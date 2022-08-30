ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graham County, KS

Hays Post

Sake2Me mural emphasizes China, Hays connection

A dragon is now bursting from the side of the Sake2Me building, 803 Fort thanks to local artist Matt Miller. The mural is part of the Brush the Bricks downtown Hays art project. This is the second mural Miller has done in the series. RELATED STORY: Individuals with disabilities featured...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

City of Hays changes trash routes for Labor Day

Due to the observance of the Labor Day, the city of Hays refuse/recycling route collection schedules will be altered as follows:. Monday and Tuesday routes will be picked up on Tuesday. There is no anticipated change to Wednesday, Thursday or Friday collection schedules. Although collections may not occur on your...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🏈 Hays gains over 500 yards in win over Junction City

HAYS - The 2022 football season for Hays High opened by hosting the Junction City Blue Jays at Lewis Field Stadium. Junction City jumped out to a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter after the Indians had taken their first drive of the season down to the three yard line but failed to score.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🎥 'Tribute to John Denver' will open WPAA season in Oakley

Jim Curry and his band’s “Tribute to John Denver” is coming to Oakley. The Western Plains Arts Association will open its 53rd season with a Las Vegas show featuring John Denver songs by Jim Curry and his band. They have been celebrated nationally and internationally, and have been touring South Dakota, New Mexico and now Kansas.
OAKLEY, KS
Hays Post

🏃Women Victorious, Men Second in Cross Country Season Debut

HUTCHINSON, Kan. - The Fort Hays State women's cross country team came away victorious at the Terry Masterson Twilight Classic Thursday evening (Sept. 1), with Gretchen Kuffel winning the race by nearly 20 seconds. The men's squad, meanwhile, placed second out of 15 teams after placing five runners in the top 15.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Miss Kansas to join panel discussion on students and trauma

Fort Hays State University will host a panel discussion on the impact of childhood trauma at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, in the Black and Golf Room in the university’s Memorial Union Building. According to federal statistics, more than two-thirds of children in the U.S. report experiencing a...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🎙 Thunder on the Plains rumbles into Hays this month

On Sept. 17, area car enthusiasts will again come together in Hays for the Thunder on the Plains Car, Truck and Cycle Show. But the show will offer much more than just vehicles on display. In its seventh year, the event will host various family-friendly events, starting the night before the show.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🎥 TMP-M pays tribute to Ross during prayer, procession

Video by Jordan Schaeffer / photos by Cristina Janney. Jeannine Marie Ross (Jean) passed away August 24, 2022, at Hays Medical Center at the age of 86. She was born November 16, 1935, in Hays, Kansas, to Walter C. and Philomene Frances (Fisher) Ross. Jean entered the convent when she...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🎾 HHS girls win home invitational

The Hays High tennis team brought home a first place finish at their own invitational Thursday. The Hays Gold team finished with three third place finishers to take home the team title. Katrina Delimont was 2-1 and finished third in No. 1 singles. In No. 2 singles Isabelle Jones finished...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🏐 Tigers split day one in Texas

DENTON, Texas - The Fort Hays State volleyball team turned in a 1-1 record on Friday's day one of the Denton Volleyfest (Sept. 2). The Tigers opened the weekend with a 3-0 sweep of East Central before falling in four tough sets against tournament-host Texas Woman's. Riley Tinder recorded 25...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🏐 Monarchs go 0-3 at Abilene

The TMP volleyball team went 0-3 at the Abilene quadrangular on Thursday. The Monarchs were swept in all three matchups losing to Concordia, Smokey Valley and Abilene. TMP is 3-7 and will travel to Hill City on Tuesday. Concordia def TMP 9-25, 13-25 Smoky Valley def TMP 11-25, 18-25 Abilene...
ABILENE, KS
Hays Post

⚽ Tiger men settle for draw with Rockhurst

HAYS, Kan. - Fort Hays State played to a 1-1 draw with Rockhurst on Thursday. Each team netted a goal in the first half nearly a minute apart, but neither could cash in opportunities in the second half. The No. 7 ranked Tigers moved to 1-1-1 on the year and the Hawks picked up their second straight tie, now 0-0-2. The Tigers found the net first as a corner kick from Inigo Jimenez was expertly headed in by Callum Frogson in the 14th minute for his second goal of the season. The Hawks answered quickly as a foul inside the box lined Kaden Cripe up for a penalty kick that squeaked into the bottom right of the goal in the 15th minute. The Hawks outshot the Tigers 8-4 in the first half.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🏈 Tigers come up short against No. 2 Bearcats

MARYVILLE, Mo. – Fort Hays State took a 12-7 lead in the second quarter, but No. 2/4 ranked Northwest Missouri State scored 26 unanswered points to build a 33-12 lead and beat the Tigers 33-19 Thursday night in the 2022 season opener at Bearcat Stadium. Chance Fuller moved to the top of the career passing yards list in FHSU history and found All-America tight end Hunter Budke for a pair of touchdowns in the game.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Hays Post

Hays, KS
15K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hayspost.com/

