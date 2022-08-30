With early harvest only a few weeks away, Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed a proclamation that relaxes restrictions on weight limits and transportation of agricultural commodities on state highways. The declaration, signed yesterday (Thursday), applies to vehicles transporting corn, soybeans, hay, straw, silage, and stover and allows them to be overweight without a permit so long as they do not exceed 90,000 pounds gross weight. The order applies on all Iowa highways, but it excludes the interstate system. Vehicles may not exceed the maximum axle weight limit determined under the non-primary highway weight table by more than 12.5 percent or 20,000 pounds and must comply with all posted limits for roads and bridges. The proclamation is effective immediately and continues through Oct. 1. Historically, Iowa governors typically extend such harvest proclamations through the harvest season. The order in its entirety can be found included below.

