scene by acting Macon County Coroner Gary Milner. His passenger,...
muddyrivernews.com
Pike County Sheriff’s Department blotter for Aug. 22-28, 2022
Jasen T Triplett M W 35 08/23/2022 18:30:51 20150135-014 Pittsfield Police Department720 ILCS 5.0/32-10 VIOLATION BAIL BOND. Pittsfield Police Department720 ILCS 5.0/40-2302-12 VIOLATION-ORDER OF PROTECTION. Emily L King F W 33Barry, IL 08/26/2022 08:26:59 08/29/2022 06:54:55 20210193-004 Pike County Sheriff625 ILCS 5.0/11-501-A DUI ALCOHOL/DRUGS. Timothy M Malone M W 42...
wlds.com
Rural Roodhouse Man Found Unfit For Trial in Home Invasion from June
A rural Roodhouse man who broke into a home east of Roodhouse armed with a buck knife in late June has been found unfit to stand trial. 30 year old John J. Scheferkort is currently awaiting transport into the Illinois Department of Human Services after he was found unfit to stand trial in Greene County last week.
