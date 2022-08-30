ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware, OH

Buckeyes open season with top 5 matchup

COLUMBUS (AP) — The second-ranked Buckeyes open the 2022 college football season Saturday against No. 5 Notre Dame in a game that features a high-powered offense facing a defense with a new coordinator. (5) Notre Dame (0-0) at (2) Ohio State (0-0), Sat., Sept. 3; Ohio Stadium, Columbus OH...
Buckeyes wear down Notre Dame

COLUMBUS (AP) — With its vaunted offense bogged down, No. 2 Ohio State leaned on its revamped defense in a top-five opener against a former Buckeye that tested its toughness. C.J. Stroud threw two touchdown passes and Ohio State shut out No. 5 Notre Dame over the final 42...
