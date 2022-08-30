Read full article on original website
Related
Friday's quake the 14th in NW Kansas since beginning of August
Another area earthquake was reported in southern Rooks County at 12:47 p.m. Friday. The Kansas Geological Survey recorded the 2.8-magnitude quake near the Rooks-Ellis county line. There have been 14 measurable earthquakes in northwest Kansas since the beginning of August, according to KGS.
Sake2Me mural emphasizes China, Hays connection
A dragon is now bursting from the side of the Sake2Me building, 803 Fort thanks to local artist Matt Miller. The mural is part of the Brush the Bricks downtown Hays art project. This is the second mural Miller has done in the series. RELATED STORY: Individuals with disabilities featured...
City of Hays changes trash routes for Labor Day
Due to the observance of the Labor Day, the city of Hays refuse/recycling route collection schedules will be altered as follows:. Monday and Tuesday routes will be picked up on Tuesday. There is no anticipated change to Wednesday, Thursday or Friday collection schedules. Although collections may not occur on your...
🏈 Hays gains over 500 yards in win over Junction City
HAYS - The 2022 football season for Hays High opened by hosting the Junction City Blue Jays at Lewis Field Stadium. Junction City jumped out to a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter after the Indians had taken their first drive of the season down to the three yard line but failed to score.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
🎙 Post Podcast: New childcare, housing developments proposed in Hays
On this episode of the Post Podcast Grow Hays executive director Doug Williams shares updates on proposed childcare and housing developments in Hays.
🎥 'Tribute to John Denver' will open WPAA season in Oakley
Jim Curry and his band’s “Tribute to John Denver” is coming to Oakley. The Western Plains Arts Association will open its 53rd season with a Las Vegas show featuring John Denver songs by Jim Curry and his band. They have been celebrated nationally and internationally, and have been touring South Dakota, New Mexico and now Kansas.
🏃Women Victorious, Men Second in Cross Country Season Debut
HUTCHINSON, Kan. - The Fort Hays State women's cross country team came away victorious at the Terry Masterson Twilight Classic Thursday evening (Sept. 1), with Gretchen Kuffel winning the race by nearly 20 seconds. The men's squad, meanwhile, placed second out of 15 teams after placing five runners in the top 15.
Miss Kansas to join panel discussion on students and trauma
Fort Hays State University will host a panel discussion on the impact of childhood trauma at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, in the Black and Golf Room in the university’s Memorial Union Building. According to federal statistics, more than two-thirds of children in the U.S. report experiencing a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
🎙 Thunder on the Plains rumbles into Hays this month
On Sept. 17, area car enthusiasts will again come together in Hays for the Thunder on the Plains Car, Truck and Cycle Show. But the show will offer much more than just vehicles on display. In its seventh year, the event will host various family-friendly events, starting the night before the show.
🎥 TMP-M pays tribute to Ross during prayer, procession
Video by Jordan Schaeffer / photos by Cristina Janney. Jeannine Marie Ross (Jean) passed away August 24, 2022, at Hays Medical Center at the age of 86. She was born November 16, 1935, in Hays, Kansas, to Walter C. and Philomene Frances (Fisher) Ross. Jean entered the convent when she...
🏈Monarchs shake off weather delay and slow start for win over Oakley
The TMP-Marian Monarchs had to wait out a more than one-hour long weather delay and then shake off a slow start on their way to a 26-13 week one win over the Oakley Plainsmen Friday night in Oakley. The game was delayed until 8:15 due to a storm that moved...
🎙 Ellis County Historical Society wraps season with Family Day events
In a continued effort to strengthen its connection to the community, the Ellis County Historical Society will host a free family event to celebrate the end of the season. The Family Day is scheduled from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and will serve as the closing reception for the Big Bang Firearm Exhibit, which features the George Sternberg firearm collection.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
🎾 HHS girls win home invitational
The Hays High tennis team brought home a first place finish at their own invitational Thursday. The Hays Gold team finished with three third place finishers to take home the team title. Katrina Delimont was 2-1 and finished third in No. 1 singles. In No. 2 singles Isabelle Jones finished...
🎙Post Podcast: USD 489 settling into school year
On this episode of the Post Podcast, USD 489 Superintendent Ron Wilson shares updates from the Hays Public School district. For more about the Post Podcast, including a full list of episodes and episode transcripts click here.
🏐 Tigers split day one in Texas
DENTON, Texas - The Fort Hays State volleyball team turned in a 1-1 record on Friday's day one of the Denton Volleyfest (Sept. 2). The Tigers opened the weekend with a 3-0 sweep of East Central before falling in four tough sets against tournament-host Texas Woman's. Riley Tinder recorded 25...
🏐 Monarchs go 0-3 at Abilene
The TMP volleyball team went 0-3 at the Abilene quadrangular on Thursday. The Monarchs were swept in all three matchups losing to Concordia, Smokey Valley and Abilene. TMP is 3-7 and will travel to Hill City on Tuesday. Concordia def TMP 9-25, 13-25 Smoky Valley def TMP 11-25, 18-25 Abilene...
🎥 City commission excited about more apartments to be developed in Hays
More moderate income apartment housing is expected to soon be developed in Hays. Dave VanDoren, owner of the Hadley Office Center, has plans to add apartments to the third floor of the building in downtown Hays, located at 205 E. 7th. To finance the construction, VanDoren wants to apply for...
⚽ Tiger men settle for draw with Rockhurst
HAYS, Kan. - Fort Hays State played to a 1-1 draw with Rockhurst on Thursday. Each team netted a goal in the first half nearly a minute apart, but neither could cash in opportunities in the second half. The No. 7 ranked Tigers moved to 1-1-1 on the year and the Hawks picked up their second straight tie, now 0-0-2. The Tigers found the net first as a corner kick from Inigo Jimenez was expertly headed in by Callum Frogson in the 14th minute for his second goal of the season. The Hawks answered quickly as a foul inside the box lined Kaden Cripe up for a penalty kick that squeaked into the bottom right of the goal in the 15th minute. The Hawks outshot the Tigers 8-4 in the first half.
🏈 Tigers come up short against No. 2 Bearcats
MARYVILLE, Mo. – Fort Hays State took a 12-7 lead in the second quarter, but No. 2/4 ranked Northwest Missouri State scored 26 unanswered points to build a 33-12 lead and beat the Tigers 33-19 Thursday night in the 2022 season opener at Bearcat Stadium. Chance Fuller moved to the top of the career passing yards list in FHSU history and found All-America tight end Hunter Budke for a pair of touchdowns in the game.
Hays Post
Hays, KS
15K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hayspost.com/
Comments / 0