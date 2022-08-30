Read full article on original website
10 Labor Day Weekend Events In Western New York
There is always something going on in Western New York, and on Labor Day weekend, there are a ton of events happening in the area!. Everyone is going to be out and about this weekend, making the most of the unofficial “last weekend of the summer,” and if you have no idea where to go this weekend, we’re here to help!
Winter Prediction Is Looking Pretty Brutal For New York State
If you were hoping for a mild winter this year in New York State, the chances for that are not looking good. The Old Farmer's Almanac released its predictions for winter 2022-2023. The Almanac says that there will be two winters in the United States. One part of the country will be mild, the other will experience bone-chilling cold.
Will Bed Bath & Beyond Be Closing In New York State?
A popular spot for college students heading back to campus, newlyweds looking to fill their registry, and coupon-loving home decor shoppers could be closing their location nearest to you. To some New Yorkers, when they see a Bed Bath & Beyond coupon in their mailbox, it immediately gets tossed in...
7 Fun Things To Do Around Buffalo And WNY This Holiday Weekend
Labor Day weekend is upon us. It's the last weekend before school starts and often feels like the last weekend of the summer. If you don't have big vacation plans and want to hang out in Western New York, here are some fun things to do. I've included some events and things that won't break the bank, since I know how expensive school shopping is.
Every Day Is Special At These 10 Upstate New York Day Spas
The spas and wellness centers of Upstate New York are some of the best in the United States. Here we offer you a list of ten top spas from the Hudson Valley out through the Finger Lakes and beyond. All of these spas have complete menus of massage treatments, relaxing...
The Most Misspelled Word In New York Is…..
It is not often that you can get most people to agree on one thing, but based on the number of times people searched how to correctly spell this word, we think that most New Yorkers would agree this word is the one word that is most often misspelled in New York.
Dreams About To Come True For Lucky New Yorkers
The Labor Day weekend is here and that means the unofficial end of the summer. It sure has been fun! Since the end of the pandemic and the restrictions that kept us away from the things we love to do, festivals, concerts and fairs across New York State have reported huge crowds and big successes!
Special First Day Of School Tradition
School will soon begin here in Western New York and that means for the 12th and final time I will do our annual "1st Day Of School" tradition. Ever since my son Avry made his way onto the bus on his way to kindergarten in 2010, my wife Elizabeth and I have done something special.
Meet The Best Cuddler in Western New York For $80/Hour
A lot of people thought that this was weird. It's unusual. She's a stranger to you. I get it. But, good for this one Western New York woman who has found a way to make a living...by cuddling other people. She legit makes a good buck by cuddling and spooning people in Western New York.
Worst 21 Jobs To Do With A Hangover, According To Western New Yorkers
With the long weekend ahead, you may be inclined to have a drink or two. That’s fine, but remember that even if you are off work on Monday, you still have to come back Tuesday. So don’t get too hammered this weekend. Did you know…”roughly 2 million people...
Here’s The Most Insanely Rich Person In New York State
Even though New York State has some of the highest taxes in the United States, it is home to the ultra-wealthy. More millionaires live in New York City than in any other city in the world, according to Forbes,. With 107 billionaire residents, worth over $640 billion, The Big Apple...
5 Bridges You’re Still Scared of in Western New York
As a kid, you were scared to drive over these bridges. As an adult deep down, you still are. In Buffalo, everything is 20 minutes away. Want to go to The stadium? 20 minutes. Want to go to a beach? 20 minutes. Grand island? 20 minutes. The falls? 20 minutes. Well, maybe not literally 20 minutes but you get the idea. It's a sprawling area that many who visit are always a bit surprised about.
The Most Polluted Lake In U.S. Is Located In New York State
New York State is home to the #1 most polluted lake in America. Actually, we have two lakes among the top 5 most polluted in the United States. We're also the only state with two (in my opinion, three) lakes on the list. AZ Animals put out the list of the top 10 for 2022. The reason I believe we actually have three lakes on the list is that Lake Erie is listed for Michigan, but we also share the lake. I'm no scientist, but any pollution from Michigan most likely makes its way to other areas of the lake, including our side.
Los Angeles Imported Special Beer Just For Bills Fans
Kickoff for the NFL regular season is just days away and Los Angeles is getting ready for an influx of Bills fans...by bringing in beer. The Buffalo Bills will be traveling to Los Angeles this week to take on the Super Bowl champion Rams for the first regular season game of the year. But as you know, it won't just be players headed to that stadium. The Bills don't go anywhere without ther fans - The Bills Mafia.
Expect Longer TSA Wait At The Buffalo Niagara Airport Today
Most people tend to travel when it’s a holiday weekend, and with everyone looking to take advantage of Labor Day weekend, the TSA security checkpoint will take longer than it has in a long time. Speaking from personal experience, I fly a lot. I tend to make it through...
You Can Legally Buy Recreational Marijuana At These 6 Shops In WNY Now
New York State is getting closer to allowing legal adult-use recreational dispensaries to open, but it's still in the process of setting up the infrastructure. Licensed hemp farms around the state have already been growing marijuana. The application process is now open for legal recreational dispensaries. It will remain open for a month, closing on September 26, 2022. Up to 150 licenses will be granted around the state, based on the population of the area.
New Small Business Incubator Opening In Western New York
One of the many lessons we've learned from dealing with the lasting impacts of the COVID-19 Pandemic is that running a business is tough. According to data available from the SBA, nearly 1 million businesses closed in 2020 during the pandemic., which highlights the fact that opening and running a business is tough work.
Good News For Homeowners In Western New York
It is never too early for good news. Homeowners in Western New York got some really good news earlier this week. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced that in the soon-to-be-released county budget there will be a reduction in property taxes in Erie County. Inflation is making everything cost more,...
Do You Need To Say “Go Bills” Every Time?
There are some things that we do as Bills fans. But the question is, do people have the right to question how big of a fan you are if you don't do them?. I was born and raised a Bills fan. I've been following the team since I was old enough to play football. So to me, it's like a knee-jerk reaction when someone says "Go Bills" I just say it back (Normally with a little more enthusiasm than I should).
10 Cheapest Flights Out Of Western New York
With summer in the 716 going to begin to wide down soon and with the kids getting ready to go back to school, some of us might be feeling a little antsy and restless. If that's you, then this is perhaps the perfect time to just head to the airport and take a quick trip somewhere.
