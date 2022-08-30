ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

County hosts 4th annual Overdose Awareness Day event

By News Staff
A-Town Daily News
A-Town Daily News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RJRDM_0hb4sAj400
The event will be held in Mitchell Park in San Luis Obispo.

Evening of learning and remembrance is for anyone affected by overdose or substance use or those who wish to learn more

– The SLO County Overdose Awareness Group and the SLO Opioid Safety Coalition are coming together to honor International Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday, Aug. 31 at Mitchell Park in San Luis Obispo, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

International Overdose Awareness Day, recognized on Aug. 31 every year, was started in 2001 in Australia and now is recognized around the world. SLO County Overdose Awareness and the SLO Opioid Safety Coalition are partnering again this year to bring awareness about how overdose affects each one of us. The event is a time to remember loved ones lost, and a time to act.

“Every day, lives around us are being changed and lost to overdose,” says Jennifer Rhoads, SLO County’s Opioid Safety Coordinator. “Overdose does not discriminate; it can affect you or someone you love, a friend, colleague, or a neighbor.”

The SLO County Coroner’s office reported an increase in overdose deaths in SLO County in 2021. In 2021, SLO County lost 123 residents to overdose, a 40-percent increase from 2020 (88 deaths) and a 132-percent increase from 2019 (53 deaths). Three out of four overdoses in 2021 involved opioids.

This year’s International Overdose Awareness Day event is free to the public and will be held outdoors near the gazebo in Mitchell Park, San Luis Obispo. This annual evening of learning and remembrance is for anyone affected by overdose or substance use in SLO County and for those who wish to learn more about the issue.

Local agencies will present a resource fair, offering information about how to prevent overdose and find services available in SLO County. There will be free overdose prevention trainings and free distribution of Narcan nasal spray (also called naloxone), the life-saving overdose reversal medication. The evening will conclude with a ceremony presented by Hospice of SLO County with the Threshold Singers, poetry, and a candle-lighting ceremony to remember and honor loved ones lost to and those affected by overdose.

The SLO Opioid Safety Coalition was formed in 2016 by a group of concerned community organizations, first responders, healthcare professionals, and social service providers to reduce the local impact of opioid use and prescription drug misuse in San Luis Obispo County. The coalition utilizes a variety of strategies to reduce opioid use and risks, promote access to harm reduction and treatment services, and increase collaboration to improve supportive services to the community. Learn more about the coalition at www.opioidsafetyslo.org.

Comments / 0

Related
A-Town Daily News

Templeton Performing Arts Center kicks off 20th year

–The Templeton Performing Arts Center (TPAC) is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. Festivities will kick off with a fundraiser consisting of a gourmet dinner and movie night on Saturday, Sept. 24, with other activities planned throughout the year. Tickets are $120 per person or $200 for two and are available at the TPAC Foundation website at TempletonPACFoundation.org.
TEMPLETON, CA
A-Town Daily News

Family holding vigil for Thomas R. Jodry

The family continues to seek answers about his death. – On Sept. 14, the Jodry family will hold a vigil at the Marsh Street parking structure in San Luis Obispo from 1-6 p.m. for Thomas Robert Jodry. Thomas Jodry of Atascadero was 21 years old when he fell from the...
ATASCADERO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Government
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
A-Town Daily News

Farmers Market canceled today

The City of Atascadero has canceled today’s Farmer Market due to police activity as they search for a subject that was spotted armed with a firearm in the riverbed. For more information, read our article about the search and visit the City’s Facebook page.
ATASCADERO, CA
A-Town Daily News

Crews contain grass fire in North County

– Cal Fire responded to a vegetation fire north of Atascadero yesterday afternoon, according to reports. The fire was first spotted near 900 Garcia Road near Santa Cruz Road at 12:07 p.m., burning around one acre of vegetation. Forward progress was stopped by responding crews, and engines were called off...
ATASCADERO, CA
A-Town Daily News

Update: Multiple schools put on lockdown in Atascadero

Posted: 7:28 am, September 1, 2022 by Reporter Saab Sahi. – The Atascadero Police Department released additional details about the search conducted yesterday for a possible male with a rifle near North County Christian School in Atascadero:. Yesterday at approximately 1:18 p.m., the Atascadero Police Department received a call from...
ATASCADERO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioid Overdose#Drug Overdose#Overdose Deaths#Hospice#Naloxone
A-Town Daily News

Greyhounds face Bearcats tonight in Atascadero

– Friday night, the Paso Robles Bearcat football team plays the Greyhounds in Atascadero. Both teams are looking for their first win of the season. But this game celebrates a long tradition in North County. The game used to be the regular season finale, but now that the teams are in different leagues, it’s a pre-season game. Because of the heat, tonight’s football game has been moved back from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. The JV game is scheduled for 5 p.m., but if it’s too hot, that may change.
ATASCADERO, CA
A-Town Daily News

