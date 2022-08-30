ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Off-Duty Atlanta Cop Allegedly Used Racist Slurs, Pointed Gun At Black Family

An off-duty Atlanta constabulary serviceman is facing aggregate charges aft helium allegedly shouted racist slurs and pulled a weapon astatine a Black household during a roadworthy rage incident. Courtney Harris reported that a antheral aboriginal identified arsenic Robert Malone, a achromatic serviceman who resigned successful July, pointed a handgun astatine...
