Gov. Reynolds Signs Proclamation Lifting Weight Restrictions For Harvest Season
With early harvest only a few weeks away, Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed a proclamation that relaxes restrictions on weight limits and transportation of agricultural commodities on state highways. The declaration, signed yesterday (Thursday), applies to vehicles transporting corn, soybeans, hay, straw, silage, and stover and allows them to be overweight without a permit so long as they do not exceed 90,000 pounds gross weight. The order applies on all Iowa highways, but it excludes the interstate system. Vehicles may not exceed the maximum axle weight limit determined under the non-primary highway weight table by more than 12.5 percent or 20,000 pounds and must comply with all posted limits for roads and bridges. The proclamation is effective immediately and continues through Oct. 1. Historically, Iowa governors typically extend such harvest proclamations through the harvest season. The order in its entirety can be found included below.
Carroll County Native Leann Baumhover Named The 2022 Outstanding 4-H Leader
Carroll County’s Leann Baumhover has been named the 2022 Outstanding 4-H Leader. The Successful Farming/Loren Kruse Outstanding Iowa 4-H Leader Award is presented annually to an adult volunteer who has encouraged, challenged and inspired Iowa 4-H members to reach their fullest potential. Baumhover was honored at the Iowa State Fair on August 21. Baumhover says she had no idea she was even up for the award.
