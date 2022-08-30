ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Raymond Hood
5d ago

Nobody should care about these golfers any longer they decided to go for the blood money. They should not be allowed to play in the US OPEN, MASTERS OR THE PGA or any DP World events, they made their choice and should have to go with all the negatives that come with it.

Golf Digest

Phil Mickelson laments his 'atrocious' results since joining LIV Golf

BOLTON, Mass — Phil Mickelson did not mince his words Friday at the LIV Golf Invitational Boston. His scores have been terrible since returning to golf in June—which he did at LIV Golf’s opening event in England—following a personal break he took to allow the dust to settle from inflammatory comments he made about how the PGA Tour conducted its business.
GOLF
thecomeback.com

PGA Tour sends strong message to LIV Golf players

If any LIV Golf defectors were hoping that they’d be able to play in PGA Tour events next year, those hopes were dashed on Friday. The Tour confirmed that it won’t allow those affiliated with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf to renew their memberships for the 2022-23 year. The news was first reported by Sports Illustrated, which said that letters were sent to golfers such as Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, as well as all other players who had not officially resigned their memberships when they joined LIV.
GOLF
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 2 lesser-known Lakers players standing out in workouts

A couple of players appear to be thriving in spite of the chaos in Tinseltown. Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported Friday that Los Angeles Lakers players Austin Reaves and Thomas Bryant have been two of the standouts during player workouts this summer. Buha notes that Bryant is starting to regain his mobility after his 2021 ACL tear and that Reaves has bulked up to 209 pounds on top of improving his three-point shot.
LOS ANGELES, CA
#Golfers
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-LeBron James Heat teammate eyeing NBA comeback

Nearly a decade after winning back-to-back titles with LeBron James on the Miami Heat, one former NBA player wants another bite at the apple. Six-year NBA veteran Norris Cole told reporters this week that he would like to make a comeback to the league. “I still have the ability,” Cole...
NBA
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Suns eyeing 1 high-scoring player?

The Phoenix Suns could be bringing some more firepower to the desert. John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports reported this week that the Suns have shown interest in trading for Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic. Phoenix reached out to the Jazz about Bogdanovic following Utah’s trade of Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland on Thursday, Gambadoro adds.
PHOENIX, AZ
Larry Brown Sports

Lonzo Ball won’t be ready for start of season?

Lonzo Ball is doubtful to be ready for the start of the upcoming NBA season due to his knee injury, according to a report. ESPN’s Jamal Collier and Ramona Shelburne reported on Friday about Ball and say the Chicago Bulls guard will miss all of training camp. They say he is doubtful for the start of the season too.
CHICAGO, IL
