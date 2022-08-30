Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Abbott Northwestern restricts access to ER early Saturday morning
MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis hospital had to restrict access to its emergency department early Saturday morning after an incident there, officials say. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to a reported fight that was updated to shots fired just after 2 a.m. Saturday near Hennepin and Lagoon avenues.
fox9.com
Minnesota State Fair foods: Where to find them year-round
(FOX 9) - The Minnesota State Fair may only come once per year, but some food and drink vendors are available outside the fairgrounds, so you can get your fair fix year-round. The popular root beer has been available in grocery stores, convenience stores and other retail outlets in the Upper Midwest since 2020. Some restaurants and bars in the Twin Cities metro also offer 1919 Root Beer from the keg. You can also order pony kegs of the root beer online.
howafrica.com
Barber Turned Serial Entrepreneur Building A ‘Black Mecca’ In North Minneapolis With A $50M Plan
Houston White is a serial entrepreneur with a number of ventures to his credit. He is a hairstylist, a coffee purveyor, a fashion designer and a real estate developer. White operates his businesses in Minnesota, where people of color make up 20% of the working-age population, but only 10% of business owners.
mprnews.org
Making a more accessible fair experience
On Wednesday Jillian Nelson and Ellie Wilson of the Autism Society of Minnesota met MPR News’ digital producer Sam Stroozas and photojournalist Ben Hovland at the MPR booth at the Minnesota State Fair. The plan was simple — set out to record a video from the point of a view of an autistic person at the fair.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mprnews.org
A State Fair classic: 125 years later, Hamline Church Dining Hall still cooking
The Minnesota State Fair had plenty to eat during its earliest years — just not for humans. While the livestock stayed fed, people were something of an afterthought. That changed in 1897 when a group of women from Hamline Methodist Episcopal Church decided fairgoers would enjoy sandwiches and cold drinks — something they could make and serve while representing their church at the fair and fundraising.
fox9.com
Minnesota Nurses Association announces historic strike of 15,000 nurses
(FOX 9) - The Minnesota Nurses Association on Thursday announced 15,000 nurses are going to go on strike in 10 days. The nurses will strike for three days at 16 hospitals across seven different hospital systems in the Twin Cities and Duluth, as well as, Moose Lake and Superior, Wisconsin. The strike is the largest nurses' strike in U.S. history, according to the nurses union.
Fisherman finds body on Lake O'Dowd in Shakopee
SHAKOPEE, Minn. -- Authorities say a fisherman discovered a body floating in a lake in Shakopee Sunday morning.The Scott County Sheriff's Office worked with the Shakopee police and fire departments to remove the man's body from Lake O'Dowd just after 7:30 a.m.The deceased man has not been identified. Officials do not suspect foul play. "The investigation is in the very early stages, so we have very little information to share at this time," Sheriff Luke Hennen said.
longfellownokomismessenger.com
What happens if you remove I-94?
What happens if Interstate 94 is removed between St. Paul and Minneapolis?. Our Streets Minneapolis is leading the conversation to rethink I-94 and consider various options. They point out that the people who live in the corridor are the least likely to own a car and drive along I-94, and yet they are the ones being harmed by the pollution.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Edina grapples with legacy of whiteness
The thing I most appreciate about Chad Montrie’s book, Whiteness in Plain View, out last year from the Minnesota Historical Society Press, is its broad scope. Too often when discussing Minnesotan racism, we focus only on the core cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, which have long been home to the majority of the state’s people of color.
fox9.com
Threats at Fairview Riverside sparks Minneapolis police response
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man threatening staff at Fairview Riverside in Minneapolis, who may have been armed with a knife, sparked a police response Thursday night. According to police, the man was reportedly held up in a room, threatening staff and security at the hospital off Riverside Avenue. The man also threatened to harm officers when they arrived around 9:30 p.m.
5 displaced in Minneapolis 4-plex fire
MINNEAPOLIS -- Five people, including three children, have been displaced following a fire at a Minneapolis residential fourplex Thursday evening.According to Minneapolis fire officials, fire crews responded at 10:37 p.m. to the two-story fourplex on the 2200 block of Upton Avenue North. There, fire crews learned that a resident on the first floor extinguished a small fire in the kitchen of one unit. Fire crews did not find any fire extension to any other parts of the structure and ventilated the smoke out of the unit. Two adults, three children and two dogs were displaced due to fire and smoke damage. The Red Cross was called to help. The cause of the fire is being investigated.
