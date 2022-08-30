Read full article on original website
Related
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin DNR Encourages Boaters to Wear their Life Jackets this Holiday Weekend
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reminds the public to keep safety top of mind as they cast off this Labor Day Weekend by wearing a life jacket which could save your life. It is human nature to think drowning can't happen to you. The majority of people who drown...
cwbradio.com
DNR Asks Hunters to Help Stop the Spread of CWD
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking deer hunters to join in the efforts to protect the state’s deer herd and help slow the spread of chronic wasting disease. Hunters who have their deer tested for CWD play one of the most important roles in monitoring the health...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin's July All Milk Price
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) Wisconsin all milk price cooled down a bit more in July, averaging $24.30 per hundredweight. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, that's according to the latest USDA Agricultural Prices report, that was $1.90 below last month's price, but $6.40 more than last June. The highest July milk...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Woman Pleads Guilty For Embezzling $2.7 Million
(WFRV) – A woman from Wisconsin pled guilty to two charges for her role in executing a multi-million dollar scheme that resulted in her embezzling about $2.7 million. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, 61-year-old Vicki Berka pled guilty to running a multi-million-dollar wire fraud and money laundering scheme. She pled guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of money laundering.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cwbradio.com
State Department of Justice Files Charges Against Conservative Activist Who Falsely Requested Absentee Ballots
(Raymond Neupert, WRN) The man who confessed to falsely filing for absentee ballots for two Racine area politicians is being formally charged. The state justice department on Thursday said activist Harry Wait will face two counts of election fraud and two counts of unauthorized use of a person's identifying information for allegedly using Wisconsin's online absentee ballot system to request absentee ballots for Racine Mayor Cory Mason and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos.
Comments / 0