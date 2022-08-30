HAYS, Kan. - Fort Hays State played to a 1-1 draw with Rockhurst on Thursday. Each team netted a goal in the first half nearly a minute apart, but neither could cash in opportunities in the second half. The No. 7 ranked Tigers moved to 1-1-1 on the year and the Hawks picked up their second straight tie, now 0-0-2. The Tigers found the net first as a corner kick from Inigo Jimenez was expertly headed in by Callum Frogson in the 14th minute for his second goal of the season. The Hawks answered quickly as a foul inside the box lined Kaden Cripe up for a penalty kick that squeaked into the bottom right of the goal in the 15th minute. The Hawks outshot the Tigers 8-4 in the first half.