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Hennepin County Attorney candidate envisions big changes
Reforms on policing, substance abuse, and juvenile detention are top of the list for Hennepin County Attorney candidate Mary Moriarty. This fall, the former chief public defender of Hennepin County is running for Minnesota’s largest public law office, having advanced past the primary in August. Moriarity was among six...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
"Viking Mississippi" to set sail from St. Paul Saturday: What does its $12,999 ticket get you?
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Viking's 'Mississippi' is ready for its maiden voyage of the mighty river.The ship and its 386 passengers depart St. Paul Saturday, beginning a 15-day trek of the river, passing through more than one dozen cities before ending in New Orleans.On Friday evening, the ship sat docked in Red Wing while crew members made last-minute preparations."I think it enhances what Red Wing is all about. It brings a lot of people [here]," said Dick Back of Red Wing."It fascinates me that they're able to do this – something this big," said Kirby Berg of Hastings, who admired...
Quadruple shooting outside Minneapolis liquor store leaves 4 critical
Two men and two women are fighting for their lives after a quadruple shooting in Minneapolis Friday evening outside a liquor store that has been a hotspot for violent crime. The Minneapolis Police Department says it was called to 700 West Broadway – home to Merwin Liquors – and arrived to find four people with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds.
fox9.com
Apple River stabbing: Wisconsin Judge rules Nicolae Miu will stand trial
HUDSON, Wisc. (FOX 9) - The man accused of fatally stabbing a teenager and injuring four others during a tubing trip on the Apple River in Wisconsin will stand trial for murder, a judge ruled Friday in a preliminary hearing. St. Croix County Circuit Court Judge Michael Waterman found there...
viatravelers.com
Minnesota Renaissance Festival: Best Things to Do in 2022
The Minnesota Renaissance Festival is a fun-filled weekend filled with amazing performers and delicious food that can’t be missed. The festival offers something for everyone, including an old-world marketplace and even a wedding chapel. Whether you’re looking for something to do on your family vacation or just want to have some fun (and eat good food), the Minnesota Renaissance Festival has everything you need.
Minnesota Man Pleads Guilty To Federal Firearm Charge
Minneapolis (KROC-AM News) - A Minneapolis man has pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm as a felon. Prosecutors said 42-year-old William Saarela stole a piston on June 2021. In September of the same year, during a domestic dispute with two other individuals, Saarela directed his minor son to bring him the pistol. The Minneapolis man then fired six shots. No one was injured.
Body Recovered From Minnesota Lake
Shakopee, MN (KROC-AM News) - A body was recovered from a lake in Shakopee Sunday morning. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a body located by a fisherman, floating near a pier on the north side of Lake O’Dowd around 7:30 a.m. According to a...
mprnews.org
78 farms in Minnesota have been owned by the same families for a century. Find out what their future looks like
The Minnesota State Fair is underway. And fair officials are honoring 78 century farms — those places where one family has fared the same land for 100 years or more. That got Cathy thinking about the history of homesteading and the future of family farms as agriculture changes in the region. Jill Nathe is deputy general manager of the agriculture and competitions department at the Minnesota State Fair, where this year, 78 Minnesota Century Farms are being honored.
Former University of Minnesota track and field star dies at 25
MINNEAPOLIS -- Former Gopher track and field athlete Eric Walker died at 25, the University of Minnesota announced on Twitter Saturday.According to a GoFundMe set up for the Walker family, Eric first came to Minnesota on an athletic scholarship to run track at the University of Minnesota. He graduated in 2019 with a 3.8 GPA. Walker stayed in Minnesota after graduating and began working for United Health Group.Last Saturday, Aug. 27, Walker was in a car accident and spent multiple days in the ICU before dying.Walker leaves behind his two parents, Maria and Eric Walker, and two younger siblings, Xavier and Christopher Walker.
Comments / 0