When the pandemic began in 2020, we had to find other ways to keep ourselves occupied. For me, it was to take my blue convertible on a drive throughout New York State.. Whether it was Watkins Glen, Sherburne, Homer or Walton (just to name a few), I enjoyed seeing the beauty of the Empire State. I also like stopping at different places like ice cream stands, wineries and restaurants.
The new month brings several new hunting seasons for Empire State residents. This week the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos reminded New York hunters that several hunting seasons are set to being, with the calendar turning to September. Several Hunting Seasons Begin This Month...
There is something special about the brave men and women who choose to volunteer to become firefighters. While most people run from smoke and fire, these individuals are heading in to save and protect human life and property. It is a calling that is nothing short of heroic. But across...
Mother Nature sure has a way of making New York a beautiful and unique place to live. You could spend forever naming the many places to visit all over the state, but some of them come when you least expect it. That's when Mother Nature takes over and leaves you speechless. For the good and for the bad.
New York state is one of the top states in the country for reported cases of unidentified flying objects. But many times these sightings have perfectly logical explanations. And while some of these objects in the night sky may indeed come from space, they're not necessarily piloted by otherworldly beings.
Do you ever get sucked into dumpster diving videos on YouTube? Would you ever do it? Actually, is it legal for you to dumpster dive in New York State?. According to Wikipedia, the definition of "Dumpster Diving" is the act of salvaging from large commercial, residential, industrial, and construction containers for unused items discarded by their owners but deemed useful to the picker. So in simple terms, picking through the trash in a dumpster or big for treasure.
You gotta work out from time to time, or you'll die. I have nothing new to tell you in this regard. Folks in white coats have been saying this for eons. But so many people equate "working out" to just going to the gym, and it needn't be that. Sometimes going to the gym sucks. You gotta pay a monthly membership, maybe some disgusting oaf poured sweat all over your favorite piece of machinery, etc. Most medical practitioners agree that just 15 minutes of getting your heartrate up can help lower your risk of various diseases, and how you choose to do that is between you and your imagination. People run with the bulls in Pamplona, for cryin' out loud.
For some it’s a blessing; for others it’s government overstepping its bounds. No matter how you feel about student loan forgiveness, it’s given millions of Americans a little extra breathing room on the epidemic of post-college debt. But what was meant to save money may put more...
Have you ever wondered how the Great New York State Fair calculates their free Chevy Court concert attendance? Here's their scientific and mathematical secrets. Syracuse.com did some research on this topic several years back in 2017. It turns out, there isn't all that crazy of an answer how they get the number of people who attend: They count the people in the crowd. Yes, in a way:
Can you believe September is here? As we enter September, kids go back to school, parents get a new work routine. As a community of New Yorkers, let's all work together to make sure our homes and communities are a safe place. How can you do this? One easy way...
A new study released by WalletHub looked at 2022's "Hardest-Working States in America." On a whole, Americans are pretty hard workers. They work an average of 1,791 hours per year, which averages just under 34.5 hours per week. Compare that to Germans, who work (on average) under 30 hours per week. Still, Americans don't work as hard as Mexicans, who are the undisputed champions at over 40 hours per week.
Are you legally allowed to eat a burger, or any food for that matter, while driving in New York State?. We have all done it- we are running behind, but we need a quick bite to eat. We run through at a drive thru at a fast food restaurant and then eat our hamburger and fries while we are driving down the road. What trip on the thruway doesn't include this struggle honestly?
Well, this is definitely a confusing topic. Stores across New York State have been starting to enforce showing identification to buy a pretty specific item. It's a law that was brought to the Senate in 2019 prohibiting the sale of whipped cream chargers, also known as "whippits, whippets, or whip-its" to persons under the age of 21.
Forest fires don't just happen out west, they can happen in your backyard too. The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation has been working tirelessly to put out a massive fire in Ulster County. What started only a few days ago, has now spread much farther than originally expected. According to...
In case you missed it, New York State is about to become the first state in the country to criminalize carrying a handgun on private property without permission. There's a lot of new information, including training requirements and felony charges, so here's a break down... What Does This Mean For...
The spas and wellness centers of Upstate New York are some of the best in the United States. Here we offer you a list of ten top spas from the Hudson Valley out through the Finger Lakes and beyond. All of these spas have complete menus of massage treatments, relaxing...
What is wrong with the world we live in? One Central New York business is sad to announce that they were severely vandalized. Sculpture Space in Utica posted on Facebook that their Gates Street facility was devastatingly vandalized during the early morning hours of Sunday August 28th 2022:. Although this...
If prefer animals with scales and gills over fur and feathers, this upcoming Rochester reptile show should be snake-tacular!. REXPO is the Nation's Largest single day reptile and amphibian convention. Completely dedicated to the Reptile and Amphibian hobby, REXPO is filled with everything you need for your beloved pet. You will find supplies, enclosures of both glass and PVC, husbandry products, substrate of all types, rack systems and much more.
One of our great Adirondack inns is getting national recognition as a prime waterfront destination. For outsiders who have never been here, "waterfront" may be the last thing folks think of when they think of Upstate New York. But for those who know the area and those of us who live here, we know the stunning truth: our beautiful lakes are home to some of the finest waterfront destinations on the planet.
Do you consider yourself a champion when it comes to beer pouring? Put that to the test at the inaugural "Best Guinness Pour in Central New York" Contest. Let's be honest for a moment. For those who pour pints, being able to pour a perfect pint of Guinness is a point of pride. You can't earn such an amazing title without all of the skill in the world.