Congressman visits Atascadero Community Band concert

Final weekly community concert held at Atascadero Lake Park bandstand. – The Atascadero Community Band held its final weekly concert of the summer last night at the Centennial Bandstand in the Atascadero Lake Park. Congressman Jimmy Panetta was in the area, and contacted the band regarding visiting the concert. He was introduced to the band and audience, and he shared how with the recent redistricting, we are all now in the same district, which extends from the Central Coast all the way up to San Jose. Congressman Panetta was warmly welcomed, and was presented with a t-shirt depicting the historical Atascadero Speedway.
ATASCADERO, CA
A-Town Daily News

Twin Cities Community Hospital honored for maternity care

Hospital named to California Health and Human Services Agency / Cal Hospital Compare Honor Roll for excellence. – Twin Cities Community Hospital recently announced that it is the only hospital in San Luis Obispo County to have been named to the California Health and Human Services Agency/ Cal Hospital Compare Honor Roll for excellence in Maternity Care in 2022. Twin Cities was honored, in particular, for its low rates of Cesarean Section births.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
A-Town Daily News

Atascadero arrest records for Aug. 22-28

On Aug. 22, Brandon Christopher Gregory, 30, of Atascadero, was arrested at 7800 El Camino Real for driving while license suspended/etcetera and warrant: FTA vehicle code violation. On Aug. 23, Veronica Rene Lopez, 32, transient, was arrested at 7135 El Camino Real for trespassing: failure refusal to leave property at...
ATASCADERO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
A-Town Daily News

Art Center Morro Bay will host portrait workshop

Posted: 6:12 am, August 24, 2022 by Reporter Saab Sahi. Pre-registration for the workshop is available now. The oil painting workshop will offer participants the opportunity to learn how to paint from a head to a final painting using a limited palette under Chang’s guidance. Chang will instruct participants...
MORRO BAY, CA
A-Town Daily News

Chamber launches economic development/business attraction webpage

New webpage will encourage business owners, property developers to relocate or expand into the area. – The Atascadero Chamber of Commerce is now offering an economic development resource to attract new businesses to Atascadero. The new webpage provides prospective business owners and property developers with demographic information and details about available real estate to encourage them to open, expand, or relocate business to the area. Site content is provided by REACH, a Regional Economic Action Coalition uniting public, private, and civic leaders across the Central Coast of California.
ATASCADERO, CA
A-Town Daily News

Improvements to base of wrestling Bacchantes sculpture to begin

Brick and marble elements will complement historic Sunken Gardens and Downtown. – The base of the Wrestling Bacchantes sculpture, displayed in Atascadero’s Historic Sunken Gardens, will soon feature a brick facade with marble tiles. The project is the completion of the sculpture’s restoration efforts to highlight this historic piece of art in the city’s downtown area. The sculpture is made from one solid piece of white Carrara marble and inspired by romanticized figures from the ancient Greek and Roman eras. It was created by Italian sculptor Aristide Petrilli and given to the 1904 World’s Fair in St. Louis, Missouri by the Italian Government. E.G. Lewis, the founder of the Colony of Atascadero, purchased the sculpture in 1906 and donated it to the colony.
ATASCADERO, CA
A-Town Daily News

Women convicted of assault charges including use of hot grease

Terri Dee Boyd faces maximum sentence of four years and six months of incarceration. – San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced that a San Luis Obispo County jury found Oceano resident Terri Dee Boyd, 61, guilty of felony battery causing serious bodily injury, misdemeanor battery, and misdemeanor assault. The Honorable Judge Michael Duffy presided over the trial.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
A-Town Daily News

SLO Symphony to kick off opening of concert season Oct. 8

– The San Luis Obispo Symphony has announced its opening night for the 2022-2023 season. The first concert of the season will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center SLO and will feature Beethoven’s Seventh. Tickets range from $21-$89 and will be available on Sept. 9, through the Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo Box office at pacslo.org or by calling (805) 756-4849.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
A-Town Daily News

Deceased male found near intersection in Atascadero

Cause of death reportedly appears to be medically related. – This morning, at approximately 5:34 a.m., crews from Atascadero Police and Fire responded to the area of Capistrano Avenue and Country Club Drive in Atascadero regarding an adult male that was down near the intersection. Officers arrived and located a...
ATASCADERO, CA
A-Town Daily News

A-Town Daily News

Atascadero, CA
721
Followers
1K+
Post
88K+
Views
ABOUT

The most comprehensive source of news in Atascadero, Calif. with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media.

 https://atowndailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy