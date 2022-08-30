Read full article on original website
Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health StudentsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel MavenClarence, NY
West Seneca and Orchard Park Schools Get $1 Million for Safety InvestmentsJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Boston To Provide Free Bluebike Access To Citizen During Orange Line ShutdownAbdul GhaniBoston, NY
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Violent Gun Crimes Are The Worst In These 11 New York Counties
While New York has some of the strictest gun laws in the United States, there is still a high incidence of gun violence in the state. Some areas, like Buffalo and New York City, have more violent crimes committed with firearms than others. Violent crimes, as defined by New York, are murder and non-negligent manslaughter, forcible rape, robbery, and aggravated assault. The rankings below list the number of violent crimes and also those committed with a gun from the most recently released report from 2021.
wnynewsnow.com
Search For Missing Randolph Woman Underway
RANDOLPH, NY (WNY News Now) – The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman. 57-year-old Amy S Hill was last seen at her home on Bowen Road in Randolph on Thursday, September 1 around 5 p.m. Hill, deputies say,...
5 Red Flags To Watch For When Dating a Buffalo Girl
There are lots of great things about dating that make you want to go out and have fun. You get to meet new people, experience new things and eat at new places. These all seem like great things to do. But, if you know like I know, dating can also...
wnynewsnow.com
Missing Randolph Woman Located
RANDOLPH, NY (WNY News Now) – The search for a missing woman in Randolph has come to an end. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office reports 57-year-old Amy S. Hill was found safe following an extensive search on Saturday. Hill, and her dog, were last seen Thursday at their...
6 Buffalo Restaurants That Were On The Food Network
There are two things that Buffalo is known for. Snow and Wings, but the city is full of amazing restaurants that offer way more than great wings and the Food Network knows that. The Food Network has been to Buffalo and Western New York many times to show off the...
Town of Tonawanda woman stuck paying for mirror that she says plow took off
Town of Tonawanda woman continues to try and get reimbursed for the side view mirror she says a plow took off in December
Will Bed Bath & Beyond Be Closing In New York State?
A popular spot for college students heading back to campus, newlyweds looking to fill their registry, and coupon-loving home decor shoppers could be closing their location nearest to you. To some New Yorkers, when they see a Bed Bath & Beyond coupon in their mailbox, it immediately gets tossed in...
Huge Coyote Running In The Village Of Lancaster [PICTURES]
My parents live on the south side of Lancaster and behind their house is a ton of woods and you could often hear the coyotes in the middle of the night, especially in the Summer when all the windows were open. It is not the first time that Lancaster has spotted coyotes. In fact, they've been getting pretty close to homes.
Tommy Cowan of Doc Sullivan’s joins News 4 at 6
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Wing Fest is underway at Highmark Stadium this weekend, and News 4 joined Tommy Cowan of Doc Sullivan’s to hear about Wing Fest and do a wing-making demonstration. You can watch the full segment above.
WHEC TV-10
Teen rescued from Genesee River
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – A call about a young teen swimming in the Genesee River turned into a rescue for several University of Rochester peace officers. It happened early Sunday morning. Friday morning News10NBC met with the officers to talk to them about how they were able pull the...
Free Metro Bus Passes Available in Buffalo, New York
A local community group has teamed up with a health insurance company in Western New York to help make it a little easier for people to get around Buffalo. The Resource Council of Western New York has joined forces with Fidelis Care to make available free monthly Metro Pass for the month of September available to residents of Buffalo's eastside.
Bocce Club Pizza closing North Buffalo location
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Thursday, Bocce Club Pizza announced its location on Hertel Avenue is now closed. In a Facebook post, Bocce said the restaurant is "no longer a Bocce’s location due to our licensing agreement expiring." Bocce still has locations open on Bailey Ave. in Amherst, Hopkins...
5 Things To Do Now To Get Ready For Fall In Buffalo, New York
Even though we still have at least 3 weeks of summer left in Buffalo, the unofficial start of fall is upon us now that September has rolled around. It's already evident by all of the apple-cinnamon and pumpkin-spice stuff we've seen on shelves in stores around the area. The Autumnal...
Search for missing wounded victim
Buffalo Police are searching for 23-year-old William Morin of Oneida Street, who was shot early Friday morning on Urban Street in the City of Buffalo. Read more here:
Woman stabbed to death early Sunday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A woman was stabbed to death early Sunday morning. The woman, 25, was involved in a domestic dispute with a man around 3:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Coit Street, not far from the Broadway Market. The two knew each other and stabbed each other during the dispute, a Buffalo Police spokesperson said.
A Chicken Invasion Just North Of Buffalo, New York
As we wrap up the summer and get ready for the busy Labor Day travel weekend, there is another reminder to pay attention while driving. From coast to coast and across the border in to Canada, thousands will be hitting the road for the last blast of summer fun. It is more important now than ever to be alert on the highways.
Tiki Bar Highlights Amazing Mansion For Sale In New York
What could be better than living in a huge mansion with plenty of upgrades and room for the entire family?. That would be living in a huge mansion with plenty of upgrades and room for the entire family, and a massive tiki bar in the backyard right next to an incredible indoor pool.
erienewsnow.com
Wind Turbine Blades Being Stored in Harborcreek
If you've driven East on the I-90 towards Buffalo, you've likely seen the large wind turbine blades stacked on top of each other near Exit 32. Each blade is 244 feet long and weighs 26 tons, and they arrived on a cargo ships back in May. Earlier today, crews were...
theshelbyreport.com
Tops Celebrates Four Meat Managers For Dedication, Efforts
Williamsville, New York-based Tops Friendly Markets is recognizing its employee leaders within the meat departments throughout the chain’s footprint. These awards recognize the efforts to serve customers while navigating COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. In order to be eligible Tops employees had to meet the following criteria:. 2021 sales, shrink...
19-year-old killed in unusual crash in Cattaraugus County
Deputies in Cattaraugus County report a 19-year-old man was killed early Saturday in a bizarre accident on Route 417 in Portville. Read more here:
